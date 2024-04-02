Entertainment News (04/02/24)

1 of 7

CCP’s Cine Icons honors Eddie Romero with Aguila

THE CLASSIC Filipino film Aguila, written and directed by National Artist Eddie Romero and starring National Artist Fernando Poe, Jr. (FPJ), will have a special screening this April. In celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of Mr. Romero, it will be shown for free and open to the public as part of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) Cine Icons program, which brings back works by National Artists for today’s audiences. It will be screened on April 3, 1 p.m., at the GSIS Theater in Pasay City. A talkback will follow afterwards. Aguila is a 1980 period drama film that delves into the history of the Philippines while telling the life story of the elderly character played by FPJ, Daniel Aguila. It had six wins at the 1981 FAMAS Awards and nine nominations at the 1981 Gawad Urian Awards.

Prequel The First Omen comes to Philippine cinemas

EVIL incarnate returns in a different form in The First Omen, a prequel to The Omen franchise. The film stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, and Ralph Ineson, with Charles Dance and Bill Nighy, and is directed by Arkasha Stevenson. Set in 1971, the story follows Margaret, a young American woman who is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, where she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith. It puts a spotlight on the mother of the film series’ Antichrist Damien. The First Omen opens in theaters nationwide on April 5.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning on HBO GO

THE SEVENTH part of the Mission: Impossible film series will be joining the HBO platform this month. The film follows Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise) and his team in facing off against a rogue artificial intelligence known as “the Entity.” Their mission is to track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. The film’s cast includes Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, and Pom Klementieff. The complete Mission: Impossible collection is available on the platform. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning premieres on HBO and HBO GO on April 6.

Tothapi joins Sony Music, releases new single

BICOL-based band Tothapi is the newest addition to the Sony Music Entertainment family. The rising jazz-influenced pop group recently went viral with their song “Celeste,” receiving praise from veteran superstars like Regine Velasquez. Following their addition to Sony, they released their first official single, “Kutsinta,” a mellow tune about the beauty of a healthy, committed relationship. “Our band wanted to produce a pop-style genre that emits good-vibe energy and is love-driven,” they said in a statement. Tothapi’s “Kutsinta” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Chinese hit YOLO to screen in Philippine cinemas

THE Chinese comedy drama YOLO, currently the box office champion in China for 2024, will open in Philippine theaters this month. The film follows Le Ying (played by Jia Ling, who also wrote and directed the film), an unemployed woman in her 30s who is still living with her parents. The story kicks off when she meets a boxing coach (played by Lei Jiayin) who changes her life. YOLO hits Philippine cinemas on April 17.

Porter Robinson releases new single

GRAMMY-nominated artist Porter Robinson has returned with a new single “Cheerleader,” along with a music video directed by Hugh Mulhern with the creative direction of Mom+Pop. “What would be something that people could love with zero context — just instantaneous, universal, explosive connection? ‘Cheerleader’ is my take on bottling that feeling,” Mr. Robinson said in a statement. The pop track is out now on all streaming platforms.

Randy Santiago set to perform at PICC

KNOWN as Mr. Private Eyes, musician Randy Santiago will be holding a one-night concert party at the PICC Plenary Hall in Pasay City on April 12. Entitled EYECON The Club Experience, the concert aims to bring the club scene to the venue. Mr. Santiago’s many guests for the concert will be led by Pops Fernandez, and include Juan Miguel Salvador, Gino Padilla, Nina, and Rachel Alejandro. New talents will also join in: JM Yosures, Khimo, Lyka Estrella, JM dela Cerna, Marielle Montellano, Jezza Quiogue, LA Santos, Calista, and Six-Part Invention. The concert will encourage audiences to sing and dance to the groove of the 1980s and ’90s. It takes place on April 12, 8 p.m., at the PICC Plenary Hall. Tickets are available via TicketWorld.

Timmy Albert joins Converse All Stars on song

SINGER-songwriter Timmy Albert has joined forces with Converse All Stars to release his latest single, “GET UP!” The track is the latest offering from All Star Projects, an initiative that provides emerging creatives with funding and mentorship to help accelerate their careers. “Being in the music industry is a free fall. Growing up, you often feel like you’re enjoying the flight, but then gravity hits you hard with reality — having to land, stay grounded again, and force yourself to get up,” Mr. Albert said in a statement about what the song conveys. His brothers RJ and Ryan Pineda also collaborated on the music production. “GET UP!” is out now on all streaming platforms.

Vampire thriller Abigail in PHL cinemas this month

THE FILM Abigail will be bringing the titular ballerina vampire to Philippine screens this month. It centers on a group of would-be criminals who kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure for ransom. Little do the captors know that, locked in an isolated mansion, she is no normal little girl. The film stars Kathryn Newton, Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Giancarlo Esposito, and Alisha Weir as Abigail. The film arrives in cinemas on April 17.

Kim Won-shik drops new song for K-drama

KOREAN star Kim Won-shik has unveiled his latest single, “To Be With You,” as part of the soundtrack for the Philippine adaptation of the popular K-drama What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. The ballad aims to enrich the emotional tapestry of the show, produced under Universal Records Philippines. Won-shik performed it live earlier this month, and an official music video will be released soon. “To Be With You” is now available on all major streaming platforms. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, starring Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, is available for viewing exclusively on VIU.