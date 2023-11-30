YOU WO’NTt have to travel very far for a tasty British Christmas, just like in the movies. Marks and Spencer’s (M&S) Christmas Food range comes with light-up houses and musical tins, a moving milk chocolate car, build-your-own gingerbread house kits, festive snowy pretzels and a children’s game using M&S Swiss Milk Chocolates made with ground hazelnuts.

Gifts aside, the M&S Christmas Classics make for delicious treats when hosting Christmas parties or simply as a lovely treat for yourself. Take the Classic All-Butter Mince Pies: six-month matured Christmas pudding made with a spicy mix of juicy vine fruits and lashings of cider, rum, and sherry (also available in an alcohol-free variant). Leave some room for Belgian chocolate classics and cap it all off with a Christmas Spiced Tea or Christmas Ground Coffee Blend with 100% Arabica to warm up on colder days. You can also add shortbread tree staples, Swiss chocolates, puppy shaped chocolates, and Christmas cocktails to your Christmas stocking stuffers.

Alcoholic beverages include a rich dark winter ale brewed with English malts and hops for lots of fruity festive flavor. There’s also Southworld Christmas Ale, a fruity sparkling white wine mixed with clementine and cranberry juice, and the Winter Spiced Porter.

Visit the nearest Marks and Spencer store and earn Loyalty points through the M&S Philippines Viber Community at bit.ly/MSPH-VC. Purchase selected lines online on www.marksandspencer.com.ph. — Joseph L. Garcia