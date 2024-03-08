Entertainment News (03/08/24)

1 of 16

Araneta City holds Int’l Women’s Day celebrations

ARANETA City in Cubao, Quezon City, is hoping to inspire inclusivity and diversity of women through their Women’s Day events. In partnership with Gateway Gallery, works from 35 established female artists are on display at the Quantum Skyview of the Gateway Mall 2 until March 8. A three-day bazaar will be held afterwards, from March 8 to 10, at the Activity Area of Gateway Mall 1. There, businesswomen and female entrepreneurs will showcase their enterprises, with the support of the Quezon City government’s Business Development arm. For more details, follow Araneta City’s social media pages.

Helen Mirren historical drama to premiere this month

THE story of Israel’s first and only female prime minister has been the subject of much debate and fascination, making Golda one of the most talked-about titles on Lionsgate Play. Starring award-winning actress Helen Mirren and directed by filmmaker Guy Nattiv, the film is set against the backdrop of the Yom Kippur War, also known as the 1973 Arab-Israeli War. It chronicles the high-stakes, real-life political decisions that Prime Minister Golda Meir (played by Mirren) had to make during this tumultuous time. Golda premieres exclusively on Lionsgate Play on PLDT Home on March 8.

The Platters tribute band to perform in Greenhills

ASIDE from a two-night concert in Pasay City, The Golden Sound of The Platters — the tribute band of the 1950s American vocal group — will perform at the Greenhills Mall on March 10, 4 p.m. It will perform rock and roll hits and classic R&B tunes of the original group, including “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” “Only You,” and “The Great Pretender.” The concert also comes with CD selling, and a signing and photo opportunity. Admission is free for all Ortigas Community Card members on a first come, first served basis.

Batangas holds second Kite Festival

TO encourage the youth to experience and enjoy more outdoor activities, the 2nd Batangas Kite Fest, organized by the Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office of Batangas and kite-flying hobbyist organization Papagayong Batangueño, will be held in various venues this month. The festival involves kite competitions and is divided into four legs, the first of which was in Calaca City on March 3. This will be followed by the San Juan leg on March 10, the Tanauan leg on March 17, and the final leg in Montemaria on March 24. Visit the Facebook page of Batangas’ tourism office for more details.

Raymond Lauchengco to perform in City of Dreams

KNOWN as one of the “Bagets,” the group of 1980s popular matinee idols, singer, artist, and director Raymond Lauchengco is set to perform live at CenterPlay in City of Dreams on March 21, 9 p.m. This is one of the most awaited shows in CenterPlay’s concert series this year. Tickets range in price from P2,500 (Stations and Bar Top) to P20,000 (VIP Couch). For more information, visit cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Noel Cabangon, Ice Seguerra in James Taylor concert

THE UPCOMING concert of world-renowned singer-songwriter James Taylor with his All-Star Band will include Ice Seguerra and Noel Cabangon as special guest performers. The concert will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 8. Mr. Seguerra is a well-loved performer in the Philippine entertainment industry while folk singer and composer Mr. Cabangon is known for his socially relevant and heartfelt songs. The latter is also a longtime fan of James Taylor. Tickets to the show are available at smtickets.com, and cost P2,500 to P12,500.

Animé series The Fable to stream on Disney+

THE Fable, a new animé series exploring the dark and dangerous world of criminals, is coming to Disney+ on April 7. Adapted from the best-selling manga by Katsuhisa Minami, it follows a legendary hitman who has spent his entire life training to become the world’s best assassin. After an alarmingly high number of confirmed kills, he suddenly finds himself at a loss when he is ordered to lay low for a year and control his temperament. It begins streaming on Disney+ on April 7.

BTOB slated to return to Manila for fan-con

K-POP group Born to Beat, more popularly known as BTOB, is coming back to Manila on April 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena for their 2024 BTOB Fan-Con: Our Dream. Composed of Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, and Sungjae, the group is known for soulful ballads and energetic performances. They debuted in 2012 but left their entertainment company last year. As of February, the group announced the establishment of the BTOB Company. Their last visit to Manila was in 2016. Ticket updates and other details will be posted on the Ovation Productions social media accounts and official website.

