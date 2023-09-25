Style (09/25/23)

1 of 2

Pandora holds Disney Pop-Up at Power Plant Mall

PANDORA will open a Disney x Pandora Pop-Up Store at the Lifestyle Hallway, Power Plant Mall in Makati from Sept. 25 to Oct. 8. On offer will be Pandora’s limited-edition charms released for the Disney100 collection this year. These include character charms featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Simba, Dumbo and others. The character charms are crafted from sterling silver with solid 14k gold accents and lab-created diamonds. The collection includes a sterling silver Disney100-themed chain bracelet in sterling silver, with a Mickey Mouse-shaped clasp and 14k gold “Disney100” engraving. The Disney x Pandora Pop-Up Store also includes jewelry inspired by favorite Disney Princess heroines like Jasmine and Ariel; icons and motifs from Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and Peter Pan; Disney Pixar items based on Toy Story, Up, Monster’s Inc., and Finding Nemo; and Avengers-themed charms from Pandora’s Marvel-inspired line. To learn more about the Disney-inspired jewelry pieces from Pandora, visit shop.lucerneluxe.com and follow @pandoraphilippines on Facebook.

New installment of Montblanc StarWalker collection out

THE LATEST installment of a collection celebrating the wonder of space exploration draws inspiration from the beauty of the galaxy. Montblanc explores new materials and techniques with every edition of the Montblanc StarWalker writing instrument collection. The StarWalker SpaceBlue is inspired by materials originating from space, namely the Widmanstätten pattern, considered among nature’s most hypnotic creations. The central design focus of the new edition is a rendition of the Widmanstätten pattern, first discovered in 1808 by Viennese scientist Count Alois von Beckh Widmanstätten. While flame heating iron meteorites, he noticed color and luster zone differentiation as the various iron alloys oxidized at different rates, showcasing fine interleaving kamacite and taenite bands or ribbons called lamellae. A pattern that forms only deep inside planetary bodies that take years to cool down, it has been recreated by Montblanc artisans on resin by using a newly developed injection molding tool, and on metal by etching. The innovative and tactile custom pattern is paired with a midnight blue hue evoking the night sky. A signature StarWalker design feature, each piece is crowned with a floating Montblanc emblem above a translucent smoky blue in a transparent cap top. The StarWalker SpaceBlue collection includes three different writing instrument versions — a Resin edition made of matte patterned blue resin with dark ruthenium-coated fittings, a Doué edition that pairs a patterned resin barrel with a metal cap, and a Metal edition entirely in patterned metal. Each edition is available as a Ballpoint, Fineliner and Fountain Pen featuring a ruthenium-coated Au 585 nib and fitted with a piston converter engineered specifically for the StarWalker collection and compatible with previous models. Montblanc is introducing a blue leather lined notebook featuring the distinctive pattern on its cover, as well as a matching dark blue ink. A pair of cufflinks in steel and lacquer with the signature StarWalker translucent dome design complete the collection. The Montblanc StarWalker SpaceBlue collection is now available at Montblanc boutiques worldwide and online. For more information, visit www.montblanc.com.

