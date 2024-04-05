Entertainment News (04/05/24)

1 of 7

Red Ollero at Samsung Performing Arts Theater

FRESH off his Netflix special, Red Ollero is bringing an ensemble of rising stars in the local stand-up scene for his April 6 show, RED-OL-MANIA. The stand-up showcase aims to feature the best of Filipino comedy today. Guests include Alexio Tabafunda, Andren Bernardo, Issa Villaverde, Judd Gregorio, Leland Lim, and Rae Mammuad. The show is set for April 6, 8 p.m., at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Circuit, Makati. Tickets, ranging in price from P800 to P1,500, are available via TicketWorld.

Baraptasan Grand Finals on Saturday

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) presents the CCP Kanto Kultura: Baraptasan 2024 Grand Finals on April 6, 3 p.m., at the Rizal Park Open Air Auditorium in Manila. It is a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the balagtasan, the art of verbal jousting, wherein 10 finalists will battle it out in a modern showdown of skillful wordplay. The event is free and open to the public.

Awesome Summer Fanfest set this April

SAMSUNG presents the Awesome Summer Fanfest on April 13 to 14 at the SM North EDSA Annex in Quezon City. People can try Samsung’s latest A-series phones like the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G in various colorful content areas, with the chance to bring home giveaways worth up to P7,500. There will also be meet and greet tickets available for fans to meet up with celebrities like Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, Filipino girl group BINI, and Gen Z original Pilipino music (OPM) singer Adie. For more details, go to Samsung PH’s social media pages.

24 Oras anchor Mel Tiangco renews ties with GMA

AWARD-winning news anchor Mel Tiangco renewed her contract with GMA Integrated News on April 2. She signed her contract with GMA Network Chairman Felipe L. Gozon present, continuing her relationship with GMA which started in 1996. GMA’s flagship newscast 24 Oras also marks its 20th year on air this year.

Spotify RADAR PHL showcases 10 Filipino artists

SPOTIFY’S playlist and global music program RADAR has returned with its 2024 slate of artists across different genres. This year’s lineup spans various genres, including the next generation of Pinoy hip-hop stars Hev Abi and Illest Morena and OPM singers Maki, Cup of Joe, Dionela. Also joining are Pinoy R&B singers Jason Dhakal and Denise Julia, indie sibling duo Ysanygo, and Bicol’s dwta. Completing the list is RADAR returnee P-Pop girl group BINI. Since its launch in 2020, RADAR Philippines has seen a stream increase of more than 2.5 times. The playlist features some of the freshest Pinoy sounds by rising artists.

Tickets available for BTS B ★ VERSE exhibit

FANS of Korean boy group BTS can now get tickets to Araneta City’s B★VERSE “BTS, Singing the Stars” immersive exhibition. The virtual reality experience includes vivid recreations of BTS’ iconic The Fact Music Awards performances, a showcase that features each member in themed rooms, a mapping show, and more. Fans can choose between two types of passes for the exhibit: regular passes costing P1,500, which will allow entry only during their chosen date and time; and a Flexi-Pass costing P1,900, for those who can come in at any time during their chosen date. B★VERSE Manila will be held from May 17 to Aug. 15, at Level 4 of the New Gateway Mall 2, Quezon City. Tickets are available on Ticketnet Online.

Crime drama Chief Detective 1958 on Disney+

SET 10 years before the popular 1970s and ’80s Korean drama Chief Inspector comes Chief Detective 1958, which builds on the original series’ heritage of captivating storytelling and memorable characters. The leads are Detectives Park Yeonghan (played by Lee Jehoon) and Kim Sangsun (Lee Donghwi) as the iconic crime-fighting duo. The series is directed by Kim Sunghoon. Chief Detective 1958 arrives April 19 on Disney+.

K-pop singer Nancy joins Sparkle GMA Artist Center

SPARKLE GMA Artist Center has added a global Korean popstar to its roster of artists — Nancy Jewel Mcdonie a.k.a. Nancy. She was a member of the third-generation K-pop girl group MOMOLAND, best known for their songs “Bboom Bboom,” “BAAM,” “Wrap Me In Plastic,” and “Yummy Yummy Love,” among others. Nancy also has a knack for hosting, having hosted the Korean music program Pops in Seoul. “This 2024, Nancy is ready to explore more of the world and her artistry as she officially signs with Sparkle,” said GMA in a statement.