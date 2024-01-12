LOS ANGELES — Box office hits Barbie and Oppenheimer landed four nominations each for Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Wednesday, setting up a new battle between the blockbuster films ahead of the Academy Awards.

The movies that squared off in a showdown dubbed “Barbenheimer” last summer will vie for the top SAG award — best movie cast — alongside The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon, and American Fiction.

The SAG awards are closely watched because actors form the largest group of voters for the Oscars, the film industry’s top prizes that will be bestowed in March.

Oppenheimer, about the making of the atomic bomb, is coming off a dominating night this week at the Golden Globes, where the Christopher Nolan film took home five trophies, including best movie drama.

Poor Things, the surprise Globe winner for best movie musical or comedy, was left out of SAG’s cast nominees, though star Emma Stone was nominated for best actress and Willem Dafoe for supporting actor.

Ms. Stone will compete against Barbie star Margot Robbie, Golden Globe winner Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon, Annette Bening of Nyad, and Carey Mulligan of Maestro.

Cillian Murphy, who played scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, was nominated for best actor. His competition will be Bradley Cooper of Maestro, The Holdovers star Paul Giamatti, Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction, and Colman Domingo for Rustin.

SAG voters passed over Flower Moon star Leonardo DiCaprio.

For Oppenheimer, Robert Downey, Jr. and Emily Blunt were nominated for their supporting roles. The other nods for Barbie came for supporting actor Ryan Gosling, who played Ken, and for the movie’s stunt performers.

Succession, about a cutthroat media mogul and his family, led TV categories with five nominations, including best drama series cast. Ted Lasso, The Bear, and The Last of Us each received four nods.

For its final season, Succession won the Golden Globe for best TV drama, while season two of restaurant dramedy The Bear prevailed in the TV comedy series category.

Winners of thπe SAG awards will be handed out at a red-carpet ceremony held in Los Angeles on Feb. 24 and streamed live on Netflix.

At the event, SAG will award a lifetime achievement honor to singer, actress, and director Barbra Streisand, the star of Funny Girl, A Star is Born, and other classic films. — Reuters

Screen Actors Guild awards 2024: full list of nominations

LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the 30th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced on Wednesday for the best performances in film and television during 2023. The winners will be announced at a televised ceremony on Netflix on Feb. 24 from Los Angeles.

MOVIES

Best Movie Cast: Barbie, Oppenheimer, American Fiction, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Male Actor in a Leading Role: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Colman Domingo, Rustin; Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers; Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer; Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Female Actor in a Leading Role: Annette Bening, Nyad; Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon; Carey Mulligan, Maestro; Margot Robbie, Barbie; Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction; Willem Dafoe, Poor Things; Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon; Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer; Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer; Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple; Penelope Cruz, Ferrari; Jodie Foster, Nyad; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

TELEVISION

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series: The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Last of Us, The Morning Show, Succession

Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso

Best Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers; Jon Hamm, Fargo; David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves; Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie; Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Uzo Aduba, Painkiller; Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things; Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry; Bel Powley, A Small Light; Ali Wong, Beef

Best Male Actor in a Drama Series: Brian Cox, Succession; Billy Crudup, The Morning Show; Kieran Culkin, Succession; Matthew Macfadyen, Succession; Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Best Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show; Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown; Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us; Keri Russell, The Diplomat; Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso; Bill Hader, Barry; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

STUNTS

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: Ahsoka, Barry, Beef, The Last of Us, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One — Reuters