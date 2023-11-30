Dining In/Out (11/30/23)

1 of 5

Tatatito offers Christmas specials

This holiday season, Tatatito presents its elevated take on classic flavors in its thoughtfully curated Noche Buena menu. It kicks off with a breakfast spread that includes Homemade Corned Beef (₱545) and USDA Beef Tapa (₱490). Pan de Red Croissant (₱125) combines the flakiness of a croissant with the sweetness of special red filling. On the other hand, the Croissant de Coco (₱125) brings a tropical twist with its coconut-infused layers. Last but not least, the Spanish Croissant (₱190). The breakfast experience is made complete with Long Black Hot coffee (₱120) or iced Spanish latte (₱125). A Christmas feast centerpiece is Tatatito’s special Porchetta Filipino: lechon-style porchetta served on a bed of seafood rice cooked inside the lechon’s belly. It comes with three dips — homemade liver sauce, red chili sauce, and pickled vegetables. The regular plate is priced at ₱820. The sharing platter is available at ₱1,450. Tatatito also presents its new Morconito con Queso De Bola, a nod to a classic favorite, a beef roulade in a sweet, savory sauce, crowned with gratinated queso de bola and rich bechamel sauce. The regular plate is priced at ₱980, while the sharing platter is offered at ₱1,680. There are also Noche Buena party trays of Tatatito appetizers, home favorites, and a selection of rice and pancit, to serve eight to 10 people. Tatatito’s Holiday specials and Noche Buena platters are available for dine-in and take-out. Delivery is also available via Grab and FoodPanda. Tatatito is at the Ground floor, OPL Building, 100 Don Carlos Palanca, Legazpi Village, Makati.

Gringo’s Holiday Specials

Gringo Chicken and Ribs has come out with Holiday Specials, which includes the Holiday Steak Plate (P1,399 a la carte or P1,299 when added onto any Gringo sharing platter). This dish has tender, smokey beef rib-eye paired with sautéed French beans, shiitake mushrooms, baked potato, and garlic confit. Then there is the Holiday Wagyu Brisket Platter (P999 a la carte, or P899 add-on for any Gringo sharing platter) with Wagyu brisket slices alongside sautéed French beans, shiitake mushrooms, garlic confit, and French fries. Gringo can be found at Ayala Malls Feliz, The Fort, Makati, Festival Mall, Greenhills, MAAX, SM Fairview, SM Manila, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, and SM Sucat. For those in the province, branches include SM Baguio, SM Dasmarinas, SM Legazpi, SM Marilao, and SM Sta. Rosa. Gringo Chicken and Ribs accepts external catering, bulk orders, and deliveries through their official site Gringo.ph or via GrabFood and Foodpanda. More information is available at @gringochickenribs on Facebook and @gringoph on Instagram.

Nespresso and Fusalp holiday collection

Nespresso collaborates with luxury French leisurewear brand Fusalp for its annual holiday collection — this time, inspired by the snowy peaks of the Alps. The collection draws inspiration from Fusalp’s emblematic diamond smock pattern. The Nespresso x Fusalp’s Festive coffee range for the Original system includes two flavored coffees and one black coffee: Festive Black Espresso (a blend of Arabicas from Honduras, Uganda and beyond), Seasonal Delight Spices (an Arabica blend), and Frosted Caramel Nut. As part of the collection, Nespresso is offering a range of limited-edition accessories and gifts which includes the Nespresso x Fusalp Advent Calendar with a special gift behind the 24th door; the Festive Espresso Cocktail Glass, which is embossed with Fusalp’s emblematic diamond smock pattern; the Nespresso x Fusalp Festive Coffee Mug which also features the diamond smock pattern; the Large Nomad Travel Mug in Fluap’sFlu’sdnight blue. The limited-edition Nespresso x Fusalp collection is available online at www.nespresso.ph, in boutiques located in Power Plant Mall, Podium Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Mitsukoshi BGC, Ayala Center Cebu, and SM Mall of Asia, and in pop-up stores located in Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La Plaza, TriNoma, Alabang Town Center, and Glorietta 4.

Johnnie Walker unveils premier flagship bars

Johnnie Walker has launched its flagship bars in Metro Manila, located in the newly reopened Brooklyn Social at The Pop Up Katipunan and The Odd Seoul located in Poblacion, Makati. In every flagship bar, consumers can find signature Johnnie Walker highballs and bespoke cocktail creations by award-winning bartenders exclusive to the bar. This is supported by monthly event concepts designed together with various collaborators to shape a distinct experience in each bar. These events include stages for live musical performances and DJ sets, limited-edition merch collaborations, and engagement activities that consumers can enjoy together with their friends. Before the year ends, Johnnie Walker is set to unveil its flagship bar in La Union at Cinco Barra by Onlypans. In addition, Johnnie Walker has also partnered with top clubs in Bonifacio Global City, including Versus Barcade, Xylo, Revel in the Palace, and Clubhouse to launch promos and a series of activities in these spaces.

