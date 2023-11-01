The woman as divine

1 of 2

Fil Delacruz combines painting and printmaking

THE IDEA of a universal woman has always inspired Fil Delacruz, a stalwart of the Filipino art scene known both as a painter and a printmaker.

For him, his artistic journey of exploring the different facets of indigenous beauty and spirituality rely greatly upon his ability to wield whatever medium he can best use to express his vision. At the Conrad Manila hotel, 41 of Mr. Delacruz’s paintings on canvas and fine prints on paper are on view for guests and visitors to peruse and admire. The 27th exhibit in the “Of Art and Wine” series at the hotel’s Gallery C is called “Woman | Nature.” As a convergence of the artist’s two mediums of choice, it conveys the relationship of the Filipina with the divine, with the natural world, and with society.

Over the course of about 50 solo shows over the last 50 years, Mr. Delacruz has used artistic storytelling and craftsmanship to showcase the muse as an ever-evolving entity, be it a goddess, a wood nymph, or mother nature herself.

“As I created this exhibition, I continued to ponder and experiment on the theme of universal woman — her role as mother, as protector, lover, muse, and source of all divinity,” said Mr. Delacruz at the exhibit launch on Oct. 26.

“As an artist, I’m continually driven in this search. I have yet to find a full answer but I am forever devoted to my artistic journey,” he added.

The exhibit’s title may center on the duality of woman and of nature, but the duality of the art forms of painting and printmaking are just as important. Where one allows for beautiful, broad brushstrokes of color, the other centers on intricate printed details, making a combination of the two fascinating.

Fabio Berto, Conrad Manila’s general manager, said at the launch that these creations and thematic highlights will surely inspire guests and visitors.

“His recent works celebrate the beauty of woman and the richness of nature. Through these, let us see the future as bright and colorful,” he said.

The exhibition for Mr. Delacruz is a product of the painstaking creative process, which he believes is never easy. “Art-making is a combination of a strong vision and the mastery of the craft. One must fuse the two, the aesthetic side and the philosophy behind the work, to make something meaningful,” he said.

“Of Art and Wine: Woman | Nature” is on view at Conrad Manila’s Gallery C until Jan. 6, 2024. — Brontë H. Lacsamana