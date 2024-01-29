Style (01/29/24)

1 of 3

Polo Ralph Lauren marks Lunar New Year

POLO RALPH LAUREN is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a new watch. Its familiar Polo Bear image is dressed in a festive Lunar New Year outfit consisting of a velvet smoking jacket in auspicious red. Set in a 38-mm frame, the Lunar New Year Bear takes center stage in 3D on a round cream-white lacquered dial with the collection’s hallmark bold black Arabic numerals, railway minute track and the Polo Ralph Lauren logo signature at 9 o’clock. The hour, minute, and central seconds hands are glossy black, matching the dial markings. Crafted from stainless steel per Swiss watchmaking tradition, the watch is powered by Ralph Lauren’s RL200 caliber, a mechanical self-winding Swiss movement hand-finished with vertical Côtes de Genève stripes and circular graining, known as perlage. Water-resistant to 5 ATM (approximately 50 meters or 160 feet), the watch features a stylish black grosgrain silk strap with leather details and a steel pin buckle engraved with the word “Polo.” The Lunar New Year Polo Bear watch will be available for purchase in a limited run of 50 pieces on Feb. 10.

COS unveils capsule collection

COS unveils a new capsule collection celebrating the arrival of spring. It presents selections of neutral-toned casual separates with accents of vibrant crimson, soft knits in auspicious red, and fluid silhouettes. Cotton and merino wool complement tailoring, with pieces seamlessly transitioning from day to night. The new spring edit is available at the COS Store Manila, SM Aura Premier, and on cos.com.

Marks & Spencer introduces Goodmove range

THANKS to the Goodmove collection by Marks & Spencer, customers can reach this year’s fitness goals in style. The new collection of women’s activewear introduces a diverse selection of smart fabrics, tailored for those engaging in more adventurous activities. It has moisture-wicking and quick drying selections, such as selected crop tops featuring Cool Comfort-Tech, ensuring a fresh and comfortable experience. Hoodies have StayNew technology with an anti-pilling finish that prevents it from bobbling. These items are made with recycled polyester, along with several Goodmove pieces such as the supersoft yoga top with Flexifit technology for easy movement. Shop selected lines and earn rewards points online on www.marksandspencer.com.ph.

Uniqlo collaborates with Claire Waight Keller

A NEW COLLABORATION from British designer Claire Waight Keller and Uniqlo for Spring/Summer 2024 called Uniqlo: C “captures the fresh energy of spring and summer in a leisurely, airy and light wardrobe with strong color, modern classics, and eclectic proportion,” according to a release. These include coats, tops, dresses, skirts, bottoms, dresses, accessories, and shoes. The complete collection is available online, at the Uniqlo Manila Global Flagship Store in Glorietta, and in SM Megamall, with some pieces available in select stores. The collection is set to launch this February.

Galderma uses new retinoid molecule

Trifarotene — the first new retinoid molecule in over 25 years to receive FDA approval for treating acne — is now in Galderma products. Trifarotene offers both dermatologists and acne patients a safe and effective prescription acne medication for the face, back, chest, and shoulders. Trifarotene cream is a topical single-agent retinoid cream which helps the skin replace its old skin cells at a faster speed, exfoliating the old cells in the process and preventing new acne from forming. Trifarotene works by specifically targeting the retinoic acid receptor gamma (RAR-y), the most prevalent receptor in the skin, to reduce inflammation and target the important factors that cause acne. Trifarotene will only be prescribed by duly licensed healthcare practitioners, primarily dermatologists, and is recommended for patients 12 years and older.