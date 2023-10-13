THE HIGHLY anticipated documentary film on pop superstar Taylor Swift’s latest concert tour is expected to do very well in the Philippine box office.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which opens in cinemas nationwide today, Oct. 13, has seen “strong pre-sales,” according to SM Cinemas, though they cannot release any specific numbers yet.

The pop culture icon with a reputation for shattering records announced Wednesday that the US and Canada will have one-day early-access showings in light of “unprecedented demand.”

“Look what you genuinely made me do,” Ms. Swift posted on the social media platform X.

“Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on Thursday in America and Canada. We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend,” Ms. Swift said.

Originally, the film was only slated for release in North America, but it was later announced that it would be screened worldwide starting Oct. 13.

AMC Entertainment said last week that advance ticket sales for the concert film had topped $100 million globally. — Brontë H. Lacsamana with a report from Reuters