Entertainment News (02/13/24)

1 of 7

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter coming to Manila, Cebu

The Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter is bringing his solo Who I Am Tour to Asia with concerts scheduled in Cebu on May 23 at the Waterfront Hotel Ballroom, and in Metro Manila on May 24 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. The Philippine leg of the tour is presented by Wilbros Live. The Who I Am Tour, which has already completed successful legs in the United States, Canada, and South America, marks Mr. Carter’s return to the stage as a solo artist after seven years. For the upcoming concert dates in Manila and Cebu, the singer-songwriter is set to perform tracks from his solo catalog — including his latest single releases “Never Break My Heart (Not Again),” “Made For Us,” and “Superman” — as well as Backstreet Boys favorites and other music hits with a personal significance to Carter. Tickets to the Manila show will be available at TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets, and the Cebu show at SMTickets.com and SM Tickets outlets. Fan club pre-sale will be on Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. and general on-sale on Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.

Sparkle GMA Artist Center launches kilig series

SPARKLE GMA Artist Center is kicking off the festivities of love month with two new performing love teams: Ashley Sarmiento and Marco Masa (AshCo); and Princess Aliyah and Bryce Eusebio (PrYce). These two love teams are the stars of a new online series, TikTok Kilig Series — skits in which the couples join the staple love team of Allen Ansay and Sofia Pablo (AlFia). The AshCo pairing leads the pack in Secret Notes from Feb. 8 to 14, followed by PrYce’s gamer-friendly connection in Beyond the Game from Feb. 16 to 22. Finally, AlFia in Mystery Girl will run from Feb. 24 to 29.

Acoustic OPM icons come together for concert

THREE of the biggest names in the Philippine acoustic scene are coming together for a concert: Ice Seguerra, Joey G, and Noel Cabangon. In a stripped back session with just guitars and vocals, original Pilipino music (OPM) fans can get a triple dose of nostalgic songs on Feb. 23. Strings and Voices: A Threelogy Series will be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Newport world Resorts. Tickets, priced from P1,500 to P8,500, are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets.

Fil-Am rapper MBNel releases PHL-inspired single

TAKING inspiration from his most recent visit to his motherland, Filipino-American rap artist MBNel released his latest single, “Just Like You,” via US label Empire. The song’s lyrics reflect life in Manila for the Filipino masses, and its official video was filmed in Manila’s slums and old railways with MBNel chilling with regular folks and kids in the streets. “I’m trying to show that I share some of the same problems that some of my fans might be going through or have been through. This video demonstrates that we are not that different regardless of fame, money, or whatever,” MBNel said in a statement. “Just Like You” is out now on all digital streaming platforms.

Aegis concert at Newport World Resorts

AEGIS continues to raise the bar for ballad style-rock n’ roll in their upcoming concert dubbed Aegis: Unbreakable on Feb. 24 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Newport World Resorts. Celebrating their 25th year in the music business, the band will return with heartbreak rock anthems such as “Halik,” “Mahal na Mahal Kita,” and “Luha,” staples of karaoke sessions and still heard on radio stations. Tickets, priced from P1,000 to P7,800, are now available at all SM Tickets and TicketWorld outlets.

Australia’s Magic Men come to the Philippines

BROUGHT to the country by Trifecta Brand Lab, Magic Men Australia will have live performances at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Newport world Resorts on March 16 and 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets are now available via TicketWorld.

Denise Julia and DENȲ release song collab

FILIPINO R&B stars Denise Julia and DENȲ have collaborated on a new jam, “don’t matter.” The track marks the first time that the two worked together for a music project. In an Instagram post last week, Denise Julia confirmed that the idea of collaborating started three years ago, when they were just trying to make it big in the music scene. The song is produced by J. Greg, Duaneinsane, and Denise Julia, and it involves the two singers trading verses over a delicate, laid-back groove. The song is now on all streaming platforms via Sony Music Entertainment.