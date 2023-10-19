Dining In/Out (10/19/23)

1 of 8

Discovery Primea presents special Colombian dinner

THE LATEST in Discovery Primea’s Elements of Flavor collaboration series at Flame Restaurant is “Sabor Colombiano,” which will be held on Friday, Oct. 20. It will feature the vibrant and authentic flavors of Colombia in a menu developed by guest chef Carolina Asmar. Seating times for the dinner that day will be 6:30, 7:30, and 8:30 p.m. at the hotel’s Flame Restaurant. The price is P4,800++ per person. The multi-course menu starts with Pasabocas and ends with Dulces Tropicales. The centerpiece are the main dishes: Seafood & Lychee Ceviche, with grilled lobster, octopus, prawns, and Lapu-Lapu; Pescado a la Criolla which is Chilean sea bass, accompanied by shrimp-infused Arroz Caldoso; Costillas a la Cartagenera, slow-cooked US beef short ribs with a velvety green plantain purée, Salsa de Panela, and creamy avocado. To complement the dishes, Flame Restaurant has selected Spanish wines to pair with the dishes. To learn more about the event, visit https://bit.ly/SaborColombianoAtFlame. Reserve a spot at the dinner by contacting Discovery Primea at 7955-8888 or primea.restaurants@discovery.com.ph.

Oktoberfest at Newport World Resorts

AT NEWPORT World Resorts’ first authentic German celebration of Oktoberfest, German sausage is a focus. The annual beer festival makes its debut in the country’s pioneer integrated resort with a platter of the best German sausages and other festive fare. For three nights from Oct. 19 to 21 at the Ballroom, 3F Hilton Manila, Newport World Resorts’s own culinary team sets forth a premium German feast. The sausage platter features five varieties: bratwurst, bockwurst, weisswurst or white sausage, nurnberger, and Hungarian sausage. Served alongside the sausage platter is a full spread of German dishes, from appetizers to desserts: fresh pretzels and rolls; potato and Munich salads; a charcuterie board; chicken schnitzel and pork knuckles; German egg noodles; and baked apple strudel, among many others. The Weihenstephan Brewery will bring in premium bottomless Bavarian beers. The festival also spotlights live entertainment from the AnTon Showband, fun drinking games, and major prizes. For P5,200 nett per head, join the party of free-flowing food and beer on Oct. 19 to 21. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets and inquiries, contact the Hilton Manila Sales Team at 0917-848-6404 and 0917-811-0731, or e-mail hiltonmanila_events@hilton.com, or the Newport World Resorts Sales Team at 0917-872-8734 and 0917-878-8568.

Oktoberfest and a spooky cake of the month

CROWNE PLAZA Manila Galleria is celebrating both Oktoberfest and Halloween this month. There is an October-feast ongoing at Seven Corners until Oct. 21, with a special German food station serving soft pretzels, pork knuckles, sausages, and more. The buffet lunch is P2,700 net while the buffet dinner is P2,900 net. Reserve seats through 0916-631-7523 or e-mail fandb.reservations@ihg.com. Meanwhile, Agenda’s cake of the month is Ghosted, a coconut dacquoise cake layered with sweet cream cheese frosting, strawberry filling covered with spooky mallows, chocolate and crushed Oreo cookies. It is available at the Lobby Level of the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria for P2,260 net. Order ahead by calling 8790-3100 or e-mailing fandb.reservations@ihg.com. One can also shop at https://tinyurl.com/ywujzjrj.

Crimson Hotel Filinvest City goes pink

CRIMSON HOTEL Filinvest City goes pink this October with a month-long commitment to breast cancer awareness and support. In support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the hotel has a range of special promotions, events, and activities, all dedicated to raising funds for StageZero by Project Pink Support Group Inc. There is the Uncork Hope Wine Festival hosted in the Lobby Lounge of Crimson Hotel on Oct. 20, 6 p.m. It serves as a fundraising initiative to support the advocacy of StageZero. Featuring a selection of fine Chilean (Montes) and Argentinian (Kaiken) wines, tickets for this wine festival can be purchased at https://bit.ly/UncorkHopeWineFestival. Crimson’s Pink Punch Refreshers — pink cocktails and mocktails —are available in all the hotel’s restaurants. Café Eight has a Pink Corner on all Fridays and Saturdays of October at 6 p.m., which is a boutique dinner buffet featuring pink-inspired items. Feast on the Pinktober Bundle at Firehouse Pizza throughout October, offering a variety of pink-themed dishes for four. Baker J offers the Strawberry Pomelos Cake featuring sweet strawberries and zesty pomelo. And at the Lobby Lounge, there are perfect pair offers featuring the Baby Pink Chino or the Rose Boba Bubble Tea. There is the Bloom in Pink Room Package, where a portion of the proceeds from every booking goes towards supporting StageZero. Get a 15% discount on website rates and enjoy an overnight stay for two with a pink surprise room amenity, buffet breakfast, and access to the swimming pool and fitness center. Additionally, it comes with a 20% discount in all restaurants. For those seeking a more extended escape, there is the Weekend Stay & Dine Special. With a minimum two-night stay, one gets accommodations for two, a pink surprise room amenity, buffet breakfast, and a boutique buffet dinner. Take advantage of the facilities, including the swimming pool and fitness center, and cap off the experience with a 20% discount in all restaurants. The Pop of Pink: Art and Fashion Exhibit is ongoing throughout October. It is a collaboration between the artists from the South Arts Festival, featuring creations by Amoire.MNL, Arby Barroso, Beatriz Art & Accessories, Janddie Castillo, Jaque Borges, Jliane Perdiguez, Markus Jentes, Mia Antonio, Nikki Vasallo, and Rachel Le Roux. A portion of the proceeds from purchases of the items will also benefit StageZero’s breast cancer initiatives. For more information, call 8863-2222 or visit www.crimsonhotel.com/manila.

