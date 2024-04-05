PARIS — French comedy The Second Act will open this year’s 77th Cannes Film Festival, the organizers said on Wednesday.

The movie, whose original French title is Le Deuxieme Acte, is a comedy road-trip movie directed by Quentin Dupieux. It features Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, and Louis Garrel among its star actors.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival runs from May 14 to May 25. — Reuters