Dining Out on Valetines Day

1 of 9

The Peninsula Manila

IN ONE of the city’s most romantic hotels, fall in love again and again. Start with the five-course menu at Old Manila, created by Chef de Cuisine Gaël Kubler. This set includes Toro Tuna Carpaccio with spring onion, wasabi-ponzu vinaigrette, cucumber, and dalandan; Seared Foie Gras Baklava with filo, charred shallots, hazelnut, and port reduction; Calamansi Mint Sorbet; a main course of either Black Angus Beef Tenderloin with Arabica crust, potato fondant, horseradish cream, peas, and red wine jus or Seabass Papillote with leeks, confit of banana heart, bok choy, cherry tomato, and lemongrass beurre blanc; and a dessert of Raspberry and White Chocolate with compote, gel, and sorbet (music from the grand piano showered with rose petals won’t hurt either). Before dinner, Old Manila guests will be invited to the 11th floor helipad for a celebratory photo shoot where they can take in the sweeping views of the Makati skyline. This is available at P6,990 per guest, inclusive of taxes. At the Lobby, savor the many facets of love with a sumptuous four-course dinner featuring a Valentine’s-themed menu selection, highlighted by a main course of either Grilled Angus Beef Tenderloin with mashed potato, green asparagus, peppercorn sauce or Maine Lobster Linguine with Parmesan and bisque sauce. The pièce de resistance is a dessert of White Chocolate and Strawberry with crunchy coconut feuilletine and berry confit. Throughout the evening, guests will be serenaded by the sweet sounds of Martin Avila on the grand piano accompanied by a guest vocalist. This is available at P4,990 per guest, inclusive of taxes. At Escolta, the lunch buffet is priced at P2,990 (adult) and P1,500 (children below 12) while the dinner buffet may be enjoyed at P3,490 (adult) and P1,750 (children below 12). All prices are inclusive of taxes. Give the gift of luxury this Valentine’s Day and visit the Valentine’s Pop-Up Boutique in The Lobby. Choose from several thoughtful options including framed chocolate hearts handmade by The Peninsula’s pastry team and the option to build a floral bouquet with fresh blooms. Those looking to experience more time spent together can gift their loved ones with Peninsula gift cards. The Valentine’s Pop-Up Boutique is now open until Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Finally, couples can calm their mind, body, and soul by relaxing side-by-side with a couple’s massage where, following their treatment, they will be indulged with a chilled flute of Champagne and Peninsula handmade chocolates as well as Peninsula Fitness Center and Spa gift cards. For Valentine’s inquiries or reservations, call The Pen at 8887-2888 (ext. 6694 for Restaurant Reservations, 6769 and 6771 for The Peninsula Boutique, and 6871 for The Peninsula Fitness Center and Spa), or visit peninsula.com/manila.

City of Dreams

LOVE is just around the corner in the City of Dreams. Start at Crystal Dragon with a set menu for two priced at P4,500++ per person, available on Feb. 13 and 14 for lunch and dinner. The menu highlights include Five-spice Pork Belly with radish pickles, Deep-fried Sea Scallop in mango pomelo salsa, and Crispy Five-spice Marinated Pigeon with spiced salt and Worcestershire. To add romance to the meal, a complimentary glass of France Chateau d’Esclans Rosé sets the mood. Nobu Manila offers a five-course tasting menu dinner exclusively offered on Feb. 14. Available for P6,000 net per person, the menu comes with a complimentary welcome drink and chef’s selection of zensai and starts with a Canape Selection followed by Nobu’s seasonal assortment of sushi, Hokkaido Scallop and Lobster duo, then Braised Wagyu Beef Short Ribs. It ends with the dessert of Vanilla Plum Wine Rose with raspberry plum wine sauce and fresh berries. Haliya allures couples with a four-course Valentine’s Day dinner menu priced at P9,000 for two persons. The highlight is Beef Tenderloin (sous vide black angus beef tenderloin, caramelized saba banana, potato and chickpea puree, baby carrots, white onion emulsion, green oil, and red wine jus). For inquiries and reservations, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com. For more information, visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Discovery Primea