Sheraton Manila Bay holds coffee festival

SHERATON MANILA Bay presents Kapestahan, a weeklong coffee festival in celebration of Coffee Month, which is also one of the four events commemorating Sheraton Manila Bay’s 4th Hotel Anniversary. The event kicked off on Oct. 15 at &More by Sheraton, aiming to showcase the rich coffee culture in the Philippines. The Kapestahan features local beans from Sultan Kudarat, Benguet, Sagada, and Kalinga, heralded by Hasiera Lagom Coffee. Allegro Beverage offers an array of coffee essentials for both seasoned coffee connoisseurs and budding baristas. Kapestahan will culminate on Oct. 21 with the 2nd Latte Art Throwdown Competition, in partnership with Pukaw, MilkLab, Allegro Beverage, and Barhead Solutions. It is a latte art competition that is open to aspiring barista students. Participants have the chance to win the Manila Latte Art Championship Trophy and other prizes. The participation fee is P1,500 net. To join, call 5318-0788 or e-mail sh.mnlsb.fnb@sheraton.com. Sheraton Manila Bay is located at M. Adriatico corner Gen. Malvar Sts., Malate, Manila.

MESA reopens in Greenbelt

MESA Philippines announced the reopening of its flagship restaurant in Greenbelt 5, Makati City. After undergoing renovations, the restaurant opened on Oct. 15 with new dishes added to the menu. Pampano fish is the highlight of these dishes: Pampano Dayap Chili, where the pampano is simmered in dayap (a local citrus) chili sauce and served with a lime wheel, wansoy and siling labuyo (cilantro and birds eye chili); Pampano Ginger Soya, where the fish is simmered in ginger soya sauce served with fresh onion leeks; and Pampano with Latik, where the fish is pan fried and simmered in butter, then topped with latik (caramelized coconut cream), fried garlic, and fresh onion leeks. MESA also has a new pork dish, Grilled Spareribs, and a new noodle dish, Locanton. To commemorate the reopening of the Greenbelt 5 restaurant and the launch of the new menu items, there will be special promotions and discounts which will be announced on its social media channels and official website.

Kenny Rogers presents the new Great Garlic Roast

KENNY Rogers Roasters is highlighting the aroma, depth, and complexity of garlic as it introduces its newest offering, The Great Garlic Roast, which is now available in all Kenny Rogers Roasters restaurants. For customers who want to enjoy it solo, there’s The Great Garlic Roast Solo B (P305) consisting of a quarter roast chicken marinated in a special blend of herbs and spices, served with two side dishes including the new Roasted Garlic Carrots, one rice, one Great Garlic Sauce, and the signature corn muffin. There is also The Great Garlic Burger Steak (P305) with the restaurant’s signature 1/3-pound beef patty covered with The Great Garlic Sauce and topped with roasted garlic cloves, served with two side dishes including the new Roasted Garlic Carrots, one rice, and a corn muffin. The Great Garlic Roast is available for dine-in, take-out or delivery through www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph, hotline: 8-555-9000, or via Grab Food and Food Panda.

Lemon-Dou holds food and fun fest

LEMON-DOU will be holding the Lemon-Dou: Discover Izakaya food and fun fest on Oct. 21 at Burgos Park in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Introduced in 2021 as Coca-Cola Philippines’ first foray into the alcoholic drinks segment, Lemon-Dou is a full-bodied chūhai (a canned alcoholic drink) featuring the zest of whole crushed lemons, infused in alcohol, and mixed with fizzy bubbles. It has three variants which come in 320ml cans: Honey Lemon (3% ABV), Signature Lemon (5% ABV), and Devil Lemon (9% ABV). So, for those legally allowed to drink, the Lemon-Dou: Discover Izakaya festival will feature oishi bar chow and dishes, and Japanese art, music, and entertainment, from kawaii fashion and arts and crafts to cultural performances and dances. Lemon-Dou ambassador and food influencer Erwan Heussaff and internet chef Ninong Ry will share their passion for Japanese cuisine.

