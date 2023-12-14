Dining In/Out (12/14/23)

1 of 11

Christmas at Discovery Primea

DISCOVERY PRIMEA offers staycations to lavish dining affairs and takeout platters for the season. Discovery Primea’s signature restaurants will offer Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dining events. There are Restaurant Tapenade’s Festive Buffets on Christmas Eve (P 3,000++ per person) and New Year’s Eve (P4,000+++ per person); Flame Restaurant’s Exquisite Set Menus for Christmas Eve (P4,500++ per person) and New Year’s Eve (P6,500++ per person). Wine pairing options are available for an additional charge. There is also Flame Al Fresco’s Vibrant New Year’s Eve Soirée, with a guest DJ, a champagne toast, and a breathtaking view. Primea At Home offers takeout platters and classic confections for celebrations at home, good for gatherings of eight to 10 persons. Choose from dishes such as Flame’s Tomahawk, Herb-Roasted Turkey, US Roast Beef, Christmas Porchetta, an array of desserts, traditional Christmas Cookies, and more. Pre-order at least 48 hours in advance. Terazi Spa offers exclusive spa packages, including the Hammam for Two package, throughout December. The hotel’s lobby is lively on Dec. 15 and 20, from 5 to 7 p.m., with performances by the Minstrels Rhythm of Hope Choir and meet-and-greets with Santa Claus. There is the Nostalgic Christmas Escape Room Package, starting at P8,700++ per night for a Business Flat which includes luxurious amenities and dining discounts, plus an optional Christmas tree setup. Additionally, each stay contributes P500 to Waves For Water. Valid for stays until Jan. 14, 2024, using the promo code: PXMAS. For details visit www.discoveryprimea.com/christmas-memories. For reservations and inquiries, call 7955-8888 or e-mail dp.rsvn@discovery.com.ph.

Eat, drink, and be merry at Grand Hyatt Manila

GRAND Hyatt Manila officially welcomes guests to stay, dine, and indulge over the Festive Season, from a holiday getaway in the city to gastronomic experiences worth celebrating. The Grand Kitchen, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, has whole roasted lechon, glazed Christmas ham, butterball turkey, plus more international and Filipino dishes to look forward to. On Dec. 24, a dinner buffet runs from 6 to 10 p.m. priced at P4,000 net per person and a Noche Buena buffet from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. priced at P3,000 net per person. Guests can celebrate Dec. 25 with a buffet for lunch and dinner at P4,000 net per person. On Dec. 31, guests can ring in the New Year with a dinner buffet priced at P5,200 net per person from 6 to 10 p.m., inclusive of free-flowing red and white wines and house lager. Celebrate the first day of the year with a lunch buffet from noon to 2:30 p.m. at P3,400 net per person. Meanwhile, The Lounge serves a Festive Merienda Cena spread every Friday to Sunday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at P2,200 net, inclusive of free-flowing rosé wine. A Yuletide afternoon tea set is also available from Monday to Thursday at P2,950 net, inclusive of rosé wine for two people. Guests who wish to dine on Dec. 24 for dinner can enjoy a set menu priced at P3,500 net per person from 7 to 11 p.m. Over at No. 8 China House, there will be festive set menus available on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1 priced at P13,880 net and P14,880 net for six persons for lunch and dinner, respectively. The Cellar offers a gourmet four-course menu, perfect to pair with the restaurant’s portfolio of new and old-world wines, with festive set courses available for dinner from 5 to 11 p.m. on Dec. 24, priced at P4,500 net per person, and on Dec. 25, for P5,000 net per person. The Peak will serve a five-course meal from 5 to 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 25, priced at P5,500 net per person, and on Dec. 31 for P6,200 net per person. There is also an immersive six-course gastronomic journey with Le Petit Chef in the footsteps of Marco Polo. Taste the flavors the world has to offer through captivating visuals and cinematic 3D entertainment the whole month of December, except for Dec. 24, 25, and 31. Pick from two dinner shows, with prices starting at P6,600 net per person. Meanwhile, Florentine offers curated or customized hampers beginning at P7,000. Also available are holiday savories and confections like traditional Christmas turkey, maple and cinnamon-glazed ham, The Grand Kitchen’s roast porchetta, and roast mulwarra rib eye, with prices beginning at P6,000 net. With rates beginning at P12,500 for a Grand King Room and P21,500 for a Grand Suite, book a minimum stay of three days to get the third night free. Call 8838-1234, e-mail manila.grand@hyatt.com, or book through the website for stays from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15. For inquiries and reservations, call 8838-1234, e-mail manila.grand@hyatt.com or refer to the 2023 Festive Brochure.

