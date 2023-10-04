TO EMPHASIZE the role of art galleries and museums in enriching the Filipino culture, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) unveiled the events to be held during Museum and Galleries Month.

Held every October since 1991 by virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 798, the celebrations focus on the preservation of artistic heritage, the promotion of artistic expression, and the fostering of a deeper understanding of Philippine history and identity.

“Philippine art has always reflected the conditions and struggles of each society. This year’s theme of celebration embraces art as social responsibility. It leaps away from the general view that art is solely made for entertainment,” said Oscar G. Casaysay, executive director of the NCCA, at the launch.

“Art patrons, collectors are growing in numbers. Filipinos with money wisely spend on and invest in art. The government sees this,” he added.

The kick-off event was held on Oct. 1 at the Old Senate Session Hall in the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila.

With the theme “Exhibits and Reflections: Crafting Opportunities for the New World,” the NCCA and the National Museum take on the challenge of ensuring the place of museums and galleries in modern-day Philippines.

“What a Filipino today gets from museums is a space for conversation, contemplation. It doesn’t matter if they go there on a date or to make content for Instagram or TikTok. Choosing to go to the museum rather than the mall is already a win. It can then be their entry point to local art and culture,” said Jorell M. Legaspi, the National Museum’s deputy director general for museums.

EVENTS

Arts Month actually kicked off before October, when the Mindanao Art Fair was held from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. It highlighted how Mindanaoan artists recovered and adapted to the “new normal.” Their works were displayed all throughout SM Lanang in Davao City.

Meanwhile, artworks inspired by the social, cultural, and community environments of the Northern Luzon region were on view at the 13th Tam-Awan International Arts Festival in Tam-Awan Village, Baguio, from Oct. 4 to 8.

The public can visit exhibitions on traditional weaving for free at the NCCA Gallery in General Luna St., Intramuros throughout October. One exhibit, “BUILDA: Contemporary Itneg Weaves,” features the cloth and embroidery of the Agaid-Mina clan, particularly by Normandino Mina, Sr. and his family. Another exhibit, “INUBON a DAYAW (Strings of Hope),” showcases the life and works of Manlilikha ng Bayan Magdalena Gamayo, a rare chance to see the inabel master’s creations framed in clear acrylic sheets.

Meanwhile, the 15th ManilART fair will take place from Oct. 11 to 15 at the SMX Aura Convention Center, Taguig City. Thirty galleries are participating in the art fair, which will also have two special project areas. It also hosts an art tour for over 1,000 students as part of the NCCA’s initiative to expose Filipino youth to local art.

Over in Tarlac City, the Luzon Art Fair will be held from Oct. 26 to 29, with over 75 artists, museums, and galleries participating. It aims to revitalize Central Luzon’s art and culture scene by working with various sectors such as artist-led groups, emerging artists, academia, and business.

“Whichever museum or gallery you choose to go to this month, you will surely be welcome,” said Mr. Legaspi, reiterating that there will always be a place for Filipinos to learn more about their arts, culture, and heritage. “In a world where information feels saturated and fleeting, museums and galleries offer a sanctuary of depth and contemplation.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana