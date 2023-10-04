Beyoncé’s concert film to be distributed globally by AMC

A FILM based on US pop star Beyoncé’s hit Renaissance World Tour is set to be distributed globally by a unit of AMC Entertainment, the company said, as cinema chains look to fill content gaps stemming from Hollywood strikes.

Beyoncé’s film is a theatrical production of the singer-songwriter›s global tour this summer, spanning 57 concerts across 40 cities in North America and 14 across Europe.

The film follows a similar release by pop superstar Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour concert film will be distributed in cinemas in North America starting Oct. 13, and worldwide this month.

The concert films provide cinema chains such as AMC, Cinemark, and Cineplex, with high-profile titles to help fill gaps caused by a prolonged strike by actors and writers in Hollywood.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is set to play in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, AMC said, adding that additional global cities would be announced later. — Reuters