City Of Dreams Manila’s festive menu offerings

CITY OF DREAMS Manila unwraps yuletide and seasonal offerings at its premium restaurants Crystal Dragon, Nobu Manila, Haliya and Season 88. At Café Society there are whimsical holiday-themed confections. The season’s festive drinks are also available across the property from Cafe Society, Hidemasa, Rossi Pizza, Haliya to Wave poolside restaurant and bar. DreamPlay holds an all-star holiday parade of well-loved characters from DreamWorks Animations at 5:30 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday of December, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day at The Shops at the Boulevard. A Christmas bazaar at The Shops at the Boulevard has kiosks offering luxe jewelry, home, fashion and other trendy selections adds to the holiday shopping until Dec. 24. Crystal Dragon’s Festive Season Menu highlights premium ala carte choices from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1, from lunch onwards: Braised Sea Treasure Broth with Alaskan king crab, fish maw and Chinese ham; Oven-baked Chicken filled with black truffle paste and foie gras; Wok-fried Prawns in homemade cheese sauce and crispy enoki mushrooms; Flaming Wagyu Beef — Sichuan Style with king oyster mushrooms; and Chilled Sweetened Honeydew with soymilk jelly, homemade vanilla ice cream and pearl sago. Nobu Manila fȇtes guests with a “Nobu Experience” at its Holiday Sunday Brunch on Dec. 24 for P4,388 net per person. Unlimited helpings of popular Nobu-style dishes laid out on the buffet and a la carte service. An elaborate Christmas dinner also beckons at the restaurant, where a seven-course omakase tasting menu will be offered for dinner on Dec. 24 and 25 at P5,600++ per person. For a Filipino noche buena, Haliya has customized a modern Filipino Christmas menu with ala carte choices. Available on Dec. 24 from lunch onwards and for dinner on Dec. 25, the special dishes are Duck Jamonado Ensalada, Molo Krema, Chicken Pastel, and Persimmon Panna Cotta. A selection of Chinese and Korean specialties are available from Dec. 15 to Jan. 14 at Season 88. Café Society, with various holiday-themed confections offered until the end of December. These include Christmas Chocolate Houses (P2,000 net each), Santa Bear in milk and white chocolate in varying sizes (starts at P400 net), and other Christmas staples like Panettone; Stollen, fruit mince pies, and yule log cakes. For inquiries and reservations, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com.

