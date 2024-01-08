WITH the aim to provide relief and comfort for rescued pets, a group of young designers renovated the reception and recovery areas of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) Animal Rehabilitation Center, a non-government organization’s shelter in Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

Founded in 1954 by British educator Muriel Jay, the low-cost clinic provides veterinary services to pets of the indigent community. Its services include the spaying and neutering of cats and dogs saved from neglect or cruelty.

Entitled Alwán, a Filipino word for serenity and relief from sorrow, the project was an initiative of Interior Design Program students of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). It aligns with PAWS’ mission to alleviate suffering and stigma surrounding lost or abandoned furry companions.

The PAWS waiting lounge was designed to be spacious to accommodate and offer an engaging area for personnel and guests. The space has small ramps for puppies. It likewise features steps for active kittens to access elevated places without excessive jumping. Cozy chairs with cushions are available for adoptive owners and donors who continuously drop by the sanctuary.

The students used the colors blue, green, and yellow to suggest warmth, hope, and the power of nature in the 10 recuperation pens intended for isolation and specialized care for the distraught and distressed animals. The facilities were likewise refurbished and designed for easy access to foster the practice of humane treatment and a nurturing environment.

Indoor plants such as selloum and moses-in-the-cradle, plus photos give an eco-friendly experience for visitors.

Under the guidance of Benilde Interior Design mentor IDr. Randy Pabona, the team was comprised of Kelly Andrei Abad, Angelika Mae Aguilar, Julia Pamela Alfonso, Zenisa Claire Asuncion, Rudi Jenelle Concepcion, Athena Mae Cruz, Carla Gionna Dayanghirang, Dorisa Gwen De Joya, Jameela Durrani-Khan, Kathryn Lauren Enorme, Sophia Margarett Ferrer, Alaine Nicole Hernandez, Franchezka Johnna Jumarang, Gabrielle Grace Luy, Kaila Gabrielle Miranda, Cyra Therese Muyano, Mary Antoinette Nery, Jhemmar Vincent Riguerra, Victor Raphael Santos, Eddie Shi, and Winona Alyssa Te.

The students organized fundraising activities such as bazaars, merchandise sales, and raffle draws to gather resources for the project.

Their concepts, journey, and construction process can be seen in an exhibit at the Ayala Malls, Manila Bay. For more information about Alwán, visit https://www.facebook.com/thealwan2023.