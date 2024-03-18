Style (03/18/24)

1 of 3

Marks & Spencer goes denim-chic

MARKS & SPENCER (M&S) goes homey for the 2024 Denim and March Collection. These include a pure cotton beach dress with a Bardot neckline and a cozy puff-sleeved dress. Men just want to have fun too: in menswear, these include stretch and vintage-style denims, crafted from 25% recycled cotton. Other items are roomy and laid-back styles in polos, shirts, and shorts. Features of the line include moisture wicking technology, easy to iron and quick-dry capabilities, 360-flex denim, and Sun Smart UPF50+. Visit a Marks & Spencer store, and shop in-store to earn rewards points as a M&S Rewards member through the M&S Philippines Viber Community at bit.ly/MSPH-VC. Shop selected lines online and also earn rewards points on www.marksandspencer.com.ph.

Toms offers summer sales

FROM March 15 to 31, customers at Toms stores get “impact tokens” to play a game of darts and receive a gift depending on where the dart lands. Stores offering “impact tokens” include SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, Eastwood, Glorietta 4, Estancia Mall, SM Baguio, SM Lipa, SM Bataan, and SM Seaside Cebu. Toms funds its partner humanitarian organizations and work towards advancing women’s progress in the community for every shoe sold. New shoes include the Toms Sandals Willa Women, Espadrille Alpargata Women, and Espadrille Valencia Women, crafted using recycled rubber and cotton. A summer sale is ongoing until April 30, offering up to 50% off selected items.

Sally Hansen offers salon-quality nails at home

NAIL polish brand Sally Hansen introduces the Sally Hansen Miracle Gel: The Ultimate do-it-yourself (DIY) Gel Manicure (P645). This boasts of patented technology, ensuring longer wear and making it chip-resistant and life-proof nail polish. It can help achieve a salon-quality finish without the need for a UV lamp. The line also offers Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Special Effects Top Coats (P695), with each topcoat having its own finish. This allows the creation of a unique manicure that can last up to eight days, without the need for a UV lamp. Other Miracle Gel offerings include Unicorn Top Coat (with color-shifting effect), and Sugar Top Coat (for a sugar-coated texture effect). These top coats are 100% vegan and cruelty-free. To apply, clean and dry nails, then use nail polish remover to remove residue on the nail. Apply two coats of Miracle Gel, and dry for five minutes. Finish by applying one more coat of Miracle Gel. Sally Hansen is available at Rustan’s, SM Stores, The Landmark, Mitsukoshi Beauty, LOOK; and online at Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora.