Dining In/Out (04/04/24)

Dairy Queen releases Mango treats

JUST in time for the warmest time of the year, Dairy Queen (DQ) has come up with five mango-infused treats, available for a limited time only. There is the Mango Cheesecake Craze Blizzard, made with DQ’s signature vanilla soft serve mixed with mango puree and bite-sized chunks of cheesecake, and then topped with crushed graham crackers and a cheesecake square. Mango and chocolate come together in the Mango KitKat Krunch Blizzard, made with vanilla soft serve mixed with bits of fresh mango and KitKat pieces, topped with crushed cookies and a half KitKat finger. There’s the Mangoberry Mallows Blizzard, made with vanilla soft serve mixed with bits of fresh mango and strawberry, topped with mini marshmallows, and then drizzled with mango and strawberry topping. There’s also the Mango Strawberry Parfait: vanilla soft serve with spoonsful of mango and strawberry bits in between, topped with mini marshmallows and garnished with whipped cream. Go big with the Mango Cheesecake Tin Cake, made with vanilla soft serve topped with mango, cheesecake bits, and white icing, all resting on a crushed Oreo base. It also comes in a six-inch reusable tin can. Rounding off the latest Blizzard of the Month offer is the Mango KitKat Blizzard Cake, available in six-inch and eight-inch cakes. It is made with soft serve mixed with bits of fresh mango, and a signature fudge and crunch center. It is then covered in white icing and yellow-green rosettes, and then topped with KitKat fingers. The Mango Cheesecake Craze, Mango KitKat Krunch, and Mangoberry Mallows Blizzards are available in Mini, Regular, Medium, and Large sizes starting at P99. The Mango Strawberry Parfait is priced at P169, while the Mango Cheesecake Tin Cake is priced at P439. Finally, the Mango KitKat Blizzard Cake starts at P749. These treats are available until May 27 only. Visit the nearest DQ branch, call the 8911-1111 hotline, or log on to www.dairyqueen.com.ph to order. The offerings can also be found on GrabFood, foodpanda, and Pickaroo (prices may vary).

Jollibee makes chicken nuggets

JOLLIBEE has unveiled its newest product: Jollibee Chicken Nuggets. “We are thrilled to introduce the Jollibee Chicken Nuggets — a delicious snack that combines crispiness, juiciness, and convenience in every bite. We are confident that these nuggets will not only win over the hearts and tastebuds of our customers, but also become their new on-the-go snack companion,” said Luis Berba, Marketing Director of Jollibee Philippines, in a statement. The Jollibee Chicken Nuggets are now available nationwide and are offered as six pieces for P99 and 10 pieces for P175. They are available in Jollibee branches and ordered via dine-in, take-out, or drive-through. They can also be delivered via the Jollibee App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

Mang Inasal has new meal format

MANG Inasal introduces the all-in-one Solo Fiesta meal. Starting at a dine-in price of P189, the Solo Fiesta comes with the Ihaw-Sarap Mang Inasal Chicken Inasal and/or Pork BBQ, combined with Palabok, Java Rice, and their recently launched Lumpiang Togue. “The Mang Inasal Solo Fiesta combines all of our customers’ favorites — from Chicken Inasal Paa or Pecho and Pork BBQ, to Palabok, Lumpiang Togue, and Java Rice,” said Mang Inasal President Mike V. Castro in a statement. “It’s something that we are excited for everyone to enjoy because a lot have requested for a solo version of our Fiesta bundles. And now, our customers in Luzon can try it.” The Mang Inasal Solo Fiesta is available for dine-in or takeout at Mang Inasal stores in Luzon. It can also be ordered via delivery through the Mang Inasal Delivery App, https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph/, or through food delivery apps GrabFood and FoodPanda.

7-Eleven and SPAM have a collaboration

CONVENIENCE store 7-Eleven has collaborated with SPAM for the 7-Fresh line, resulting in the SPAM Egg and Cheese Onigirazu (P79) and SPAM Egg and Cheese Korean Egg Drop Sandwich (P99). The SPAM Onigirazu is wrapped with a nori sheet stuffed with fluffy eggs and mayo dressing. Customers can choose between Spam or beef bulgogi filling. The Spam and Cheese Egg Drop Sandwich is filled with cheese, egg, and Spam in brioche bread. This comes with another meat variant loaded with bacon and corn instead. The Spam and Cheese Egg Drop Sandwich and Spam Egg and Cheese Onigirazu are available at select 7-Eleven stores in Luzon.