Easter Dining In/Out (03/27/24)

1 of 5

THE RELATIVELY free days of the Holy Week break culminate on Easter Sunday, and we’ve got a list of fun, family-friendly activities to do that week.

City of Dreams’ Easter Eggstravaganza

Over at the City of Dream’s DreamPlay (the world’s first DreamWorks inspired family entertainment center), kids can run free at the annual Ultimate Easter Eggstravaganza on March 31, Easter Sunday, with registration starting at 10 a.m. The Ultimate Easter Pass (P2,999) brings children to experience unlimited fun in the world of DreamWorks animations. The package is comprised of an all-day participating pass to the venue’s 12 attractions, and the day’s activities which start at 1 p.m with an Easter Egg Hunt, followed by magic shows at 2 and 2:45 p.m at the mezzanine area. An Easter parade with DreamWorks characters at The Shops at the Boulevard keeps the kids’ energy up as participating outlets provide treats and sweets. An exclusive meet-and-greet with Gingy awaits participants at the DreamTales Library from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Passholders will also be given an Easter bag, Dragon’s special ice cream, and an Easter Egg cookie to decorate when cooking with Gingy. The Easter event at DreamPlay is open to only 160 participants and ideally for ages five years old and above. Kids below five years old availing of this package must be accompanied by an adult holding a separate Easter pass to participate in the DreamPlay Easter Egg Hunt. Easter Eggstravaganza passholders can access DreamPlay from 11 a.m to 8 p.m on March 31. The family center is also open to the public during Holy Week from March 27. Advanced ticket purchase for the Ultimate Easter Eggstravaganza is ongoing until March 29 at the DreamShop counter, Wednesday to Sunday. Tickets can also be prepaid at any BDO branch or via BDO online, with the deposit slip to be e-mailed before or by March 27 to Dreamplay@cod-manila.com. DreamPlay’s confirmation e-mail is to be presented upon registration on Easter Sunday, along with a government ID (Terms and conditions apply).

For something a little more adult, Nobu is having an Easter brunch spread. There will be a whole fresh tuna, US Prime Rib with a choice of mushroom wasabi, pepper, or creamy wasabi sauce, and Pork Ribs sweet soy anticucho. The Nobu Easter brunch is available from 11:30 a.m to 3 p.m and price starts at P4,388 net per adult for the Regular package, inclusive of non-alcoholic beverages and mocktails. Other packages include alcoholic and premium beverages. The meal is at half price for children between six and 12 years old, while those five years and below dine for free when accompanied by an adult availing of the Nobu brunch.

Over at Café Society, they’re offering Easter chocolates in a variety of shapes: chocolate beehive eggs, bear and bunny chocolate eggs, chocolate ducks with a cookies and cream bar, colorful white and milk chocolate bunnies, and assorted small ruby, white, milk and dark chocolate bunnies. Completing the Easter confectionery are cakes: Chocolate Bird’s Nest and Easter White Chocolate Rabbit. Other goodies include an Easter apple cinnamon loaf, dark cherry loaf, rabbit sugar cookies, egg sugar cookies, and meringue carrots and eggs. Pastry selections consist of Easter pecan swirl bread, raisin bread, hot cross buns, and ube rabbit rolls. The Easter treats at Café Society are available from 10 a.m to 9 p.m on Wednesday to Monday and from 8 a.m. next Tuesday until March 31.

