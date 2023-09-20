THE ATENEO de Manila University Press was the big winner at the 20th Gintong Aklat Awards, taking home 11 awards including three publisher of the year citations. The awards were announced on Sept. 14 at the Manila International Book Fair at the SMX Convention Center, by the Book Development Association of the Philippines (BDAP) which manages the awards.

The Ateneo de Manila University Press was recognized as Best Publisher in the Arts and Humanities, Best Academic and Scholarly Publisher, as well as Best Literary Publisher. Its winning books included My Sad Republic: A Novel (20th Anniversary Edition) by Eric Gamalinda for fiction in English, Aswanglaut by Allan N. Derain for fiction in Filipino, and Endangered Splendor: Manila’s Architectural Heritage 1571-1960 (Volume 1: The Center) by Erik Akpedonu and Fernando N. Zialcita for Arts and Humanities.

Meanwhile, Milflores Publishing, Inc. was named the Best Independent Publisher, responsible for the winning books for poetry in English with Harvest Moon: Poems and Stories from the Edge of the Climate Crisis by Padmapani Perez, Rehanna Rossouw, Alexandra Walter, Renato Redentor Constantino, and for creative nonfiction in English with Rizal in Saga: A Life for Student Fans by Nick Joaquin (introduction by Ambeth Ocampo).

Several categories had more than one winner, with Best in Book Design going to six books, and with the Inspiration and Science and Technology awards going to two winners each.

Established in 1981 and held every two years, the Gintong Aklat Awards “recognize and encourage the production of quality books that excel in all aspects of bookmaking.” This year, the Gintong Aklat Awards recognized the best books published in 2020 and 2021.

Here is the list of winners:

Poetry (English): Milflores Publishing, Inc. and Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities for Harvest Moon: Poems and Stories from the Edge of the Climate Crisis by Padmapani Perez, Rehanna Rossouw, Alexandra Walter, Renato Redentor Constantino (Editors)

Fiction (English): Ateneo de Manila University Press for My Sad Republic: A Novel (20th Anniversary Edition) by Eric Gamalinda

Creative Nonfiction (English): Milflores Publishing Inc. for Rizal in Saga: A Life for Student Fans by Nick Joaquin, Introduction by Ambeth Ocampo

Poetry (Filipino): Isang Balangay Media Productions for Atra by Mesandel Virtusio Arguelles

Fiction (Filipino): Ateneo de Manila University Press for Aswanglaut by Allan N. Derain

Creative Nonfiction (Filipino): UST Publishing House for #Pasahero: Mga Nakikisakay na Sanaysay by Joselito D. delos Reyes

Arts and Humanities: Ateneo de Manila University Press for Endangered Splendor: Manila’s Architectural Heritage 1571-1960 (Volume 1: The Center) hardbound by Erik Akpedonu and Fernando N. Zialcita

Food: Anvil Publishing Inc. for Notes From My Kitchen 2 by Reggie Aspiras

Inspiration:

OMF Literature, Inc. for This Season of Grief by Various Contributors, Joanna Nicolas-Na (Editor)

San Anselmo Publications, Inc. for Companions! XJ Narratives by Gemino H. Abad, L.F. Habito and Prof. Ed Garcia (Editors)

Science and Technology:

Ateneo de Manila University Press for The Zanjeras of Ilocos: Cooperative Irrigation Societies of the Philippines by Jose A. Rivera

Far Eastern University for A Guide to Gingers of Sorsogon by Rudolph Valentino A. Docot

Natural and Applied Sciences: Ateneo de Manila University Press for Drugs and Philippine Society by Gideon Lasco

Social Sciences: Vibal Group, Inc. for Pugot: Head Taking, Ritual Cannibalism, and Human Sacrifice in the Philippines by Narciso C. Tan

Graphic Literature: Summit Media (Summit Publishing Co., Inc.) for Salamangka 2 by Ian Sta. Maria

Best in Book Design:

Ateneo de Manila University Press for Some Are Smarter Than Others: The History of Marcos’ Crony Capitalism, Cover Art and Design Alfred Marasigan, Book Design by Paolo Tiausas

Center for Art, New Ventures & Sustainable Development (CANVAS) for I am the Change in Climate Change, Book and Cover Design by Liza Flores and Cover Photo by Ruben Flores

Isang Balangay Media Productions for Atra, Cover Design by Oliver Ortega and Ruzzel Valdepena, Book Design and Layout Design by Ruzzel Valdepena

Isang Balangay Media Productions for Pesoa, Book Cover Design by Mesandel Virtusio Arguelles and Book Layout by Ronald Verzo II

Milflores Publishing, Inc. and Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities for Harvest Moon: Poems and Stories from the Edge of the Climate Crisis, Book Design by Felix Mago Miguel, Jr.

Vibal Group, Inc. for Pugot: Head Taking, Ritual Cannibalism, and Human Sacrifice in the Philippines, Book Design by Francisco DC Mendoza and Cover Design by Ryan T. dela Cruz

BEST PUBLISHER OF THE YEARS 2020-2021

Best Publisher in the Arts and Humanities — Ateneo de Manila University Press

Best Academic and Scholarly Publisher — Ateneo de Manila University Press

Best Literary Publisher — Ateneo de Manila University Press

Best Independent Publisher — Milflores Publishing, Inc.

Best General Interest Publisher — Anvil Publishing, Inc.