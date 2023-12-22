Disney+ showcases Christmas holiday movies

MANY Christmas movies are now available to stream on Disney+. These include contemporary holiday picks like the 2019 comedy Noelle starring Anna Kendrick as the daughter of Santa, the 2010 Disney film Frozen about Anna and her sister Elsa who conjures an eternal winter, and the 2009 animated movie A Christmas Carol which adapts the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge. A new one is Dashing Through the Snow, a fantasy film that follows a social worker who goes on a magical adventure with his daughter. Classics include Die Hard, which some people consider a holiday movie because Bruce Willis spends his Christmas Eve saving an entire building from terrorists, and Home Alone where a young Macaulay Culkin is accidentally left home by his family during Christmas and deals with burglars intent on taking advantage of the family’s absence.

HK to stream New Year Countdown firework musical

FOR the arrival of 2024, Hong Kong is putting on its largest New Year’s Eve firework display to date on Dec. 31 starting at 11:45 p.m. As the clock inches closer to midnight, the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) will be adorned with a large-scale countdown clock. At the stroke of midnight, the numerals 2024 will light up the harbor-front building, setting off a 12-minute firework musical set against the iconic Hong Kong skyline, surpassing any previous New Year’s Eve displays in the city in both coverage and duration. The New Year countdown spectacle will be shared with viewers worldwide via youtube.com/@hongkong and facebook.com/discoverhongkong.

Eastwood City to hold New Year Countdown event

ON Dec. 31, starting 6 p.m., Eastwood City will be having its New Year Countdown show which boasts a star-studded lineup. Performers will include Morisette Amon, Silent Sanctuary, and Armi Millare, along with the budding loveteam KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, Sunkissed Lola, Player Two, and P-Pop group 1st One. The event will be hosted by Janeena Chan and Mikee Reyes.

PPO offers Christmas deal

THIS holiday, give the gift of harmony and culture with Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Christmas offer for the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra’s (PPO) 39th concert season. Until Dec. 31, TicketWorld is offering a 25% off promo good for four of the orchestra’s 2024 concerts. For more information on the deal and the PPO concert season schedule, reach out via e-mail at salesandpromotion@culturalcenter.gov.ph.

C-drama The Last Immortal streams on Viu PHL

NOW streaming on Viu Philippines is the historical fantasy romance series The Last Immortal, which stars popular Chinese drama (C-drama) actress-singer Zhao Lusi. She plays Feng Yin, a female spirit searching for pieces of her immortal soul. She meets Gu Jin, a true god’s son played by Chinese heartthrob Wang Anyu. Together, they embark on a journey in which one tries to outwit the other into becoming the “slave” in the relationship. The Last Immortal and other Asian dramas are available on Viu.

BTS docuseries streaming exclusively on Disney+

A docuseries on the mega popular K-pop group BTS gives fans a look into the 10-year journey of the South Korean group. BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star promises to be a raw and honest look into how BTS transformed from unknown underdogs into the world’s biggest group today. The docuseries includes never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive new interviews with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. It is now streaming on Disney+.

Nyoy Volante, Klarisse De Guzman at The Bellevue

STAR MAGIC Music Room will be presenting Nyoy Volante and Klarisse De Guzman in concert in January. The show is for those who dream of being serenaded by “The King of Philippine Acoustic Pop” and embraced by the soulful melodies of “The Philippines’ Soul Diva.” The two musicians will be performing on Jan. 19, 2024, at the Vue Bar on the 22nd floor of The Bellevue Hotel Manila’s Tower Wing. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are now available via TicketWorld.

‘Water’ by Tyla gains traction in the Philippines

FILIPINO celebrities Sarah Geronimo and Kathryn Bernardo have joined Tyla’s “Water” wave as the breakthrough hit from the South African superstar peaks at No. 8 on the Billboard Philippines chart and No. 13 on the Spotify PH top 50. Grammy-nominated R&B sensation Tyla took notice as Filipino pop star Sarah Geronimo wowed with her take on the TikTok hit at the ASAP Natin ‘To TV performance on Dec. 17. The number became a trending topic in the Philippines on social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter). “It’s so crazy seeing people perform my song with huge productions, costumes, choreo, etc. etc…. what the heck,” Tyla posted on her account. Kathryn Bernardo’s dance performance at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 also made an impression on the Filipino audience. Released on July 28, Tyla’s “Water” is a blend of Afrobeats with R&B, becoming one of the summer’s reigning anthems. It is on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.