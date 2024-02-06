Entertainment News (02/06/24)

1 of 8

Jim and Saab’s podcast now with ANIMA Podcasts

WAKE Up With Jim and Saab has officially joined ANIMA Podcasts for its new season. Hosted by real-life couple Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona since 2018, the long-running podcast moved to its new home this month. In a statement, the two said that the partnership will provide “full support in keeping episodes as authentic as possible.”

Shangri-La Plaza holds dragon and lion dance

TO welcome the Chinese New Year, Shangri-La Plaza has decorated its Grand Atrium with a gigantic dragon, red lanterns, and plum blossoms. There will also be fireworks display and Dragon and Lion Dance performance on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Internal Road next to the mall. The latter is meant to “awaken” the dragon and the lion before they dance to share blessings for the new year.

CCP, Iranian embassy, UPFI hold Iranian Film Festival

IN celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and the Philippines, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), the Embassy of Iran, and the University of the Philippines’ Film Institute (UPFI) present the 2024 Iranian Film Festival (IFF) this February. It opens on Feb. 6 at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater, CCP Complex, Pasay City) and will run at the UPFI Film Center (UP Diliman, Quezon City) from Feb. 7 to 9. The screenings are free and open to the public. The film lineup includes opening film The Survivor by Seifollah Dad, The Other One’s Dad by Yadollah Samadi, Gholamreza Takhti by Bahram Tavakoli, Wild Jonquils by Rahbar Ghanbari, Bodyguard by Ebrahim Hatamikia, Romanticism of Emad & Tooba by Kaveh Sabbaghzade, and Villa Dwellers by Monir Gheidi.

Lisa Frankenstein to screen in Philippine cinemas

AN eccentric love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (known for Jennifer’s Body) will be hitting Philippine cinemas this February. Directed by Zelda Williams, the 1980s-set Lisa Frankenstein follows a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. The titular Lisa is played by Kathryn Newton, and her reanimated corpse boyfriend is played by Cole Sprouse. Unwavering support is offered by her plucky cheerleader stepsister Taffy, played by Filipino actress Liza Soberano in her first foray in Hollywood. The movie opens in theaters on Feb. 7.

Taiwanese comedy drama premieres on HBO GO

WARNER Bros. Discovery will be premiering the first three episodes of the new HBO Asia Originals Taiwanese series, The Accidental Influencer, on Feb. 10. Directed by Pei-Ju Hsieh, it follows Red Ho, a Taiwanese who dreams of owning an apartment and marrying her boyfriend as she hits a major milestone, her 30th birthday. However, her hope for a perfect life is dashed when she is suddenly dumped by her boyfriend on her birthday. The 13-episode comedy drama will be available exclusively on HBO GO.

Thea Astley releases her debut single ‘Never’

FILIPINO singer and host Thea Astley’s debut single is out now under Universal Records Philippines. The song is called “Never” and it is an R&B track that expresses one’s decision to never return to an ex-lover. According to Ms. Astley, the song was written during the height of the pandemic, and she described as a “declaration of self-love and empowerment that will resonate with those who have triumphed over heartbreak.” While the official music video for “Never” is still in the works, the track is out now on all streaming platforms.

Ken San Jose drops new single ‘Clock’

KEN SAN JOSE has released his new single, “Clock,” under Universal Records Philippines. Produced by Solomon Stark, the track combines soulful vocals with a layered production. The song talks of love, desire, and the anticipation of being reunited with a special someone. The fusion of pop and R&B is now available on all major streaming platforms, with its official music video coming out this month.

Indonesian singer Afgan releases 1st English single

AFGAN, one of Indonesia’s most popular stars, has dropped his new single and official music video, “Shallow Water.” Released via EMPIRE, the ballad will appear on Afgan’s forthcoming English album, Sonder. The song explores how past traumas can hinder a relationship and how the fear of making mistakes can prevent a relationship from evolving. “Shallow Water” is out now on all streaming platforms.