Easter Feast at Conrad Manila

At the heart of Conrad Manila’s Easter celebration is Brasserie on 3’s Easter Feast and Fun, on March 30 and 31. Enjoy a lunch or dinner buffet with dishes like Omaha beef leg, deep-fried emperor fish with homemade sweet chili sauce, baked oysters, and many desserts. The lunch service runs from noon to 2:30 p.m., while dinner is served from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy this offer for P3,888 net per person and take advantage of a special ticket rate of P800 net per person for exclusive access to Conrad Manila’s Under the Sea Easter Sunday event at the Forbes Ballroom on March 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. With its underwater theme and décor set-up, guests can dive into an ocean of fun-filled activities that include face painting, egg hunting, kiddie games, magic and bubble shows, and a dessert buffet. Tickets for this event are priced at P2,000 net per person and available for in-house guests and Brasserie on 3 diners only. Additionally, guests can experience an Enchanting Easter at C Lounge from March 30 to 31, with Easter-inspired sips and bites from an afternoon tea buffet priced at P2,588++ per person. Paired with free-flowing coffee, tea, or hot chocolate, guests can celebrate the occasion while enjoying a view of Manila Bay. For those looking to take home some Easter-themed treats, Bru Coffee Bar, at the Welcome Lobby, offers Easter Delights until March 31. Guests can choose from a variety of grab-and-go treats, including pistachio mango cake, chocolate rocky road cake, strawberry red velvet cake, Easter egg baskets, candy-filled Easter eggs, coconut cross buns, and more. Conrad Manila offers an Easter Stay package available until March 31. The package includes overnight accommodation, buffet breakfast, lunch or dinner buffet at Brasserie on 3, and tickets to the hotel’s Easter Sunday event. To learn more, call Conrad Manila at 8833-9999 or e-mail conradmanila@conradhotels.com.

Newport World Resorts’ Blockbuster Easter

Take a gander at the Newport Mall’s Blockbuster Easter at the Newport Cinemas where various family-friendly activities will be held including live performances, mascot appearances, and more surprises. Note the Newport Mall’s adjusted operating schedule in observance of Holy Week: March 27 and 28, it will be open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., it will be closed March 29, and will be open on March 30 to April 1 from 11 a.m to 11 p.m.

Over at the Sheraton Manila Hotel in the Newport complex, celebrate Easter as Gunther the Rabbit holds an egg hunt adventure and a city getaway. Book a deluxe room for two adults, inclusive of breakfast buffet at S Kitchen, between March 25 and April 1, and receive complimentary passes to the Easter Funfair at the COLLAB on March 31 from 3 to 5 p.m., featuring a magic show, party games, and surprises. Invite additional guests to join for an additional P5,000++ on top of the room rate, which includes a lunch buffet for two adults and two children under 12 years old. Explore more add-on options by visiting https://www.marriott.com/offers/let-s-gather-this-easter-off-108236.

Meanwhile, an Easter Safari Carnival awaits at the Hilton Manila on March 31. There will be an Easter Lunch Buffet at Kusina Sea Kitchens featuring an array of treats such as chocolate eggs, carrot cakes, a chocolate fountain, hot cross buns, and more. The hotel is also staging a safari carnival experience at the ballroom, complete with magic shows, animal performances, inflatable playgrounds, activity booths, an Easter egg hunt, and other surprises. The Easter Buffet is priced at P2,800++ per adult and P1,400 per child (11 and under), while tickets for the Easter Safari Carnival are P1,500++ for adults and P1,000++ for children. Families opting for both buffet and carnival tickets will enjoy a 25% discount off the total price.

At Hotel Okura Manila, the week of Easter warrants a flavorful journey. From March 26 to 29, Yawaragi’s Lunch Set features Blue Marlin, Soft Shell Crab, and more. The menu is only available during lunch for P1,500++ per person. On March 31, there will be a Yawaragi Kisetsu Buffet featuring a spread of Nigiri and Gunkan Sushi, Herb and Lemon Salt-Baked Whole Sustainable Salmon, Roast Leg of Lamb, and more for P4,100++ per person.

Take part in the Eggspress Adventure at The Great Room, Holiday Inn Express Manila-Newport City. A wide selection of snacks and refreshments will line the hall along with activity booths with prizes for the whole family. There will also be an egg hunt, magic show, and mascot appearances on March 31. For P3,999++, book an overnight stay with breakfast for two, inclusive of access for one adult and one child to the Eggspress Adventure. Access passes are also available for P1,499 net for one adult and one child and P799 net for an extra one adult or one child. For more information on Easter offers from Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram.

Easter Break Escape at Richmonde Hotels

At the Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, room rates start at P3,800 net for a comfy, no-frills stay and P4,700 net for accommodation inclusive of a breakfast buffet for two persons. Booking two or more nights will see room rates (inclusive of breakfast buffet for two) drop to P4,400 net. All takers of this promotion also get 15% discount on food and beverage orders at Richmonde Café and from Room Service, complimentary use of the Health Club’s gym and heated indoor pool with extended operating hours until 11 p.m on March 28, 29, and 30. A welcome token will also be given to those checking in from March 28 to 31. The Easter Break Escape promo rates are valid for stays from March 25 to 31.