‘Seasonal Wonders’ at New World Hotels & Resorts

NEW WORLD Hotels & Resorts launches “Seasonal Wonders,” offering everything from cuisines to room stays. Christmas and New Year’s Eve Dinner and Christmas Day Lunch and Dinner at the hotel’s buffet restaurant, Café 1228, are priced at P3,500++ for adults and P1,750++ for kids ages six to 12. For the New Year’s Eve Dinner, this comes with one glass of sparkling, red, or white wine or local beer, and free-flowing soft drinks and chilled juices. For New Year’s Day Lunch and Dinner, the rate is P2,750++ for adults and P1,375++ for kids. An optional upgrade for unlimited alcoholic beverages consisting of wine and local beer goes for P720++ per person. Jasmine’s all-you-can-eat dim sum for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, as well as Christmas and New Year’s Day is a must-try. On Dec. 24, lunch is P1,818++ for adults and P909++ for kids, while dinner is P2,288++ for adults and P1,144++ for kids. On Dec. 25, lunch and dinner rates are the same at P2,288++ for adults and P1,144++ for kids. The above prices include one round of iced tea, soft drink, or local beer, with options to upgrade to free-flowing drinks at an additional rate. Jasmine will also be offering festive set menu options for Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan. 1 starting at P11,788++ for a minimum of four guests. Vegetarian menus will also be available. Get into the festive spirit with crafted cocktails from The Lounge priced at P450++. Guests can choose from A Christmas Story (salted caramel vodka, Kanto popcorn vodka, peach puree, yuzu puree, popcorn syrup and egg white), or The Christmas Tree (Makers Mark, fresh lemon juice, and garnished with a homemade pineapple shrub, homemade pink peppercorn syrup and an edible Christmas tree). The Lounge’s Festive Afternoon Tea Set is available daily from 2 to 5 p.m. The set goes for P1,650++ with two rounds of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate, and can be upgraded with festive crafted cocktails, a special Holiday mule, or two glasses of sparkling wine. The Shop offers a variety of items such as cakesicles dressed up like Santa or a snowman, Christmas chocolate Santas, angels, trees, and snowmen, Christmas cookie gift box assortment, as well as a gingerbread house. There are also cakes such as a red classic Christmas cake, a Christmas log, and a bibingka cheesecake. Cute petite cakes, shaped like Christmas trees and candles are also available, as well as classic Italian Panettones. The Shop’s understated and elegant holiday hampers will make the perfect holiday gift. Ranging in price from P2,500++ to P5,300++, this year’s hampers hold a bottle of wine that will pair well with a curated selection of sweet treats, such as a fruit cake and panettone, as well as cute Christmas chocolate bonbons, mandolas, cakesicles and cookies. The Wondrous Stays package comes with buffet breakfast for two adults and two kids ages 11 and below as well as a P1,000 dining credit which they can redeem at The Lounge, Rescue Bar, and Bar Rouge for the duration of their stay throughout December to Jan. 7, 2024, except for Dec. 22 to 25, Dec. 29 to 31, and Jan. 1. Rates start at P7,000++. For Christmas and New Year stays, the Whimsical Escapes package is for stay dates starting Dec. 22 to 25, Dec. 29 to 31, and Jan. 1 and includes buffet breakfast for two adults and two kids. Rates start at P8,500++. For a complete list of New World Makati Hotel’s Holiday Offers, guests can visit https://bit.ly/NWMomentsofMagic or check the official social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

