ZIG DULAY’s fantasy film Firefly, about a young boy’s search for the mythical island of fireflies, was one of the night’s two big winners in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). It bagged the coveted Best Picture award.
Meanwhile, GomBurZa, a historical drama about the three Filipino Catholic martyred priests Mariano Gomez, José Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora, bagged the most awards, including Second Best Picture.
The awarding ceremony was held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on Dec. 27. It was also streamed on Facebook.
Firefly’s other two awards were Best Screenplay for Angeli Atienza and Best Child Performer for Euwenn Mikaell.
The film follows Tonton (played by Mr. Mikaell), who goes on a quest to find the island of fireflies that his mother Elay (played by Alessandra de Rossi) told him about in her bedtime stories.
“Inaalay namin ang pelikula sa lahat ng taong naniniwala sa kapangyarihan ng pangarap, kapangyarihan ng pag-ibig, at kapangyarihan ng sining (We dedicate this film to all those who believe in the power of dreams, the power of love, and the power of the arts),” Firefly director Zig Dulay said in his Best Picture acceptance speech.
GomBurZa’s six awards were Second Best Picture, Best Actor for Cedrick Juan, Best Director for Pepe Diokno, Best Cinematography for Carlo C. Mendoza, Best Production Design for Ericson Navarro, and the Gatpuno Antonio Villegas Cultural Award.
In his acceptance speech, Mr. Juan dedicated his win to victims of injustice like the titular priests of GomBurZa.
“Inaalay ko po itong parangal na ito para sa lahat ng Pilipinong hindi nakakakuha ng tamang hustisya dahil, 152 years ago, ganoon po iyung nangyayari sa atin (I dedicate this award to all Filipinos who are not able to attain justice because, 152 years ago, that was what was happening to us),” he said.
“Sana ay matuto tayo sa ating history, hindi dahil para baguhin ito kundi para matuto (I hope we can learn our history – not to revise it, but to learn from it).”
The Third Best Picture was Mallari, a horror film about the first Filipino serial killer Severino Mallari. It went home with an award for JC Santos as Best Supporting Actor, and awards for Best Visual Effects for Gaspar Mangarin and Best Score for Von de Guzman.
The Fourth Best Picture was When I Met You in Tokyo, a romance between elderly overseas Filipino workers Azon (played by Vilma Santos) and Joey (played by Christopher de Leon) which is set in Tokyo. The film went home with an award for Ms. Santos as Best Actress, the Fernando Poe, Jr. Memorial Award for Excellence, and an award for Best Float.
The 2023 MMFF jury was chaired by filmmaker Chito Roño with actress Lorna Tolentino as vice-chair.
The 49th MMFF film screenings are ongoing nationwide until Jan. 7. — Brontë H. Lacsamana
And the winner is…
HERE is the full list of winners at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival awards night which was held on Dec. 27.
Best Picture: Firefly
2nd Best Picture: GomBurZa
3rd Best Picture: Mallari
4th Best Picture: When I Met You in Tokyo
Best Actress: Vilma Santos, When I Met You in Tokyo
Best Actor: Cedrick Juan, GomBurZa
Best Supporting Actor: JC Santos, Mallari
Best Supporting Actress: Miles Ocampo, Family of Two
Best Director: Pepe Diokno, GomBurZa
Best Screenplay: Angeli Atienza, Firefly
Fernando Poe, Jr. Memorial Award for
Excellence: When I Met You in Tokyo
Gatpuno Antonio Villegas Cultural Award: GomBurZa
Marichu Vera-Perez Maceda Memorial Award: Lily Monteverde
Gender Sensitivity: Becky & Badette
Best Cinematography: Carlo Canlas Mendoza, GomBurZa
Best Editing: Benjamin Tolentino, K(Ampon)
Best Production Design: Ericson Navarro, GomBurZa
Best Visual Effects: Gaspar Mangarin, Mallari
Best Original Theme Song: “Finggah Lickin,” Becky & Badette
Best Score: Von de Guzman, Mallari
Best Sound: Melvin Q. Rivera and Louie Boy Bauson, GomBurZa
Best Child Performer: Euwenn Mikaell, Firefly
Best Float: When I Met You in Tokyo