As a treat on March 31, the breakfast spread at Richmonde Café will be upgraded to a brunch buffet with more dishes, added action stations, and more for P1,180 net per person. Children ages six to 12 years dine for 50% off and those five years old and below eat for free. The Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet will be served from 6 to 11:30 a.m., and guests availing of the breakfast room packages on March 30 get to join the brunch. For inquiries and room reservations, call 8638-7777 or 0917-859-7914, e-mail stay@richmondeortigas.com, or log on to www.richmondehotelortigas.com.ph. For table reservations at Richmonde Café, call or send a message to mobile/Viber number 0917-534-4352.

From March 25 to 31, at the Richmonde Hotel in Eastwood, room-only rates go for P4,000 net, while a room with breakfast buffet for two and a welcome token starts at P5,300 net. For P600 more, the room comes with a merienda buffet and breakfast buffet for two plus a welcome amenity. This is available only from March 28 to 30. A package inclusive of breakfast buffet for two, a welcome amenity, and two tickets to the hotel’s Easter Sunday kiddie party starts at P7,300 net and is valid for bookings from March 30 to 31 or March 31 to April 1. All rates include complimentary use of the pool and gym and parking for one vehicle.

It will be an action-packed Sunday at Eastwood Richmonde’s Easter Eggvengers superhero-themed party on March 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ballroom and Amberley-Belmont Rooms. There will be a kiddie lunch buffet and food carts, an Easter egg hunt, kiddie entertainment and a costume contest, plus a photo booth, loot bags, games and prizes. Tickets are P1,350 net per child or adult. Children two years old and below enter free if accompanied by a paying adult.

The Eastwood Café+Bar will remain open during the holidays, serving a variety of Pinoy items at live stations from 2 to 5 p.m., on March 28, 29, and 30. There will be sweet and savory mid-afternoon treats with a glass of citrus iced tea at the Lenten Merienda Buffet for P400 net. On Easter Sunday, the restaurant will add a kids’ corner offering pastas and pizzas cooked a la minute, corn dogs, and ice cream. The Sunday Lunch Buffet is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is priced at P1,499 net per person. Buffet rate for children six to 12 years old is at P750 net while children ages five years old and below eat for free. For inquiries, call 6570-7777, 0917-531-6867 and stay@eastwoodrichmonde.com, or log on to www.eastwoodrichmondehotel.com.ph.

Finally, over at Richmonde Iloilo, rates start at P4,300 net for the room only, and P4,800 net for the room with breakfast buffet for two persons from March 25 to 31. Extended stays get an extra 10% off on the second night and a 15% discount for each additional night thereafter. The hotel’s organized tour packages — sunset cruises, river tours with island hopping, heritage and culinary excursions — will be 15% off. For inquiries, call 6333-328 7888 or 0917-580-9642, e-mail stay@richmondeiloilo.com, or log on to www.richmondehoteliloilo.com.ph.

Visit Candyland at Joy-Nostalg Hotel & Suites

Joy-Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila invites guests to Candyland on March 31, Easter Sunday. Kids’ activities include chocolate egg crafting, an Easter egg hunt, balloon twisting, and a Candyland-themed dessert buffet. There will be an Easter brunch buffet at The Nostalgia Lounge & Bar, showcasing such items as egg shakshuka, Lebanese lamb shawarma, slow-roasted beef chuck, salmon coulibiac, pork vindaloo, rabbit paella with chicken, and much more. Dessert includes chocolate gateaux with chocolate-covered strawberries and bunny decorations. The brunch buffet is P1,888 net per adult from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids dine for free when accompanied by two paying adults. Room rates start at P8,510 net for a Studio Executive inclusive of buffet breakfast. For inquiries, call 5318-7888 or e-mail HB2D6-RE1@accor.com.

