Playwright, director, Palanca Award winning writer, and cultural worker Floy Quintos, 63, passed away on April 27, his family announced.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I, on behalf of my family, announce that Floy Quintos, esteemed playwright and director, but more importantly beloved brother, son, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend, has returned to the arms of the Lord. He passed suddenly in the ER from a heart attack this morning,” wrote his relative, Celina Quintos, in a Facebook post.

This as his latest play, Grace, about the events surrounding what has been called the “Miracle of Lipa” is set to open on June 1 at a theater in Circuit Makati.

“Floy Quintos was a beacon of Philippine culture and the arts, but also shone so much firelight for the people closest to him. The country, the world, and our home are much darker with this light snuffed out too soon. We hope to share our light with each other through this time,” wrote Ms Quintos.

The wake will be held at Arlington Memorial Chapels, said Ms. Quintos. Details on the date and time will be announced later.