Ahn Bo Hyun to visit Manila in May

FOR the very first time, Korean superstar Ahn Bo Hyun will be coming to Manila for a fan meeting. Presented by Wilbros Live and IAM Worldwide, it will take place on May 25, 6 p.m., at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. The actor is known for his roles in hit K-dramas Military Prosecutor Doberman, Yumi’s Cell, My Name, Itaewon Class, See You in My 19th Life, and Flex X Cop. Tickets go on-sale on March 9 at 12 p.m. via Ticketnet.

Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus team up for new single

FRESH off her first Grammy Award wins for Record of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for the hit single “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus has collaborated with Pharrell Williams. “Doctor (Work It Out)” is Mr. Williams’ second single this year, and it debuted at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter show. The funky track also marks their first collaboration. “Doctor (Work It Out)” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

Viu showcases popular GMA shows

VIU and GMA Network have further strengthened their collaboration in the Philippines by bringing 33 more GMA titles to the video streaming service. This comes up to 2,969 episodes and over 1,400 hours of content to be made available on Viu during the year. Kicking everything off are three well-received GMA shows: Lolong (Crocodile Whisperer), Widows’ Web, and First Yaya (The First Nanny), which are now available on the platform. The Viu app is available on App Store, Google Play and selected smart TVs, and on the web at www.viu.com.

Seo In Guk, Francine Diaz unveil new song

AT Seo In Guk’s fan meet in Manila last year, a unique collaboration was born. The K-drama actor/singer embarked on a project with emerging Filipino talent Francine Diaz after a casual dinner meeting. The result of their collaboration is the single “My Love,” recently released under Universal Records. The track celebrates the universal theme of love and romance. It is out now on all digital music platforms.

Netflix’s Avatar series renewed for 2 more seasons

NETFLIX recently announced that it has renewed its hit series Avatar: The Last Airbender for two more seasons. The live-action reimagining of the animated series will return to conclude the epic story of the four elemental nations and Aang’s journey to become the Avatar. Since the show’s Netflix debut on Feb. 22, it has boasted No. 1 status in 76 countries and has been in the top 10 in 92, including in the Philippines.

SB19’s Justin debuts first solo single

P-POP star Justin, best known as a member of SB19, has officially debuted as a solo recording artist with the release of the single “surreal,” out via Sony Music Entertainment. The song also features Radkidz’s PABLO and Josue on production and Gelou of Pinoy girl group YARA on harmonies and backing vocals. Written two years ago, the track speaks of meaningful coincidences and dreams and how the impossible can become reality. The song is out now on all digital music platforms via Sony Music Entertainment.

Jujutsu Kaisen sweeps at Crunchyroll Animé Awards

CRUNCHYROLL, a worldwide online platform for animé, revealed the winners for the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards on March 2 in Tokyo, Japan. The awards were streamed globally. Known to connect animé and manga fans across over 200 countries and territories, the platform awarded Jujutsu Kaisen’s 2nd season, “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death,” the Anime of the Year award as well as many technical awards. Best Anime Song went to “Idol” by YOASOBI, which was the theme for Oshi no Ko, while the anime Chainsaw Man snagged Best New Series. The Best Film was Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume.

The 2024 Animé Awards will be available to stream shortly on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

2 PM cover drops on Spotify

AS a tribute to K-pop legends 2PM, SHOWNU X HYUNGWON have dropped a Spotify K-Pop single featuring their rendition of “I Hate You” from the senior artist’s 2:00PM Time For Change album. It is a cover of one of the duo’s favorite songs and is the second of three Spotify-exclusive covers to be released as part of the platform’s K-Pop campaign. SHOWNU X HYUNGWON’S rendition of “I Hate You” features UK garage rhythms layered with dreamy sounds and a solid bass for an R&B-inspired arrangement. It is out now on Spotify.

MBNel collaborates with Pinoy rappers

FILIPINO-American rap sensation MBNel has dropped his latest track, “GHOSTS 2,” to put the spotlight on Filipino rap talent. The single’s music video was filmed entirely in Malate, Manila, and features artists like Shanti Dope, Hellmerry, O Side Mafia, Pricetagg, Fast Cash, and many others. “I’m planning to work with some of the biggest Filipino rap stars soon,” MBNel said, on why so many artists appeared in the video. “It was really dope. Everyone was cool, and they were very welcoming of me.” “GHOSTS 2” is out now on all digital streaming platforms.