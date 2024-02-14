Celebrating Valentine’s Day

1 of 4

Valentine’s in Cebu

AT THE NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu, the homegrown five-star Fili hotel has romance going up a level. At the Fili Lobby Lounge, check out the Royal Valentine’s Afternoon Tea with sparkling wine, at P2430++ per person. There are also Valentine Gift Set hampers, filled with treats and surprises, as well as Valentine-themed cakes and drinks. At Xin Tian Di, there’s a Valentine’s Special Menu, available on Feb. 14 and 15 for P2,180 per person. At the Fili Cafe, the buffet is available between 6 to 10 p.m. for P2,490 per person, with a band playing in the background. At Axis Entertainment and Sports Bar, the Revel Band plays while special Valentine’s Day cocktails are up for grabs. Il Primo offers a meat-centric feast with sparkling wine for P3,999 per person. Finally, at Mott 32, the Cebu branch of the Hong Kong two Michelin-starred favorite, the six-course Valentine’s Day set menu features Scallop Dumplings with caviar and Traditional Iberico Pork Shanghainese Soup Dumplings, Wok-Fried King Prawn and Signature Smoked Black Cod, Diced Australian Wagyu Beef Fried Rice, and Sweetened Mango Soup, for P5588++ per person, with a minimum of two persons per booking. For inquiries and table reservations, contact NUSTAR Restaurant Reservations at (032) 888-8282.

Love is on the menu at Richmonde Hotel Ortigas

ON FEB. 14, Richmonde Hotel Ortigas’ Richmonde Café ignites passionate emotions with “Love on the Menu.” For P2,900 nett per person, this includes assorted starters at the grazing table, a charcuterie board for two, a choice of US grilled ribeye steak or pan-seared gindara cooked a la minute as the entrée, a dessert buffet, and a glass of house wine. Dinner is served from 6 to 10 p.m. Live musical entertainment sets the mood. For singles, The Exchange has a special party from 7 to 10 p.m. with a buffet of cocktail bites, unlimited servings of local beer, featured mix drinks, soda, and iced tea, and live music. Tickets are P1,480 nett. The hotel’s Valentine’s Day room package is available from Feb. 12 to 29, and priced at P4,999 nett. It includes overnight accommodations, a breakfast buffet for two, Richmonde’s petite signature moist chocolate cake, a Richie Bear stuffed toy, complimentary use of the gym and heated indoor pool, plus 20% discount on the special Valentine’s Day dinner at Richmonde Café. For inquiries and reservations, call 8638-7777 or 0917-534-4352.

‘Romance on a plate’ at Eastwood Richmonde Hotel

“ROMANCE on a Plate” is served on Feb. 14 at the Eastwood Café+Bar at the Eastwood Richmonde Hotel. For P2,750 nett per person, this includes a grazing table with an assortment of appetizers, salads, soups, and a wide array of desserts, and a choice of US ribeye with tiger prawns or pan-seared salmon fillet with scallops, freshly prepared at the live cooking station. The menu also comes with drink selections like a glass of sparkling wine or single malt whisky, glass of house red or white wine, non-alcoholic drinks, and coffee or tea. Ladies also get a Heart’s Glaze Valentine Cake as a souvenir, while everyone gets the chance to win hotel stays and lunch buffet gift certificates in a raffle. Providing live music are the Xzezzionz Duo and a violinist. Dinner is served from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Meanwhile, couples can enjoy a relaxing stay in Richmonde’s newly renovated rooms for the Valentine’s Day Getaway package, at rates starting at P5,900 nett. This includes a breakfast buffet for two, a Heart’s Glaze Valentine Cake token, complimentary use of the gym and rooftop pool, complimentary parking for one vehicle, and a free upgrade to the next room category for superior and deluxe room bookings. Lovers staying on Feb. 14 may also avail themselves of the special 20% discount on the Valentine’s Day Dinner at Eastwood Café+Bar. The room package is available from Feb. 14 to 19. For inquires, call 6570-7777 or 0917-531-6867 or e-mail stay@eastwoodrichmonde.com.

Cupid’s special at Taco Bell

THIS SEASON of love, Taco Bell cooked up the Cupid’s Choice Valentine’s Special Combo, available for a limited only. The offer includes one Crunchy Taco Supreme, one Burrito Shawarma, one serving of Oreo Chocodilla, a side of Nachos Sprinkle, and two servings of Ruby Fruity Freeze for dine-in or two 12 oz. servings of soda for delivery, for P499. The Crunchy Taco Supreme is made with a crunchy taco shell filled with Mexican-style ground beef, topped with a special sauce, and then garnished with shredded fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes, and grated cheddar cheese. The Middle East-inspired Shawarma Burrito, made with Mexican-style ground beef topped with diced onions, tomatoes, and cucumber, and drizzled with Taco Bell’s garlic sauce, is encased in a soft tortilla wrap. Finally, the Oreo Chocodilla is made with melted dark chocolate, marshmallows, and chunks of crushed Oreo cookies, all nestled in a lightly grilled tortilla wrap. The Cupid’s Choice Valentine’s Special Combo is available until Feb. 29 only.

Goldilocks’ heart-shaped cake

GOLDILOCKS’ newest offering, the Choco Caramel Valentine is available this February. This heart-shaped chocolate cake is draped in caramel and crowned with rosettes. This is available for P520 and is only available until Feb. 29. Visit a Goldilocks store or order via GrabFood and FoodPanda or through www.goldilocksdelivery.ph.

Red Velvet from Red Ribbon

FOR LOVE to further blossom starting Valentine’s Day, there’s Red Ribbon’s New Valentine Red Velvet which comes in a rose bouquet design. The heart-shaped cake is made with layers of white and red chiffon, combined with cream cheese icing, covered in red velvet crumbs and topped with icing roses. The cake is available at all Red Ribbon stores in Luzon and Mindanao and select stores in Visayas starting Feb. 13 for a limited time only. It can be ordered via the Red Ribbon app and the delivery website (order.redribbon.ph) or via the GrabFood and foodpanda apps. Prices start at P500 for the junior size, and P779 for the regular size.