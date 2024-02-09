Entertainment News (02/09/24)

1 of 10

Side A holds pre-Valentine concert

IN celebration of love in all its stages, Filipino band Side A will be performing serenades of their signature hits as an early Valentine’s gift for fans. Live & Love: A Valentine Concert will take place at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets, priced from P800 to P6,500, are available via TicketWorld.

Alliance Française hosts Valentine’s dinner-dance

THOSE who want to treat their loved one to a fancy dinner can reserve a table at Alliance Française de Manille (AFM) on Feb. 13, 6 p.m., where Le Coude Rouge and Maison Bukana Wines are preparing a four-course menu costing P4,000 for two. Afterwards, Rendez-vous amoureux: A Valentine’s Soiree will commence at 8 p.m., offering live music, short films, and a dance floor, all costing P1,500 per person. Only guests with prepaid reservations will be granted entry to the event at AFM, 209 Nicanor Garcia St. in Makati City.

Solaire holds star-studded Valentine concert

THIS Valentine’s Day at The Theatre at Solaire in Entertainment City, Our Time: A Solaire Valentine Concert will be held on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. There will be performances by Marco Sison, Hajji Alejandro, Nonoy Zuñiga, Nanette Inventor, and Mitch Valdez. Tickets are available via TicketWorld and at the Solaire Box Office, with the promo code OURTIME30 granting a 30% discount.

Comedy I Am Not Big Bird on Valentine’s Day

FOR fun Valentine watching, the comedy film I Am Not Big Bird will have a block screening on Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in Fisher Mall, Quezon Ave. Quezon City. Directed by Victor Villanueva (known for Patay Na Si Hesus), the film is led by Enrique Gil who goes on a comedic adventure in Thailand. The Valentine’s Day block screening is organized by E-group.

Odette Quesada and Ogie Alcasid live in concert

OPM legends Odette Quesada and Ogie Alcasid, who sang and penned some of the greatest Filipino love songs, will be performing their timeless hits in a Valentine’s celebration presented by Newport World Resorts. Love, Q&A will be held on Feb. 14 and 15 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. The two performers’ tandem will draw from their respective repertoires and take a trip down memory lane. Tickets, priced from P2,300 to P9,200, are now available via TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets.

Sony-Marvel movie Madame Web to release

ANOTHER adventure coming on Feb. 14 is Madame Web, brought to the Philippines by Columbia Pictures. It tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future and forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies.

Julia Fordham celebrates love in concert

MUSICIAN Julia Fordham will be serenading Filipinos with her soulful music this Valentine season. Classics like “Moves in Mysterious Ways,” “Happy Ever After,” and more will be performed on stage. Balladeer Christian Bautista will be her guest. Julia Fordham: A Valentine Concert will take place on Feb. 16, 8 p.m., at The Theatre at Solaire. Tickets, ranging from P1,880 to P7,880, are available via TicketWorld.

Araneta City to ignite romance through pop-up events

THERE will be Hearts’ Day celebrations across Araneta City in Quezon City. On Feb. 13, couples can pose for a hand-drawn sketch courtesy of the Couple Portrait Sketching Session at the Gateway Gallery. On Feb. 14, all malls in Araneta City will have freedom walls for lovers to write their hearts out, and cupids will be distributing free flowers, chocolates, and hugs at the Lagoon and the Coliseum Plaza at New Gateway Mall 2 and The Oasis at Gateway Mall. Finally, shoppers can pass by the Quantum Skyview of the New Gateway Mall 2 for a romantic concert with surprise special guests.

Rivermaya revisits greatest hits at reunion concert

TO REVISIT timeless ’90s pop-rock anthems that cut across generational lines, Filipino band Rivermaya’s former members Bamboo Mañalac, Mark Escueta, Nathan Azarcon, and Rico Blanco will be headlining a reunion concert on Feb. 17 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Pasay City. Tickets are available via Live Nation Philippines and SM Tickets outlets.

Bonifacio High Street offers Valentine’s activities

FROM Feb. 5 to 29, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig is putting up P.S. I Love You, a 10-foot mailbox installation at One Bonifacio High Street, where all are invited to pen creative love notes, with the most artistic ones standing chances to win various prizes. On Feb. 10, shoppers must be aware that the XOXO Love Cam will be stationed over at 5th Avenue, where heartfelt moments with couples and friends alike will be captured on BGC’s 3D, naked-eye LED billboard in real-time. There will also be a Love in a Box promo from Feb. 12 to 16, at Marks & Spencer, Hendricks Gin, Jo Malone London, Twenty Four Bake Shop, Auro, and Lush. Finally, Bonifacio High Street East collaborates with the Bonifacio Art Foundation, Inc., on Feb. 17 for the second edition of the Candlelight in the City concert at 7:30 p.m. with the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra.

UP Concert Chorus returns live

THE UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) Concert Chorus returns to the UP Theater on Feb. 17 for Sama-Sama Together Again, a repeat of their sold-out 60th anniversary show. This year’s show will have past and present chorale members singing together to raise funds for various worthy causes. Tickets may be purchased at https://upconcertchorusalumni.helixpay.ph/.