GOOD news for fans of the iconic Filipino rock band Parokya ni Edgar — they only have to wait a month until Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical hits the stage.

The jukebox musical from Newport World Resorts’ production arm Full House Theater Company (FHTC) will have performances at the Newport Performing Arts Theater from April 26 to June 8.

The show features an epic world built around the colorful discography of Parokya ni Edgar, which is best known for its novelty songs and satirical covers. The musical itself takes its tongue twister name from the band’s 1997 album, Buruguduystunstugudunstuy.

Known as a pillar of original Pilipino music (OPM), Parokya ni Edgar has captured the country’s ears since 1993 with songs like “Halaga,” “Bagsakan,” “Don’t Touch My Birdie,” “Harana,” “This Guy’s In Love With You Pare,” and “Mister Suave.”

Chito Miranda, singer-songwriter and frontman of the band told the media after a March 15 preview that he never thought their songs would sound that beautiful in the hands of musical artists.

“We don’t trust ourselves when it comes to our material, but being a fan of Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical, this was presented to me, and since I trust the team so much, I said, ‘game!’,” Mr. Miranda said.

“We never view our songs as anything outstanding or professional, pero iyung ganitong treatment nakakakilabot (but this treatment gave me goosebumps),” he added.

Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical was FHTC’s hit production based on the songs of another iconic Filipino band, Eraserheads. However, the company said that Buruguduystunstugudunstuy has a totally different character.

For one, the four leads are all women who go on a journey of self-discovery — a take people may not expect from an all-male rock band’s music.

Mr. Miranda clarified that, as a songwriter, the goal is always to “have a conversation with everyone.”

“It’s not a conscious effort to make it universal, but whenever we write songs it’s trying to start a conversation with anyone who’s willing to listen,” he said.

All the characters’ names are derived from tracks in the band’s discography. Felicity Kyle Napuli plays Aiza, Marynor Madamesila plays Jen, Tex Ordoñez-De Leon plays Norma, and Natasha Cabrera plays Girlie. Supporting cast members include Pepe Herrera as Mr. Suave, Noel Comia as Tikmol, Nicco Manalo as Mang Jose, and Jasper Jimenez as Tito Ralph.

“The show is meant to be an acid trip. It has to be a wild, wild, wild ride. Many characters will cross from current times, the future, the past, and non-existing times,” said director Dexter Santos at the press conference. He described it as a “Parokya-verse,” a multiverse of references from the band’s music.

“It’s really fast-paced, highly visual with many videos, and a lot of production numbers [based on] 47 songs, some in full and some excerpts,” he added.

The production’s creative team includes playwright Rody Vera, musical director Ejay Yatco, choreographer Stephen Viñas, scenic designer Lawyn Cruz, costume designer Raven Ong, and video designers GA Fallarme and Joyce Garcia.

Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Michael Williams, co-artistic directors of FHTC, told the press that Mr. Miranda was “very involved” and accepting of the ideas that they conceptualized from the start.

Theatergoers will have to prepare for “a rollercoaster ride of emotions.” While Buruguduystunstugudunstuy won’t be as heavy as Ang Huling El Bimbo, it aims to be just as powerful.

“It will be naughty. It has a wide range of comedy. It can be dark most of the time and some of the time, but also there’s love and there’s kilig,” Mr. Santos said. “It’s all because Parokya ni Edgar has a really wide array of songs.”

There will be 3 p.m. matinees on April 27 and 28, May 4, 5, 11, and 12, and June 8. Evening performances will be at 8 p.m. on April 26 and 27, and May 3,4, 10, 11, and 17.

Tickets, ranging in price from P1,105 to P5,525, are available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets, HelixPay, and the Newport World Resorts Box Office. — Brontë H. Lacsamana