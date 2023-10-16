THIS YEAR’S edition of Manila FAME will showcase artisanal craftsmanship through its various show components. The Artisans Village and The Coconut Pavilion are two major features of the three-day sourcing event. The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) collaborated with the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), the Design Center of the Philippines (DCP), and various local government units to highlight the works of local artisan communities.

Manila FAME, the second longest running trade show for the home, fashion, and lifestyle sectors in the Asia Pacific, is set to celebrate its 71st edition on Oct. 19-21 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City.

Manila FAME’s Artisans Village is an extensive showcase of homegrown artisanal crafts representing Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. It is a holistic program for regional micro-small-medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the handicraft sector that provides marketing and technical assistance such as product showcases, product development assistance in partnership with the DCP, digital promotions, and capacity-building activities.

This year, the Artisans Village will feature the provinces of La Union and Antique, and Northern Mindanao region.

In La Union, Governor Raphaelle Ortega-David spearheaded #LaUnionPROBINSYAnihan, a movement which provides developmental support for Research and Development (R&D) to MSMEs. It leverages the natural materials and techniques the artisan communities have mastered.

On the other hand, the Creations of Northern Mindanao pavilion will feature masterpieces from award-winning designers, as well as artisans featured in prestigious international fairs. It will display abaca-based wearables and homestyle products, bamboo crafts, and various local weaves.

For Antique, the exhibition will carry the creations born out of the collaboration of its MSMEs and artisanal communities with DCP and DTI-Antique. The pavilion will follow the theme “Hantique,” which highlights the hands that craft artfully woven pieces in Antique. The products from the province, ranging from textiles and home decor, are set to make their debut at Manila FAME 2023 before going to international trade fair Ambiente 2024 in Germany.

The Coconut Pavilion houses products from a program dedicated to developing and showcase nonfood coconut commodities in the home and fashion sectors. A total of 15 brands have been developing new pieces for the showcase and will be featured along with the coconut-based products from 10 additional brands at the Coconut Pavilion. This special setting aims to promote sustainability and spotlight Filipino craftsmanship and design innovation. The participating provinces and regions joining the pavilion are the National Capital Region or NCR, Region III, Region IV-A, Region V, Region VII, Region VIII, and Region XI.

The show will also have the Design Commune, a showcase of brand-new home, fashion, and lifestyle pieces that have been created under CITEM’s product development program. Renowned Filipino designers Tony Gonzales, Rita Nazareno, and Gabriel Lichauco collaborated with 40 local companies to create more than 300 products in time for the event.

To attend the fair, register at https://bit.ly/MF2023-Reg or go to https://fameplus.com/manila_fame for more details.