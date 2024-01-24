Arts & Culture (01/24/24)

1 of 3

Exhibition recognizes Benildean painters

“THE BENILDEAN PAINTER,” a homecoming exhibition which highlights the visual flair of established and emerging artists from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, opens to the public beginning Jan. 26. It is mounted in celebration of the 35th year of the institution by the Center for Campus Art (CCA). The artists featured are Lyra Tan, Lee Caces, Winna Go, Robin Ravago, G Paris Magalona, David Kaufman, Jadon Kilayko, and Joseph Tecson. “The Benildean Painter” is curated by CCA Director Architect Gerry Torres. It is available to the public from Jan. 26 to Apr. 25 at the 12F Main Gallery of Benilde Design + Arts Campus. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/BenildeCampusArt.

Joy and Daloy to have one-night-only show

THE DALOY Dance Company and Joy Alpuerto Ritter are bringing Joy and Daloy to the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) stage in a one-night-only show. The twin-bill production will feature the dances ItikLandia and BABAE, showcasing a mix of creative choreography, explorations of compelling themes, and fusions of traditional Filipino elements with contemporary expressions. The show aims to help foster a deeper appreciation for contemporary dance. It will take place at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater) on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Miss Saigon Manila cast announced

THE CAST for the international tour of Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Miss Saigon has been revealed. The company is led by Filipino-Australians Abigail Adriano as Kim, a role she also played in the Australian run of the production, and Seann Miley Moore as the Engineer. Other cast members are Nigel Huckle as Chris, Sarah Morrison as Ellen, Lewis Francis as John, and Laurence Mossman as Thuy. Local Filipina performer Kiara Dario, who was recently the lead in Repertory Philippines’ Snow White and the Prince, also joins the company as Gigi, this being her first international tour. The Manila season will be at The Theatre at Solaire, presented by GMG Productions, with tickets on sale exclusively through TicketWorld. It will run from March 23 to May 5.

Gawad Alternatibo calls for submissions

GAWAD Alternatibo Para sa Pelikula at Video, the longest running independent film competition in Asia, is calling for submissions for its 36th edition. The deadline for the submission of entries is on April 30. Open to all Filipinos, entries must have a maximum running time of 45 minutes along with an accomplished entry form, synopsis and details of the entry, director’s credits, full production profile, and a film entry trailer. Participants may submit three entries in each category: Narrative, Experimental, Documentation, and Animation. The finalists will be screened during the Cinemalaya 2024, with the awards to be held on Aug. 10. For full mechanics, visit the Cultural Center of the Philippines website and the Gawad Alternatibo Facebook page.

Polish pianist Roustem Saitkoulov to perform with PPO

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra’s (PPO) sixth concert of the season, slated on Feb. 9, will no longer have pianist Krystian Zimerman as its guest performer due to logistic and technical concerns. However, it will push through on the same date at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati, instead with celebrated Polish pianist Roustem Saitkoulov. Under the baton of Maestro Grzegorz Nowak, he will perform F. Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor. For ticket concerns and subscriptions, contact the CCP Sales and Promotion at salesandpromotions@culturalcenter.gov.ph.