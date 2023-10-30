THIS YEAR’S Legacy gala ball is the next place to see renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco’s latest works, this time inspired by the vibrant culture of Spain.

Titled “The Impalpable Dream of España,” his newest collection of elegant creations will take center stage at the charity ball on Nov. 27 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom.

At a media preview on Oct. 25, he said that it wouldn’t be his first time to design pieces with Spanish cultural influences.

“I did it back in 2010 and 2013, and now I decided to do it again. I have always been in awe of Spanish culture, ever since I first went to Spain in 1998,” he told BusinessWorld.

His designs, exquisite as always, this time fuse artistic, historical, and architectural influences, from the Roman Catholicism of La Sagrada de Familia to the iconic masterpieces of Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí.

Most evident in his latest collection are the silhouettes and overall visual flair lifted from Spanish matadors and flamenco dancers.

“All 50 of the haute couture looks draw inspiration from my travels,” Mr. Cinco said.

With long capes, intricate embroidery, and sparkling stones, the fiery red-and-black blazers and dresses instantly catch the eye and hold the gaze.`The Dubai-based Filipino designer has dressed A-list Hollywood celebrities including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Mila Kunis, Rihanna, and Naomi Campbell.

However, his priorities now are to give back to his home country. Proceeds from the Legacy gala ball will benefit the Philippine Missionari Della Fondazione di Carita, Inc. and the Gusi Peace Prize Foundation.

The show will also mark the launch of his new perfume series and jewelry line, offering a complete lifestyle brand experience — all for a good cause.

For table reservations and more information, e-mail thephlegacygala@gmail.com. — Brontë H. Lacsamana