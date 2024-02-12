Tadashi Shoji looks to the natural world, Christian Siriano nods to Dune in New York Fashion Week

Tadashi Shoji looks to the natural world, Christian Siriano nods to Dune...

VETERAN designer Tadashi Shoji nodded to the natural world for his latest collection at New York Fashion Week on Friday, presenting an array of cocktail dresses and evening gowns in dark greens and bronzes. (See the show here: http://tinyurl.com/345t49ff)

Instead of a catwalk show, Japanese-born Mr. Shoji, who is based in Los Angeles, chose to present the Fall/Winter 2024 line digitally via video, which showed models walking through an enchanted forest set to present the frocks. Many dresses bore leaf or floral motifs and embroidery. Some were adorned with large floral decorations.

“(There) is so much tragedy and so much chaos (in the world), so mostly, psychologically, I think … people want to escape from this mess,” Mr. Shoji told Reuters.

“So (I thought) maybe a green forest, the fantasy of a forest (was) a good idea.”

Silhouettes varied from sleek off-the-shoulder necklines and tiered skirts to floaty chiffon gowns in the collection, which also featured dresses in red, purple and blue and is priced between $300 and $700.

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

US designer Christian Siriano looked to the sweeping landscapes from science fiction epic Dune at his Fall/Winter fashion show, presenting a collection deeply rooted in the tones of the desert.

Models wore draped coats and jackets in earthy browns and reds, while frocks came in shiny metallics at the catwalk presentation on Thursday at The Plaza Hotel, held ahead of Friday’s official start of New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

Dresses were often slit at the thigh while male models wore cropped jackets with wide-leg trousers. Iridescent materials and lamé provided a futuristic look.

“What would you wear if you were going to a cocktail party or a gala? … I think they’ve got the futurism covered, but what would you wear if you wanted to be glamorous?” Mr. Siriano told Reuters backstage.

“That’s what I want to give to that world if we had to live there.”

Dune, Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel set in the future where noble families rule planetary fiefs, has been adapted for the screen several times, including David Lynch’s 1984 version and Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 movie, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. Its sequel is due for release this month.

Mr. Siriano said he wanted to offer a mix of silhouettes at his show, whose celebrity guests included actors Alicia Silverstone and J. Smith-Cameron.

“We start the show actually (with) a lot of really beautiful, tailored pieces, great trousers, gorgeous cut jackets and then it kind of builds into a really beautiful, more romantic, glamorous evening world,” Mr. Siriano said.

“I wanted people to see the range of dressing, and I think that that’s really what my customer is looking for.”

Nearly 50 brands including Carolina Herrera, Tommy Hilfiger and Brandon Maxwell will showcase their collections during New York Fashion Week, which runs until Feb. 14. — Reuters