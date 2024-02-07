IN the spacious Bonifacio Global City (BGC) Arts Center, the sights and sounds of 19th-century Europe light up the walls of the exhibition space, now a large-scale canvas for the works of impressionists like Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, and Edgar Degas.

Grande Experiences is responsible for this multi-sensory experience in BGC, the second of its kind after “Van Gogh Alive” which was presented in the Philippines last year.

“Monet and Friends Alive: An Immersive Adventure into French Impressionism” recreates through data paintings and digital projections the vibrant world of Monet and his contemporaries.

“Once again, the Bonifacio Art Foundation, Inc. has partnered with Grande Experiences to make iconic artworks accessible to local Filipino audiences,” Bonifacio Art Foundation managing director Maria Isabel Garcia said at the exhibition’s launch on Jan. 31.

The experience begins with a room detailing the historical timeline of impressionism and the basic profiles of its renowned painters. The highlight of the exhibition, however, is the immersive gallery where guests can view multiple stories spanning Monet and his friends’ best works and quotes in motion, projected on the walls.

In the gallery, viewers can take as many pictures as they want as they are enveloped by vibrant colors from the various impressionist works. A nice touch is the classical music score featuring music by the likes of Claude Debussy and Nikolai Tchaikovsky, perfectly synchronized with the visual display.

Visitors end their journey in a serene French garden, filled with flowers like those of Monet’s own garden. Lined with mirrors and adorned with leaves and blossoms, selfies and group photos can be taken here. The parting piece is a quaint recreation of the Japanese footbridge that Monet had built in his water-lily garden.

Ms. Garcia noted that Filipinos can more easily embrace art through immersive experiences such as this and the earlier one featuring Van Gogh.

“We hope that this offering will give us a sense of the broader tradition in the arts that have influenced generations of artists the world over, as we ourselves evolve our own beautiful art traditions,” she said.

Premium “flex” tickets, which allow for entry and exit at any time, are priced at P2,500. General admission tickets, which are good for only two hours, cost P1,200 for regular visitors and P800 for children, students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

“Monet & Friends Alive” runs until March at the BGC Arts Center on 26th St. corner 9th Ave. in BGC, Taguig. Visit bgcartscenter.org/mfa for more details. — Brontë H. Lacsamana