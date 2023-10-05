FILIPINO homeware label Casa Juan has collaborated with fashion designer Rajo Laurel for a tea set celebrating elegance.

Done in black and white and showing off Mr. Laurel’s sketches, this might make you point your pinky up (but you really shouldn’t). The tea set is executed in fine bone china (making it translucent, delicate, but tough), and only 700 tea sets will be released.

“Michelle (Asensce Fontelera; Casa Juan’s founder) and I both love to entertain. We both love to have friends over and make them feel special,” Mr. Laurel was quoted as saying in a press release. “Part of this is preparing beautiful tablescapes. So, it was natural that we created pieces that enhance the entertaining experience,” he said.

This is their third collaboration, with the first two resulting in full-sized plates. This new collection was made available for those who wanted cups and saucers to match those plates.

“I wanted each collection to be like a collectible,” said Mr. Laurel. “In a similar way to building a wardrobe, each collection is a special moment captured forever. I started with my iconic pieces and worked my way from there.”

The tea sets feature Rajo’s sketches of the national dress, honing in on the terno as a central theme.

The tea sets are available at casajuan.ph or through Instagram (@casajuanmnl). — Joseph L. Garcia