Holidays at Richmonde Hotel Iloilo

AS CHRISTMAS approaches, plan celebrations at Richmonde Hotel Iloilo. At The Granary, Richmonde’s all-day dining restaurant, traditional comfort food plus global cuisine will be found at the Holiday Luxe Dinner Buffets served on Dec. 24, 25 and 31, from 6 to 10 p.m. Each buffet is priced at P1,650 net per person. On Jan. 1, recover from a night of partying with The Granary’s filling New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet, served from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. for P1,250 net per person. Children six to 12 years old get a 50% discount and children five years old and below eat for free. The Richmonde Hotel Iloilo also offers party packages at rates starting at P1,800 net per person which include a holiday-themed lunch or dinner buffet. A minimum attendance of 30 persons is required. Make the buffet extra special and add carvings like cochinillo, turkey, or lamb; DIY action stations like gourmet sandwich bar, oyster bar, pizza bar (outdoor), and kids’ grazing table, plus a decadent selection of premium desserts. Richmonde’s bakery has new creations like Spanish Croissant (P225), Hopia Turnover (P175), Pan de Pancho (P235), Cheese Roll Croissant (P295), Coco Bun (P150), and Ube Bar (P220) available for dine-in and takeaway at The Granary, along with its newest specialty cakes — Choco Moist and Carrot Cakes which both come in 4” (P550), 6” (P1,250) and 8” (P1,850) sizes. Bulk orders are accepted with a lead time of two days. Book a stay at Richmonde which is within the township of Iloilo Business Park, next door to the Festive Walk Mall and Iloilo Convention Center, the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art and the Brandy Museum. Other popular tourist spots are just a few minutes away. Room rates start at P6,200 net from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15 (except Dec. 24 and 31) and include breakfast buffet for two. There is a three-night package with rates starting at P23,400 net with breakfast buffet for two, roundtrip airport transfers, holiday drinks, in-room massage service for two, a 15% discount on city tour packages, and complimentary entrance to the two nearby museums. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve packages on Dec. 24 and 31 include the Holiday Luxe Dinner Buffet and breakfast buffet for two priced from P9,150 net. Room rates with just breakfast buffet for two start at P6,500 net. All room rates are inclusive of Wi-Fi access and use of the pool and gym. For inquiries, reservations, bookings and orders, call +63 33 328-7888 or contact stay@richmondeiloilo.com for room accommodations; 0917-563-3973/sales@richmondeiloilo.com for banquet bookings; and 0917-563-3558 to order baked goodies.

Season’s flavors at MOTT 32 Cebu

MOTT 32 CEBU, the first Philippine outpost of the acclaimed Chinese restaurant, unveils an array of set menus available for a limited time. There is a specially crafted Christmas Set Menu, in which the restaurant’s traditional Chinese cuisine is given a festive twist, available throughout December. The Signature Christmas Set Menu is exclusively available for dinner on Dec. 24 and 25, featuring the restaurant’s signature dishes, such as Barbecue Pluma Iberico Pork and King Prawns with Chinese Rice Wine, Vinegar, and Chili. The New Year Set Menu will be available for dinner on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Menu highlights include Barbecue Pluma Iberico Pork with Yellow Mountain Honey, Wok-Fried Lobster with Crispy Potato and Salt & Pepper, and Triple-Cooked US Angus Short Rib. Then there is the Signature New Year Set Menu, also available for dinner on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Offerings of this menu include Cold Free-Range Chicken with Coriander and Black Truffle, Whole South African Abalone with Oyster Sauce, and Lobster E-Fu Noodle. For inquiries and reservations, e-mail mott32.cebu@nustar.com.ph or contact 0999-996-5684. Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and dinner is from 5:30 to 11 p.m.

Over P600,000 raised for Hapag Movement

GLOBE and the Facebook Online Community Fine Dining Club Philippines concluded a successful 11-day run of “Gourmet Giving Series: A Fine Dining Thanksgiving Experience for the Hapag Movement,” raising a total P611,500 to support families experiencing involuntary hunger. The event brought together top Metro Manila restaurants from Nov. 20 to 30 in a unique dining series. Participating restaurants donated a portion of proceeds from the event to the Hapag Movement, a Globe-led initiative that provides supplemental feeding and sustainable livelihood training to vulnerable Filipino families. The restaurants – Alegria Manila, The Black Pig, Chef Jessie Rockwell Club, Ember, Flame by Discovery Primea, Gallery by Chele, Helm, La Cabrera, The Test Kitchen, Tiago’s Restaurant, Txoko Asador, and Your Local – served bespoke Hapag Movement menus to diners. The Hapag Movement has raised an estimated P21.5 million since its launch last year, providing life-saving and life-enabling support to close to 70,000 Filipinos through supplemental feeding and livelihood training.

