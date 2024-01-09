Entertainment News (01/09/24)

1 of 4

Former King & Prince members reunite on new single

FORMER members of the J-pop group King & Prince have reunited to form a new music trio, Number_I. Composed of Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji, and Yuta Kishi, the group is under the TOBE record label. Number_I have released their first digital single, “GOAT.” It is now available on various streaming platforms, along with a music video unveiled on the official Number_I YouTube channel.

Robinsons opens luxury cinema in NUSTAR Cebu

Cinema operator Robinsons Movieworld has opened the NUSTAR Premier Cinema in Cebu, the first luxury cinema in the Visayas. With a Dolby Atmos digital surround sound system and Christie Digital Laser projection on a 15×6 meter screen, the cinema will have state-of-the-art technology and amenities, including fully reclining leather seats. It accommodates private screenings and allows moviegoers premium food and beverage choices from partner Nustar Resort and Mall outlets.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom returns to cinemas

Jason Momoa returns to Philippine cinemas as the King of Atlantis. After a two-week break from most local cinemas during the Metro Manila Film Festival, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom returned to the big screen on Jan. 8. The James Wan-directed superhero sequel, which also stars Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, and Amber Heard, has so far grossed more than $255 million at the global box office. It is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

GMA Public Affairs premieres revenge series Makiling

To kick off 2024, GMA Public Affairs is presenting a mystery and revenge series, Makiling, airing weekdays starting Jan. 8. Headlined by Elle Villanueva and Derrick Monasterio, the show tells the story of a provincial lass struggling to pay off her family’s debts by working in Manila. There, she finds herself the unfortunate target of a group of rich, powerful, and sadistic bullies that eventually drive her to seek vengeance for all the suffering that they caused. It airs on GMA on weekdays at 4 p.m., while those abroad can catch it via GMA Pinoy TV.

Animé Synduality Noir returns with new episodes

After ending part one with a cliffhanger, Synduality Noir has returned with new episodes starting Jan. 8. Set in the year 2242, the animé series follows a group of humans forced deep underground in the wake of a terrible catastrophe known as the “Tears of the New Moon” incident. They are pushed to the surface when a threat known as the Enders arrive, looking to kill any humans they can discover. The series is now streaming on Disney+.