DISCOVERY Primea celebrates Valentine’s with culinary specials and spa serenity for an unforgettable occasion. There is the Elements of Flavor: Flame X Idalia Dinner Tasting Menu on Feb. 14 and 15, an exclusive collaboration dinner at Flame Restaurant. At the helm are the hotel’s Executive Chef Luis Chikiamco and chef Kevin David of Idalia. The dinner tasting menu, priced at P3,500++ per person, includes the kombu-cured Black Grouper with nori crust, Pan-Seared Foie Gras, and the Josper-grilled US Beef Short Ribs. There is an optional wine pairing at P1,500++ per person. As part of the hotel’s offerings, Terazi Spa extends a special package throughout February. Couples can enjoy the Intimate Spa Retreat treatment, including a 30-minute Rose Bath, followed by a 60-minute Signature Massage, and a complimentary mini bottle of Prosecco with chocolate-dipped strawberries, all for P8,500 net. Terazi Spa is open Tuesday to Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. For inquiries and reservations, call +63 2 7955 8888 or e-mail dp.rsvn@discovery.com.ph.

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila

FOR 2024, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila planned a month-long celebration of love. Café Pronto sets the tone with its Sweetheart Chocolate Naked Cake (moist chocolate cake infused with strawberry compote, covered with white chocolate chantilly, and topped with berries) for P2,430 net per cake. Other sweet treats are also available, including White, Dark, and Milk Chocolate Heart Bars, Ruby Chocolate Teddy Bears, Heart Pralines, and many more. Connect Lounge offers afternoon tea for the whole month, serving both savory and sweet items with a choice of coffee or tea between 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. daily at P1,950++ per set. Vu’s Sky Bar and Lounge will host a party on Feb. 14. Valentines Aperitivo will be served at the 45th floor bar, with the city skyline serving as a backdrop to a grazing table and a glass of wine, accompanied by jazzy live entertainment, from 6 to 9 p.m., for P1,799 net per person. Cantonese restaurant Lung Hin serves Forever Love, a six-course lunch and dinner set on Feb. 12 to 18, at P5,998++ for two persons. It can be paired with a bottle of Duet Rose Sec for P2,158++. There will be a special buffet dinner at Cucina from Feb. 14 to 17 forP3,400 net per person with one glass of Sangria. Finally, enjoy a romantic stay until Feb. 28, with a welcome bottle of house wine in the room, a round of cocktails at the bar, chocolate turn down amenity for each night of the stay, and 25% discounts at Cucina and Lung Hin for dates. For more information and reservations, contact 7720-7777 or e-mail manila@marcopolohotels.com.

Newport World Resorts’ hotels

LOVE is in the air at Marriott Manila, thanks to the P988 Afternoon High Tea available from Feb. 11 to 17 (good for two). On Valentine’s Day, Cru offers a four-course menu for two at P9,020 net. From Feb. 13 to 15, the Sweet Indulgence promo at Hotel Manila offers a Pool View Executive Room, a bottle of sparkling wine, a dozen roses, a six-course dinner on the balcony with in-room butler service and a live string serenade for P30,000++. At Holiday Inn Express Manila-Newport City, get a room for two with an option for early check-in or late check-out, two buffet breakfasts and signature welcome drinks, two cinema credits at Newport Cinemas worth P500 with free popcorn, all for P4,900 net. At the Sheraton Manila Hotel, the Romantic Rendezvous promo, available from Feb. 14 to 18, has in-house guests meeting under the stars on a balcony overlooking the Vega Pool for a five-course dinner and sparkling red wine for P5,000 net for two persons. Yamazato, Hotel Okura Manila’s fine dining restaurant, captures the essence of love with chef Kato’s Teppan Kaiseki, on Feb. 14 and 15. The diner has a choice of entree between Lobster or Wagyu beef for P7,500++. From Feb. 14 to 15, experience love in every dish of Casa Buenas’ Valentine’s dinner, La Serenata. The seven-course meal. Options include the couple’s table at P13,000 net. La Cupula gazebo for P52,000 net for up to three couples, or the Pamilya Table that sits four couples for P65,000 net. Side A also performs at Newport on Feb. 10, and on Feb. 14 and 15, Odette Quesada and Ogie Alcasid are bringing a special Valentine’s collaboration. By month’s end, Ice Seguerra, Joey G, and Noel Cabangon present live acoustic performances at Strings and Voices: A Threelogy Series. Tickets are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets. For more information, visit www.newportworldresorts.com.