Uniqlo Manila Global Flagship Store marks 5th anniversary

GLOBAL apparel retailer Uniqlo marks the 5th anniversary of its Global Flagship store in the Philippines from Oct. 13 to 26 with new endorsers, new “experiences” and an updated UTme! lineup. The biggest Global Flagship store in Southeast Asia, The Glorietta 5 branch is the home to the complete line-up of LifeWear items in the country, as well as unique experiences such as the custom printing service, UTme!, and special displays and collaborations with various local talents. Uniqlo Manila’s 5th anniversary has the theme “Elevated Store. Elevated Essentials. Embrace the Future,” and bringing the concept to life is the brand’s partnership with five individuals who have achieved global recognition in their respective fields, with each partner representing one of the brand’s biggest item lines. They are: food and lifestyle content creator Erwan Heussaff for AIRism; director Martika Escobar, the first Philippine director to win an award at the Sundance Film Festival, represents HEATTECH; entrepreneur Gio Visitacion, owner of the Good Cup Coffee Company and 2020 Philippine Brewers Cup champion, for the AirSense line-up; Southeast Asian Games Medalist and Guinness World Record holder Kaizen Dela Serna for UV Protection products; and singer and actress Sarah Geronimo for Bra Tops. Meanwhile, opening on the second floor of the Global Flagship Store is Uniqlo Coffee cafe, which first opened in 2021 at the renewed Uniqlo Global Flagship Store in Ginza. The coffee drinks will be made with locally sourced, high quality coffee beans from Mt. Apo, and will feature goods and pastries that mix Filipino and Japanese flavors. The brand is also set to bring to Manila its Re.UNIQLO Studio. Visitors to the Global Flagship Store will get to enjoy repair services on their pre-loved UNIQLO items. Lastly, Uniqlo refreshes their UTme! line-up, collaborating with local artists to bring customers unique designs they can customize on T-shirts and tote bags. The artists include Gianne Encarnacion and Ross Du of Metro Manila, Johanna Velasco and Myka Arnado of Cebu, and Kajo Baldisimo of Davao. Muralist Glendford Lumbao also joins in to contribute a piece to be displayed at the new experience areas on the second floor of the Flagship Store. From Oct. 13 to 31, customers can expect exciting freebies and promos exclusive to the Uniqlo Manila Flagship store. There will also be workshops led by select UTme! artists and endorsers throughout the month of October. Meanwhile, the new Uniqlo U 2023 Fall/Winter collection designed by Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire and his Uniqlo R&D team in Paris will be launched on Oct. 6. Lemaire summarizes the collection in this way, “to make clothes that are like good friends — nothing that constrains you, nothing that disguises you.” It includes added coats, lambswool knits, and cozy flannel with a color palette of rich browns and rusts, charcoal and gray, beige and off-white. The Women’s collection includes jersey tailored jackets with striped lining, and brushed jersey turtleneck T-shirt with narrow ribbed cuffs and hem. The Men’s collection includes a padded single-breasted coat and short-length padded volume jacket, both featuring a relaxed silhouette. Both items are also water repellent. For the season’s accessories, the classic drawstring bag returns in a smaller size, along with a simple yet practical backpack, and casual mini messenger bag.

Original Penguin’s Golf Collection keeps a retro touch

THE LATEST collection of the Original Penguin Golf by Munsingwear, a division of Perry Ellis Int’l, features prints, solids, and stripes with a defined yet subtle retro touch with designs taken from the brand’s 1970s and ’80s archives. These have been reworked with modern fabrications for a more comfortable fit that complements the needs of the modern sportsman. To keep players cool and comfortable during play, Original Penguin utilized innovative fabrics. The eco-friendly polos are crafted with 30% recycled polyester and elastane blends for better ventilation and use recycled yarn and high-gauge knits with a cooling touch for superior performance and aesthetics. This collection offers prints like florals, tie-dyes, beers and cocktails, animals, and even the brand’s Pete the Penguin logo. There is also a range of solid color collared polo shirts, plus a selection of sophisticated polo shirts that incorporate stripes and smart color-blocking. The Original Penguin Golf Collection is exclusively available in stores located in Alabang Town Center, Greenbelt 5, Power Plant Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Place Manila, Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM North Edsa, Trinoma Mall, Uptown Mall, MarQuee Mall, SM City Baguio, SM City Clark, SM City Bacoor, Solenad Mall, Ayala Center Cebu, SM City Bacolod, and SM City Davao.

Avon PHL holds Fun Run for Breast Cancer Awareness

IN ANTICIPATION of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Avon, invites the public to join the Fun Run to Boob Love on Oct. 21 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex, Roxas Blvd., Pasay City. “Avon has been at the forefront of the fight against breast cancer for over 30 years. With the prevalence of this disease in the Philippines, we believe that no one should be left in the dark when it comes to breast cancer,” said Razvan Diratian, Avon APAC Managing Director and General Manager, Philippines. “With the support of our community, we hope this event will break down barriers to breast health education even further. By creating a venue that helps normalize discussions around breast cancer, we can empower more women with the knowledge and skills to take action and save lives.” With a 3K to 5K run and a fair dedicated to breast health, the fundraising event’s proceeds will be donated to Avon’s long-time partner organization Philippine Cancer Society. Join Fun Run to Boob Love by registering at https://bit.ly/AvonBoobLove.