Easter at Araneta City

The New Gateway Mall 2 and Ali Mall at Quezon City’s Araneta City are dressed up for the season until Easter Sunday. Take a picture or film a dance challenge with the mall’s Easter-themed decor. On Easter Sunday, the two malls will have an Easter Egg Hunt and a kiddie costume contest. Loot bags filled with treats await participants. At Gateway Mall 1 and Farmers Plaza, bouncy castles await youngsters on Easter Sunday. Other activities throughout the malls include face painting sessions and crown-making.

M&S’ Easter-themed sweets

Celebrate Easter 2024 with treats from Marks & Spencer. There are chocolate characters such as Coco the Kitten and Dougal the Puppy (hollow chocolate heroes) or opt for a classic chocolate egg such as the Caramel Crunch Egg and Chicky Choccy Egg. The Hoppy Easter Egg Hunt Tin is already filled with individually wrapped Easter egg chocolates. The Percy Pig Snuffle Hunt and the Colin the Caterpillar Wiggle Hunt (with snacks) can keep all the prizes from all the Easter games. There are treats for sharing like the Eggstra Gooey Caramel Eggs (four gooey milk and blond chocolate eggs filled with a vanilla and caramel center). Marks & Spencer Philippines’ Easter food collection is available in Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 5, Central Square, Mall of Asia, Alabang Town Center, Rockwell, Shangri-La Plaza Mall and SM Aura. Shop in-store through the M&S Philippines Viber Community at bit.ly/MSPH-VC. Shop selected lines online on www.marksandspencer.com.ph

Mang Inasal branches remain open for the holidays

Mang Inasal is ready to serve its customers nationwide this Lent. For a list of operating hours, visit https://www.manginasal.ph/locations. Customers can contact the branches as the website does not just share the full addresses but also their mobile numbers. Takeout and delivery is also available, especially for those going on trips. Family Fiesta, Buddy Fiesta, Palabok Party Size, and Extra Creamy Halo-Halo are among the items available. During Holy Week, customers can enjoy the free delivery offer with a minimum purchase of ₱600 for orders placed via the Mang Inasal Delivery App or https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph. The promo is valid until March 31 only.

Easter treats at Sugarplum Pastries

Lovely Jiao offers Easter treats through facebook.com/sugarplumpastriesph. For Some-bunny’s Bundle, the collection is headlined by the signature Sugarplum chocolate smashers: Easter eggs, together with a wooden mallet. The D.I.Y. Egg-Citing Kit comes with four sugar cookies in the shapes of a bunny, heart, and eggs, as well as piping bags in red, blue, and pink. It is complete with four chocolate egg smashers. The latest addition to this dessert series is Hatch Me By D’ Dozen, a selection of intricately adorned sweets, from macarons and sugar cookies and egg smashers. Finally, the Lovely Cake is a vanilla chiffon with a burst of tangy lemon, fluffy meringue and marshmallow icing. For more information, visit sugarplumpastries.com.

Easter Sunday dining at Solaire

Solaire Resort Entertainment City starts off its Easter Sunday celebration on March 31 with a Sunday mass at 11 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom.

At Finestra, celebrate with unlimited flutes of champagne and a diverse selection of Italian dishes. Savor its seafood tower featuring an array of poached or garlic prawns, oysters, crab, lobster, curacha, clams, and mussels. Try its Easter offers like the double crusted Torta Pasqualina, a ribbon-like pappardelle pasta with amberjack fish and artichokes, and roast lamb leg. There will be an unlimited selection of smoked meats, grilled seafood, and brunch classics at Water-side. Dine on its signature paella and the whole roast lamb and lechon available at the carving station. Kids can also unleash their creativity at the interactive milkshake bar, where they can customize their own milkshakes. Then there is Yakumi’s brunch special, featuring eight live buffet stations. Guests can also feast with their families at Red Lantern’s eat-all-you-can buffet of authentic Chinese cuisine. At Fresh, savor Filipino dishes like grilled pork belly skewers and lechon kawali, or indulge in Chinese roast delicacies, and end the meal at the dessert station, featuring a whimsical rabbit-shaped coconut cake. Activities during the day include a live portrait drawn by a caricaturist, cotton candy and balloon art, and a walking photo booth. A wide array of tea sandwiches and pastries and sweets can be had for an Easter-inspired afternoon tea at Oasis Garden Café. For inquiries, call 8888-8888 or e-mail reservations@solaireresort.com.