Hendrick’s for the holidays

This festive season, Hendrick’s Gin presents a line-up of refreshing tipples to accompany holiday merriment. From celebratory cocktails at home and at bars, to gifts for friends. Starting December, get into the spirit of the season with a menu of tipples at Southbank Café + Lounge, Lampara, Dr. Wine Poblacion and BGC, Admiral Hotel Lobby Lounge and Baccarat Room and Bar at Solaire Resort and Casino. Bizarre is already hosting a Hendrick’s Holiday Cocktail Degustation: cocktails paired with food as put together by Charmaine Thio (Hendrick’s Gin SEA Brand Ambassador) and chef Kel Zaguirre (Bizzare Executive Chef). Hendrick’s Gin cocktails are also easy to concoct at home, like Hendrick’s French 75, an elegant cocktail of citrus, fragrant notes of Hendrick’s signature cucumber and rose, topped with crisp bubbly Champagne; and Hendrick’s Cranberry Fizz, a blend of Hendrick’s Gin, cranberry juice and one’s choice of soda or sparkling wine. Hendrick’s Gin is a versatile base for any tipples, making it the perfect house gift. It is available for purchase at all S&R outlets, The Marketplace, Landmark, Shopwise, Boozeshop, Boozy, Soju Express, and Flasked.

Newport dining over the holidays

Newport World Resorts’ signature and specialty restaurants offer holiday flavors from all over the world. Casa Buenas is setting the dining tables to serve Filipino-Spanish favorites for noche buena and media noche traditions. Mulled wine, cocktails, bubbles, and whisky can be found at The Whisky Library, and in the nightlife scene of KAO Manila. Newport World Resorts’ culinary team prepares a lavish spread to share. Browse from the festive takeaway options featuring savory and sweet yuletide classics like roast turkey, a charcuterie platter, and gourmet beef selection. Christmas is incomplete without sweet treats, and at Newport World Resorts, the Yuletide Gingerbread House greets guests beside the Garden Wing Cafe. In this spot, the young and young-at-heart can take pictures and purchase signature treats and pastries. Meanwhile, the Hilton Manila celebrates Filipino culture with unique Christmas hampers full of locally sourced treats (or get creative and personalize a hamper set). Hotel Okura Manila’s Michelin-recognized restaurant Yamazato rings in the holiday with a traditional multi-course Kaiseki Dinner. Marriott Hotel Manila’s Marriott Café is a buffet haven perfect for Christmas, New Year, and all other occasions in between. Holiday treats, a hamper for a good cause, and gourmet feasts to-go are for the taking. Sheraton Manila offers hamper boxes, chocolate goodies, baked pastries, buffet spreads, and elaborate menus, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The Newport Mall is a one-stop Christmas wonderland of attractions and exhibits, raffle promos, holiday pop-up stores, holiday performances, gamified AR experience, and a multitude more, with the mall’s extended hours over the holidays from 11 a.m. to midnight and from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. for restaurants located at 2F, Newport Mall. For more information on The World of Christmas 2023 visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter.

Frotea’s new desserts for the season

Frotea has come up with new desserts for the holiday season. There is Dark Choco Ice Delight, inspired by Korean Chocolate Bingsu, which uses premium dark cocoa; Raspberry Fruit Tea; Fish Waffles, with a sweet, creamy center and crispy outer layer; Crème Brulee Classic Milk tea, with a milk tea base, caramel, and custard; and Milk Tea Panda Ice Cream.

Robinsons Supermarket holds Red Super Sale

Robinsons Supermarket will be holding its Red Super Sale from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 at 55 Robinsons Supermarket stores across the country. Over a thousand deals will be running during the promo period. There will be discounts of up to 70% off on select products, “Buy1Take1” offers, Flash Sales every day from 11 a.m. to noon during promo period; a free gift for a minimum purchase of P3,500 at Robinsons Supermarket (including gift certificates and other premium items), and additional Go Rewards points. Top spenders will have a chance to win either an iPhone 15 128GB or MacBook Air M1.

Jollibee takes over Grab for 45th Birthday Blowout

To celebrate its 45th year, Jollibee has partnered with Grab to launch Jollibee’s Birthday Blowout. This special collaboration with Grab offers customers app-exclusive offers and promos featuring Jollibee favorites, along with a few special surprises. Grab users can deliver and share Jollibee favorites with app-exclusive deals on their favorite meals. App users can also spot the Jollibee rider icon approaching their location while tracking their delivery. Netizens also spotted the Jollibee mascot making deliveries with Grab, sharing them all over social media.

FairPrice Group launches potato chips in PHL

FairPrice Group, Singapore’s largest grocery retailer, has officially launched its popular and award-winning range of potato chips in the Philippines. The range is now available in leading supermarkets in Metro Manila. FairPrice Potato Chips are made from 100% fresh potatoes and come in seven flavors, namely Original, Truffle, Sour Cream, Black Pepper, Hot & Spicy, Cheese, and BBQ. FairPrice Truffle Chips received the Retail Product of the Year Award at the 2023 Retail Asia Awards. FairPrice will also be launching a range of nuts, including California pistachios, baked almonds and baked cashews to Philippines supermarkets in the coming months. FairPrice snacks are now available in 70 supermarkets, including SM, WalterMart, Landmark, AllDay, Unimart, South Supermarket, Ever Supermarket, and Sta. Lucia Supermarket.