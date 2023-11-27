Sparkle through the holidays

1 of 4

WHAT’S CHRISTMAS without a little sparkle? BusinessWorld is giving sparkly gift suggestions for your holiday lists, from delicate pieces from Swarovski to a tough-guy watch from Seiko.

SWAROVSKI

Swarovski presents an inspiring new range of jewelry for Fall/Winter 2023. An ode to the moon in crystal can be seen in the Luna collection, using pavé and various stone cuts for crescent shapes. The Dextera collection presents something more avant-garde with angular cuts, mixing these together with soft and organic shapes. Idyllia is all about flora and fauna to touch one’s own whimsical side, showing butterflies, birds, and cute ladybugs.

Millenia presents bolder, younger designs in light green, denim blue, and industrial-style chains. Gema makes statements in blue, and Matrix’s line shows dark green crystals and eternity pieces made with round stones.

Finally, what’s Swarovski without a line of swans? This season’s new designs come alive in their own radiant blue color, crafted with dazzling pavé, hanging stones, and graceful silhouettes.

TESSERA

Tessera Jewelry releases pieces with certification from the Belgium-based International Gemological Institute (IGI). IGI was founded with the goal of providing independent and unbiased certification for diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry. At the time, there were few other gemological laboratories in the world, and most of them were affiliated with specific trade organizations. IGI was one of the first laboratories to be truly independent, and it quickly became known for its high standards and commitment to accuracy and transparency.

“With an IGI certification, clients are assured and have confidence in the diamond pieces they choose, knowing that each stone has undergone rigorous examination and has passed the highest industry standards,” explains Papat Fider, Sales Director and Co-founder of Tessera Jewelry.

For this season, we suggest Tessera’s strand of diamonds joined together as if looped, or else an elegant emerald-cut ring. Visit their showrooms at 38 Rockwell, 1 Proscenium, Arton Strip in Katipunan, Quezon City and Ayala Abreeza, Davao.

COACH

You may already have a Coach bag, but why don’t you match it with a watch?

Coach at SM North EDSA is showing off the Elliott watch. The watch features a sunray dial detailed with a mix of numerical and stick markers, as well as a Coach signature marker at the 3 o’clock mark. With various case sizes of 28mm, 36mm, and 41mm, the Movado-manufactured watch features stainless steel and plating, as well as genuine Coach leather straps.

Visit Coach SM North EDSA Store at the second level of the City Center.

SEIKO

Seiko’s new limited-edition Prospex watch explores the elements with a timepiece inspired by the Ifugao Rice Terraces. This is the third in the series, beginning in 2020 with a watch designed for the Tubbataha Reefs (and has since included watches about the Philippine Eagle and the Philippine sunrise).

The watch runs on a caliber 4R35, is automatic with manual winding, and has a power reserve of approximately 41 hours. The case is made of case stainless steel and has a bezel with a ceramic display, a sapphire crystal with magnifier, an anti-reflective coating on its inner surface, and LumiBrite illumination on its hands, indices, and its bezel.

It has a water resistance of 200m/660 ft, as well as ridging etched on the face reminiscent of the Ifugao Rice Terraces.

There are only 1,500 pieces in the world — which should make opening this as a gift on Christmas a real treat.

Furthermore, a portion of the proceeds from the sales of the new watch will be donated to the Save The Ifugao Terraces Movement (SITMo), the non-stock, non-profit, non-government organization (NGO) formed by the Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement. The NGO helps with the preservation and conservation of the Ifugao Rice Terraces — ensuring that the landmark will be around for many holidays to come. — JLG