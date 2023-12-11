1 of 5

Spain inspires couturier Michael Cinco

MICHAEL CINCO was in good company for his fashion show at the Marriott Grand Ballroom at Newport World Resorts on Nov. 27.

That evening, Mr. Cinco was given the Legacy Award of Excellence in Global Fashion at the Philippine Legacy Gala. The gala benefited The Philippine Missionari Della Fondazione di Carita, Inc. and the Gusi Peace Prize Foundation. Other awardees that evening included socialite Margarita “Tingting” Delos Reyes Cojuangco who was given the Legacy Award of Excellence in Philanthropic Missions, and singer and actress Sharon Cuneta who took home the Legacy Award of Excellence in Music.

Mr. Cinco’s award was given at the very last segment of the gala night, which was his fashion show, titled The Impalpable Dream of España. Mr. Cinco, in a backstage group interview, told reporters that he had been inspired by his travels, and that this is his third time showing off the magic of Spain. He had done it already in 2011, 2013, and 2023. As his inspirations, he cited the work of Spanish artists Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Joan Miro, and architect Antoni Gaudí. “When I travel, I get some inspirations from the culture, the city, the architecture, and the arts in each city I visit,” said the designer.

The designer has dressed celebrities like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Mila Kunis, Rihanna, and Naomi Campbell. Gowns he had designed for singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach were on display during the evening.

The show, decorated with the bones of what looked like a cathedral’s ceiling, opened with red lights, and the sound of a Spanish guitar and the clopping of hooves. The clothes were designed around a palette of reds and blacks, showing off easily remembered cues of Spanish dress, such as velvet matador jackets and flamenco skirts.

Even the models themselves look inspired by Spanish art: we saw a model with curls straight out of a Velasquez painting, wearing a black robe with a design splashed in glitter at the back. A red bodice on the runway had a design shaped like a tree from a Goya painting, showing off the designer’s eye for detail.

More matador-inspired outfits appeared, featuring details like fans attached to the back, or multiple fans forming a peineta (hair comb). Some glitter details on the clothes appeared like spots of shiny red blood, perhaps an allusion to the gore and glory of bullfights; and some outfits suggested riding costumes, all of them showing off a vision of Spanish riding traditions, bullfighting, and dance.

Another segment of the show changed the lights from red to gold, and as a nod to Spanish ecclesiastical traditions, hooded “monks” in the background chanted in Latin, while the runway showed models in slick black outfits coupled with clothes with rich embroidery as if on a saint’s robe.

A third segment of the show had an opera singer performing the “Habanera” from the opera Carmen. And while she sang about birds, models in acid-green outfits came onto the runway, some of them wearing dresses with feathers. The same opera singer was there for the finale dress, a bridal gown resembling Grace Kelly’s, with rich lace detailing and lines on the bodice representing corsetry.

It had been announced that Mr. Cinco is planning to open a store in the Philippines, despite his own Dubai base. Asked about the opening, he said, “Maybe early next year,” and said that a ready-to-wear line may soon be available. “It’s a little bit of luxury-luxe,” he said.

Among the other honorees that night were Coco Martin who received the Legacy Award of Excellence in Television Entertainment, Ruffa Gutierrez for Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Industry (accepted by her mother Annabelle Rama), Juan Ponce Enrile who was given the Legacy Award with the Highest Distinction, mayor Josemarie L. Diaz for Excellence in City Governance, mayor Sheilah Lacuna-Pangan for Excellence in City Legislation and Governance, Congresswoman Shernee Tan-Tambut for Excellence in Cultural Heritage Protection, Shirley Halili-Cruz for Excellence in Dance, Ann Ong for Excellence in Handcrafted Jewelry, Myrna Tang-Yao for Excellence in Women Empowerment, and June Cheryl Cabal-Revilla for Excellence in Corporate Finance Management. — JL Garcia