STARS adorn the sky, and more now adorn the marble ground beneath our feet in Eastwood City in Bagumbayan, Quezon City, as the German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation added 20 more stars to the area’s Walk of Fame attraction.

Original Pilipino music (OPM) band Rivermaya — represented by three of its members Mark Escueta, Nathan Azarcon, and Kakoy Legaspi — were all smiles at the induction ceremony. They thanked longtime Filipino fans for their continuous support over the years.

“Coming from our reunion concert, it’s heartwarming to feel all the love and appreciation,” Mr. Escueta said on the red carpet during the March 6 ceremony at the Eastwood Central Plaza.

Celebrity love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano were two other personalities who were chosen to have their names immortalized on star-shaped plaques embedded in the sidewalks of the mall property.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have a star here and I’m so glad to be able to enjoy this with everyone here,” said Ms. Mariano to the press after her star was unveiled.

For Mr. Pangilinan, his excitement comes from the fact that he shares the distinction with his late grandfather Antonio D. Laxa, better known by his stage name, Tony Ferrer, who was given a star in 2014.

“Thank you to all of our supporters for always cheering us on,” he said.

Much like the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, the 18th edition of the Eastwood City Walk Fame aims to honor personalities who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of television, movies, radio, news and public affairs, music, theater, and social media.

“We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to this year’s newest inductees, each of whom brings a unique and remarkable talent to our esteemed roster,” said Federico Moreno, president of the German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation, in his opening speech.

With the inclusion of the 20 additional stars, the current count has reached 364, distributed throughout the area.

According to the foundation, the tradition of inducting stars every year not only pays homage to the contributions of these individuals, but “serves as a source of inspiration for future generations.”

GMA Network chief executive officer Felipe Gozon was also among the inductees. He told the press that he never would have expected to have his own star, since his work is more behind the scenes.

This is only natural, however, said actor and TV host Luis Manzano on the red carpet. “It’s not simply the star; it’s a way of thanking people in the entertainment industry, both in front of and behind the camera,” he said.

Acclaimed film director Brillante Mendoza dedicated the distinction to all the people he has worked with over the years, including the late Jaclyn Jose, who won Best Actress at Cannes for her role in his award-winning 2016 film Ma’ Rosa. She had received a star back in 2009.

“This is dedicated to all the people I’ve worked with and to the industry as a whole that recognizes our talents,” Mr. Mendoza said. — Bronte H. Lacsamana

Here is the full list of inductees for the 2024 Eastwood City Walk of Fame:

News & Public Affairs

Cathy Yang

Lhar Santiago

Radio

Joel Reyes Zobel

Television

Felipe Gozon

Belle Mariano

Donny Pangilinan

Johnny Manahan

Luis Manzano

Michelle Dee

Richard Yap

Sanya Lopez

Wilson Y. Tieng

Movies

Baron Geisler

Brillante Mendoza

Tony Y. Reyes

Vic Del Rosario

Theater

Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo

Music

Rivermaya

The Dawn

Social Media

Small Laude