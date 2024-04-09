Entertainment News (04/09/24)

1 of 9

Poor Things to stream on Disney+

COMING off multiple Academy Award wins including Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design, Disney+ has announced that Poor Things will be available to stream in the Philippine market starting April 10. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, it chronicles the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Since it includes mature content, Disney+ reiterated that its parental controls allow subscribers to set limits via PIN-protected profiles alongside the Kids profiles.

Henry Moodie releases new single

BRITISH pop star Henry Moodie has released his new single, “beat up car,” via Sony Music Entertainment, along with a music video by Ned Botwood. The ballad about love features guitars driven by a powerful beat. “It’s a song fantasizing about running away with someone who makes life feel less scary. When I’m feeling down, I have a couple people I know I can call to remind me of all the beautiful parts of life — love and friendship. I wanted this song to feel uplifting and cinematic, just like how it feels to be with a soulmate,” said Mr. Moodie in a statement. The song is now streaming on all platforms.

Fallout to stream on Prime Video

THE newest offering by Prime Video is Fallout, a series set in a post-nuclear apocalypse, where survival becomes an enduring struggle for humanity. It will premiere on April 11 on Prime Video. The series is based on a popular video game of the same name. It centers around three survivors – Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) – each navigating the treacherous landscape with their varied motivations and struggles.

Cup of Joe set to join Lola Amour’s album concert

THE eight-piece pop-funk band Lola Amour will be holding a concert promoting its latest album this April, this time with Cup of Joe as one of their guest acts. It will be held at the Circuit Event Grounds, Makati, on April 13, with Cup of Joe opening the show along with Any Name’s Okay. There will be an after-concert performance by PLAYERTWO. The concert is in support of Lola Amour’s self-titled debut album which comes out on April 10.

CCP brings Anak and Bagong Buwan to UST

As part of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Cine Icons program, the award-winning films Anak and Bagong Buwan will be screened at the University of Santo Tomas’ Pier Giorgio Frassati Auditorium on April 15. Bagong Buwan (to be screened at 9 a.m.) stars Cesar Montano as a Muslim doctor who returns to his hometown and witnesses the local insurgency. Meanwhile, Anak (to be screened at 1 p.m.) stars award-winning actresses Vilma Santos and Claudine Barretto, who play a Filipina overseas contract worker and the daughter she left behind. Both movies are co-written by Ricky Lee. A talkback session with actors from the films will follow the screenings.

60th Binibining Pilipinas names its candidates

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) recently released the names of the 40 official candidates for the 2024 Binibining Pilipinas pageant after its final closed-door screening at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City. The latest batch of pageant queens was meticulously chosen by a panel composed of reigning Binibining Pilipinas 2023 queens and the BPCI Executive Committee. The candidates will compete in the 60th edition of the beauty pageant to earn the right to represent the Philippines on the international stage. The candidates are: Aleckxis Chuidian, Carmella Cuaresma, Charisse Abanico, Christal Dela Cruz, Corrine San Pedro, Erika Ballon, Geraldine Buenafe, Gracelle Distura, Jasmin Dingson, Jasmine Bungay, Joyce Anne Garduque, Kara Villarosa, Kristin Baconawa, Kylie Atiliano, Liezle Jones, Ma. Flordeliz Mabao, Mae Kimberly De Luna, Maria Jajalla, Marikit Manaois, Monica Acuno, Myrea Caccam, Myrna Esguerra, Mythosela Villanueva, Nicklyn Jutay, Phoebe Godinez, Rendell Ann Caraig, Roella Frias, Roselyn Evardo, Samantha Acosta, Shaira Marie Rona, Shannen Manzano, Sheny Sampang, Sheryl Velez, Tracy Mae Sunio, Trisha Hernandez, Trisha Martinez, Vera Dickinson, Vienne Feucht, Zeneth Joy Khan, and Zianah Joy Famy. Visit the pageant’s official social media pages for more information on the candidates.

Doja Cat drops deluxe album

GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat has released her deluxe album, Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records/Sony Music Entertainment. With this new release came the music video for one of the new tracks, “MASC,” featuring Teezo Touchdown. The music video was directed and shot in Los Angeles by Doja Cat and Jamal Peters and it made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Biggest Pop, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards. Scarlet 2 CLAUDE is out now on all streaming platforms.

Smart, Lionsgate Play partner on deals

STREAMING platform Lionsgate Play has announced a partnership with mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart). All Smart Prepaid and Smart Postpaid subscribers now have access to the platform with a discounted monthly subscription of P99 and a seven-day subscription for P39. Entertainment offerings lean toward the provocative, thrilling, and edgy, from blockbuster franchises (John Wick, The Hunger Games, Twilight, Step-Up, and Saw) to award-winning Lionsgate feature films (La La Land and Wonder). Visit Lionsgate Play for more details.

MYX’s 1st podcast stars Samm Alvero, Nhiko Sabiniano

FOR MYX’s first podcast, The Ripple, VJ Samm Alvero and Nameless Kids’ lead vocalist Nhiko Sabiniano will be discussing their love for music as the show centers on unique stories that have created ripples in the music industry. “We wanted to create a safe space for artists and people like me who genuinely love music to come together and talk about music,” said Alvero in the podcast’s pilot episode. In the second episode, members of the veteran rock band Sandwich give insights into their 26-year musical journey. New episodes of The Ripple arrive on YouTube and Spotify on Mondays and on the MYX Channel, SKYcable channel 23, Cignal channel 150, and other local cable service providers on Wednesdays.

Docuseries on Bon Jovi to stream on Disney+

THE four-part, all-access docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will shine a light on the epic past and uncertain future of the band Bon Jovi. It follows the band around February 2022 as they attempt to chart out their future all while recalling the past through 40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never-before-seen photos. It is directed and executive produced by multiple Emmy Award winner Gotham Chopra. Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story premieres on April 26 on Disney+.