Entertainment News (02/02/24)

Free admission to Yuchengco Museum

VISITORS can enter the Yuchengco Museum for free until Feb. 2. On view are works by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo, the exhibits Buhay Rizal, Jet Leyco’s Capturing the World, Glenn Bautista’s Blue Horizons, and Filipino Modernists, plus the Flip Your Biz mini bazaar. The Yuchengco Museum is on the ground floor of RCBC Plaza at the corner of Gil Puyat and Ayala Aves. in Makati.

Muni-Muni Stories podcast launches remix season

WITH a new episode released every Monday in February, the latest season’s line-up for the Muni-Muni Stories podcast features discussions on film soundtracks, music genres, audience reception, and the legacy of iconic songs and periods. It is co-produced by the Filipinas Heritage Library and Podcast Network Asia, with the goal of celebrating Pinoy musical heritage. The episodes are: “Celeste Legaspi’s ‘Saranggola ni Pepe’ and Gary V’s ‘Hataw Na’,” “Up Dharma Down and the soundtrack of Alone/Together,” “The rap film Respeto and the music of Francis M,” and “Joey Ayala and the soundtrack of Liway.” For inquiries e-mail asklibrarian@filipinaslibrary.org.ph.

Pasinaya Festival adds venues

THE PASINAYA Open House Festival of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has additional venues for its 20th year: there will be events held in Tagum in Davao Del Norte, in Iloilo City, at Circuit Makati, and the Film Development Council of the Philippines’ (FDCP) Cinematheque Centre in Iloilo. Along with these new venues, the festival will be held simultaneously on Feb. 3 and 4 at the CCP Complex, at 14 museum and gallery partners around Metro Manila, at the FDCP Cinematheque in Manila, and the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Arts in Iloilo City. With an experience-all-you-can, pay-what-you-can scheme, participants can join 30-minute workshops in various art disciplines conducted by leading artists, resource persons, and teachers, or watch as many shows, screenings, and activities as they can.

Manila Pianos Artist Series presents Dingdong Fiel

A PRE-Valentine’s Day concert, Alles Liebe, part of the Manila Pianos Artist Series, will feature romantic piano pieces performed by pianist Dingdong Fiel. On Feb. 4 at the Manila Pianos showroom in Ronac Lifestyle Center, Paseo de Magallanes, Makati City, Mr. Fiel will take on select piano works by Pachelbel, Respighi, Bruckner, Scarlatti, Mozart, Chopin, Scriabin, Mahler, Franck, Kapustin, and Piazolla. The regular ticket price is P1,500 while seniors and students can avail themselves of tickets for P1,000. For more details, visit the Manila Pianos Artist Series Facebook page.

Glorietta to hold Chinese New Year celebration

THIS YEAR, the Chinese New Year festivities at Makati’s Glorietta Mall will be inspired by the vibrant Chinatown and feature immersive installations from Feb. 5 to 11 at the Glorietta Activity Center. First is the Lucky Lake, a virtual lake that shoppers can wish upon and gain prizes from by presenting a minimum single-purchase receipt of P500 from any Glorietta merchant. A Temple of Festivities offers fortune telling, zodiac horoscopes, tarot and palm readings for insights on what the Year of the Wood Dragon will bring. The Food and Fortune Fair will provide a diverse selection of lucky charms and oriental treats that shoppers can purchase. On Feb. 10, 6 p.m., Glorietta will have a fireworks display to culminate the celebrations.

Bituin Escalante to perform at Circuit Makati

IN CELEBRATION of Arts Month and as part of the special activations for 10 Days of Art, the JZA HALL Concert Series kicks off with With Love… Bituin. This special Valentine’s concert features Bituin Escalante and her jazz band who will perform timeless classics at the Jaime Zobel de Ayala Hall located at the 5th Level of the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati on Feb. 15. There will be a dinner by chef Gilbert Pangilinan at 6 p.m., followed by the performance at 8 p.m. Tickets are available via Ticketworld.

SB19’s PABLO drops new song

THE NEWEST song by SB19 member PABLO, titled “Akala,” is another collaboration between the singer and his real-life brother Josue of Radkidz, who also co-produced his previous viral hits “Determinado” and “Gento.” For the new track, the P-Pop star blends hip-hop sensibilities with trap beats and atmospheric production. “Akala” is out now on all streaming platforms.