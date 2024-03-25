GERMAN ceramics manufacturer Villeroy & Boch launched its new showroom at their distributor Focus Global, Inc.’s headquarters at the Twenty-four Seven McKinley Building in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) on March 21. The showroom shares space with Dornbracht, a German manufacturer of bathroom fittings and fixtures. Both brands had interactive showcases that allowed guests to turn on taps and test the bathtubs, showers, faucets, and toilets they offer.

The brands’ selections were offered up for testing through bathroom setups in an event called “Odyssey: The Artistry of a Sensory Bathroom.” Five bathrooms were decorated to give the feel of real homes, using lights, sound, and even scent (through diffusers and scented candles).

Antao, one of Villeroy & Boch’s newest collections, draws inspiration from nature, capturing elements such as the gentle shape of dewdrops. This resulted in sinks and bathtubs in a very distinct dewdrop shape, and are executed in matte earth tones. The Venticello collection showcases rimless water closets, asymmetrical sink cabinets, and clean designs, showing off sophistication. A highlight was the Hommage collection, inspired by the opulent lifestyle of the Regency era in England (think the late 1700s to the early 1800s). This collection combines classic design elements, featuring standalone tubs with metal feet, and toilet seats made of luxurious wood. The Collaro collection has a delicate lineup showing slum washbasins and acrylic wall-attached tubs that give a cozy feel. To show off this line, they decorated this bathroom with flowers. The minimalist Subway 3.0 collection shows off slim shapes with surprising space allowances (such as in their cabinets and vanity units), but also new technology for their toilets. BusinessWorld was taken around the exhibition and we were shown this collection’s toilet, with a powerful vortex flush (it wasn’t activated that day, but the shape of the toilet allowed us to see how water would travel within the unit).

“Villeroy & Boch has been creating premium bathroom products for 275 years now. We are proud to continue showcasing the brand’s long-time commitment to excellence through our well-crafted products here in the Philippines,” said Hong Li, Managing Director of Villeroy & Boch APAC in a statement. Villeroy & Boch celebrated its 275th anniversary last year, tracing its origins back to 1748 in the Holy Roman Empire. It also has a Dining and Lifestyle selection, with a separate showroom at Mitsukoshi BGC (and distributed in the Philippines through another partner). Meanwhile, Jin Long, Regional Sales Director of Dornbracht SEA, said, “In essence, Dornbracht is more than just a manufacturer of luxury fittings; it is a symbol of excellence, craftsmanship, and vision. “We’re hoping that this collection can remind our current and future customers why the bathroom is a self-care space worth investing in.”

The showroom is on the 11th Floor of Twenty-four Seven McKinley Building. — JLG