The Metro Stores offer holiday bundles

FOR CHRISTMAS gift giving, The Metro has come up with holiday bundles to offer something special. The Jolly Budget Bundles, starting at P159, include ingredients to whip up party favorites such as Pinoy-style spaghetti, fruit salad, and other Christmas meals. The All-Time Favorite baskets start at P54, while the Seasonal Favorites are P1,299 and Santa’s Selections are P1,699, featuring premium items to fill a holiday pantry. Metro shoppers can customize and select items from a wide array of products they wish to include in the set. The Metro Stores will handle the process of sourcing and assembly of items. Meanwhile, customers can also win a brand-new car the more they shop at The Metro Stores through the Wish Upon A Car Raffle promo which is ongoing until Jan. 28, 2024. Four lucky winners can drive home a new Nissan Livina, or Nissan Almera, while 20 more winners will win home appliances. Browse through the Metro Supermarket Celebrations catalog at https://online.flippingbook.com/view/105526193.

Krispy Kreme offers Santa’s Workshop doughnuts

Krispy Kreme now serves its Santa’s Workshop Holiday Doughnuts, its newest collection for the holidays. The star of the season, Santa, is a doughnut filled with custard kreme, dipped in white chocolate, topped and decorated with red sprinkles, kreme, red chocolate and eye candy topper. The iconic Santa Belly is a doughnut filled with custard kreme, dipped in red chocolate, topped and decorated with marshmallows, dark and white chocolate, and a belt candy topper. Jolly the Elf is also joining the crew. It is a doughnut filled with kreme, dipped in white chocolate, topped and decorated with green sprinkles, mallows, red and dark chocolate, kreme and cherry disco dust. Rudolph the Reindeer is a ring doughnut dipped in dark chocolate, topped and decorated with pretzels, red chocolate coating, and eye candy topper. Then there is the Holiday Tree. It is a doughnut filled with custard kreme and Kitkat chocolate, dipped in green chocolate, topped and decorated with holiday sprinkles, white chocolate and a star candy topper. Krispy Kreme’s yearly staple Holiday Sprinkles is a ring doughnut dipped in white chocolate and topped with holiday blend sprinkles. To go with the doughnuts is Santa’s Hot Cocoa, made with milk, Ghirardelli dark chocolate and cocoa, frozen hot cocoa, and topped with whipped kreme, marshmallows and cocoa powder. The Santa’s Holiday Workshop Holiday Doughnuts start at P70 and Santa’s Hot Cocoa starts at P199. Available in all Krispy Kreme stores or through delivery via now.krispykreme.com.ph, GrabFood, foodpanda, Pick.A.Roo, and Groover.

Tealive has Limited Edition Hazelnut Indulgence Series

THIS HOLIDAY season, Tealive presents the familiar, rich taste of Ferrero Rocher with its Holiday Hazelnut Indulgence Series. This limited-edition release offers three drinks that start from P115: the Hazelnut Choco Frappe, Hazelnut Milk Tea, and Hazelnut Coffee Frappe. To go with the drinks, Tealive has the newest Blueberry Hazelnut or Oreo Hazelnut Toastea for P95. These Christmas-inspired treats are only available until Jan. 2, 2024. There is also a charity project and a promo over the holidays. First is through the Give and Indulge campaign, an initiative in partnership with Project Pearls. Patrons who donate toys to selected Tealive branches get a free coupon to upsize their drink. Customers can also join the Indulge and Win activity by purchasing a Large Holiday Hazelnut Indulgence drink for a chance to win rewards including a free upgrade, free toppings, a P20 discount, a P10 discount, a 10% discount, or a 20% discount on their drink, and a chance for a three-month, six-month, and one-year supply of Tealive products. Follow Tealive’s social media via @tealiveph on Instagram and Tealive Philippines on Facebook for inquiries and updates.

Nips now comes in a creamy tiramisu flavor

CHILDHOOD’S COLORFUL Nips chocolate candies are all grown up with a new adult flavor: Nips Creamy Tiramisu. They feature a creamy, white chocolate core infused with the coffee essence of tiramisu encased in a crunchy sweet candy shell. Nips Creamy Tiramisu is available at select supermarkets nationwide. Follow Nips on Facebook and TikTok for more updates.