New Popeyes pies come straight from the US

KNOWN for its fried chicken goodness, Popeyes also has sweet meal enders, its Dessert Pies. The brand is introducing its latest dessert addition, the new Strawberry Cheesecake Pie and is bringing back the classic Cinnamon Apple Pie. With their deep-fried turnover-style pie crust, what makes their pie more special is the cinnamon sugar coating to give it a distinct flavor and sweetness. The Strawberry Cheesecake Pie is a combination of sweet fruity strawberry sauce and cream cheese filling. The Cinnamon Apple Pie has a tarty fruity flavor from the cinnamon-enriched apple filling. Both pies come in a bigger serving size at P65 per piece. With the Snack Duo promo, diners can combine a pie with a sundae or other beverages for P99. The new Dessert Pies are available at any Popeyes branch nationwide as well as for delivery via GrabFood, Foodpanda and www.central.ph.

Krispy Kreme’s Halloween doughnuts go nostalgic

HALLOWEEN is set to be a nostalgic one as Krispy Kreme Philippines turns the spotlight on Scooby-doo, the cartoon Great Dane and the gang which have been part of many a childhood since 1969. This Halloween, Krispy Kreme is offering two exclusive doughnuts: the Scooby-doo doughnut, a ring doughnut dipped in blue chocolate coating, topped with orange kreme and lime green icing and decorated with an Scooby-doo candy topper; and the Mystery Machine doughnut, a ring doughnut dipped in dark choco, sprinkled with choco sprinkles, and topped with lime green icing and a Mystery Machine candy topper. There is also the Midnight Mallow Kreme Soda, a cauldron-inspired drink made with Mug Root Beer, toasted mallow flavor, topped with sea salt kreme and finished off with dark chocolate sprinkles. The Scooby-doo Halloween doughnuts start at P70 and the Midnight Mallow Kreme Soda at P135 for 20 oz. They are a limited offer, available until Oct. 31 only. They can be bought at Krispy Kreme branches, delivered by calling 888-79000 or ordering online through now.krispykreme.com.ph, GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick.a.Roo, OrderMo, and Groover. Meanwhile, BPI Debit cardholders can get three free Original Glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme when they spend at least P3,000 in any in-store merchants, anywhere from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30. This promo is open to BPI Debit Mastercard, BPI Debit Cirrus, and BPI Debit Cirrus Gold cardholders. To avail, simply present a BPI Debit Card transaction slip dated Oct. 1 to Nov. 30. Online transactions are excluded, and cardholders may avail of the promo only once per redemption day, and per store. The free box of three Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donuts can be redeemed at participating Krispy Kreme stores on the following dates: Oct. 19 and 26, and Nov. 16, 23, and 30. To learn more, visit www.bpi.com.ph.

7-Eleven and Fuwa Fuwa introduces Cheezy Pizza Bread

NEIGHBORHOOD store chain 7-Eleven is collaborating for the third time with Fuwa Fuwa, a manufacturer and retailer of Japanese baked products in the Philippines, this time on a Cheezy Pizza Bread. It is a blend of tomato sauce, two types of cheese, and Japanese mayo generously layered on top of Fuwa Fuwa’s signature fluffy bread. It can be savored as is or popped in the microwave for five seconds. It is available for P39. The previous collaborations between 7-Eleven Soft Bites and Fuwa Fuwa were the cheesy and creamy Ensaymada Bun (P40) and Loaf Slices (P40) which hit the shelves in 2021. Fuwa Fuwa Cheezy Pizza Bread is now available in all 7-Eleven stores in Luzon.

Frotea announces its sweet rebrand

AFTER expanding its footprint beyond the shores of Palawan, with branches in Batangas, Laguna, Bataan, and South Cotabato, Frotea rebrands from “Froyo + Milktea” with their previous tagline “For You and Me,” to now being the country’s number one “Milktea Dessert Brand’, serving “Summer in Every Cup.” The rebrand was driven by a commitment to innovating and expanding Frotea according to the trends, its consumers, and the times. “At Frotea, we understand that preferences are not static; they evolve with time. That’s why we regularly engage with our valued customers through surveys and conduct rigorous product testing to ensure that our offerings align perfectly with their changing tastes,” said Ana Lustre-Malijan, founder and owner of Frotea, in a press release. To celebrate its 11th anniversary and rebranding, Frotea has added three new menu items: Dark chocolate Ice cream, Panda Ice Cream, and Fish Waffles. To stay up to date with Frotea, its products, branches, and future events, visit its official website and social media pages.