Shangri-La at The Fort

THE CULINARY team of Shangri-La The Fort, Manila offers an array of options for the Season of Love. These include treats from the Bake House, the P1,950 (lunch) and P3,800 (dinner) buffet at High Street Cafe, and the Afternoon Tea at High Street Lounge (sweet and savory bites, coffee or tea, cocktail or mocktail and a special gift set from L’Oréal; at P2,500 net, available until Feb. 14). At Raging Bull Chophouse, there’s a Wine, Dine Valentine Dinner at P4,950 net per person on Feb. 14, with a 150 gm Josper-Grilled Black Onyx Tenderloin as the highlight of the evening. One can also book a session at the Spa at Kerry Sports Manila, where massages come with an extra 30 minutes from Feb. 12 to 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit www.shangri-la.com/manila/shangrilaatthefort.

Pizza Hut

Have a heart-shaped treat with Pizza Hut’s Bacon Ensaymada Heart Pan Pizza, available for a limited time only. The pizza treat is made with cream cheese frosting, mozzarella, bacon bits, with a cream cheese frosted crust and sprinkled with shredded parmesan and queso de bola all resting on a heart-shaped pizza crust, available in regular size for P439. Combos are also available (P699 with the pizza, spaghetti Bolognese, spaghetti carbonara, and two glasses of Pepsi). Guests can also upgrade both drinks to milkshakes, a new offer available in Chocolate and Strawberry, for an additional P230. There’s also the Foursome Delight set, priced at P1,199 which serves up to four diners. It comes with a regular Bacon Ensaymada Heart Pan Pizza, regular Hawaiian Supreme Heart Pan Pizza, a Family Spaghetti Bolognese, Kitkat Pops, and a pitcher of Pepsi for dine-in or a 1.5-liter bottle of Pepsi for takeout and delivery. Rounding off the combos is the Triple Heart Pizza Delight set, priced at P999. It comes with a regular Bacon Ensaymada Heart Pan Pizza, a regular Hawaiian Supreme Heart Pan Pizza, and a Regular BBQ Chicken Supreme Heart Pan Pizza. The new Bacon Ensaymada Heart Pan Pizza is available for dine-in and takeout orders in all Pizza Hut stores nationwide. Order for delivery by calling the 8911-1111 hotline, by logging on to www.pizzahut.com.ph, using the Pizza Hut mobile app available for Android and iOS, or through Pizza Hut’s official delivery partners GrabFood and foodpanda (prices may vary).

Kenny Rogers Roasters

DINING solo on Valentine’s Day? Kenny Rogers Roasters is redecorating their restaurants just for you with self-love affirmations as you feast on their solo plates (options include quarter roasted chicken, grilled plates, served with side dishes, a corn muffin, and a cup of rice). To complete the dining experience, a QR code and music barcodes will also be shared, which will lead to the brand’s website and Spotify playlist and podcast, recommending self-love songs and podcast episodes. In Kenny Rogers restaurants nationwide, guests will get to hear a special in-store Valentine’s playlist for the full solo love experience. For more information, visit www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph.

M&M’s

M&M’S is making this year’s Valentine’s Day sweeter with the launch of the Love For All mobile photo studio this month. The pop-up studio will visit hotspots in Metro Manila. Visitors can have a complimentary photo session at the professional self-shoot studio with backdrops, lighting, and props. Visitors and fans can have multiple takes and receive digital and print copies right after. Guests may also join the one-minute challenges, where they can take home giveaways and prizes. Additionally, they may request a song from the M&M’S acoustic group and dedicate it to their loved ones. From 11 a.m to 8 p.m. the M&M’S Love For All mobile studio will visit Robinsons Manila on Feb. 9, Bonifacio High Street 9th Avenue on Feb. 10, and Ayala Malls Manila Bay on Feb. 11.

7-Eleven

THIS year, 7-Eleven is introducing a Korean fest in their stores, thanks to a partnership with Romantic Baboy. These include the Beef Bulgogi Set (P159), complete with fish cake, egg roll, kimchi, rice, and ssamjang, and the Jeyuk Rice Bowl (P99), spicy marinated pork with kimchi, fish cake, and rice. Korean dishes introduced previously include the Cheesy Samgyupsal Set, Japchae, and Bibimbap. The 7-Eleven Chef Creations x Romantic Baboy collaboration is available in select 7-Eleven Luzon stores.