Arts&Culture (09/06/23)

BPI Escolta Branch declared an important cultural property

THE NATIONAL Museum of the Philippines and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts recently declared the Escolta branch of the Bank of the Philippine Islands an important cultural property, ensuring the protection and preservation of the 54-year-old post-war edifice. Located on Escolta corner Yuchengco Sts. in Manila, the half-dome, futuristic building was built in 1969 and designed with a brutalist architectural style by the late National Artist for Architecture Jose Maria V. Zaragoza. It previously housed the Commercial Bank and Trust Company, a commercial bank that began operating in 1954. The declaration falls under the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, a law that protects structures with “exceptional cultural, artistic, and historical significance” to the Philippines.

Flower-centered exhibit ongoing at West Gallery

AN exhibition titled “There are always flowers for those who want to see them” is currently on view at West Gallery in Quezon City until Sept. 9. It features the works of Brisa Amir, cnvs, Isha Naguiat, Jason Dy SJ, Jemima Yabes, Kitty Kaburo, Lesley-Anne Cao, Miguel Puyat, Mona Santos, Nicole Tee, and Ryan Villamael. The group show, drawing from a study on the feelings evoked by flowers conducted by Professor Jeannette Haviland-Jones and named for a text by Henri Matisse, celebrates one of the most ubiquitous sights across nature: the flower. The 11 artists in the exhibition sift through a wide spectrum of emotion, each a study in introspection or commentary on the process of working with flowers. West Gallery is at 48 West Ave., Quezon City. For details call 0915-175-3729.

Anywhere We Sing Is Home concert marks CCP anniversary

TO celebrate the 54th anniversary of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) this month, the concert Anywhere We Sing Is Home will be held on Sept. 9 and 10. The concert’s title alludes to the temporary closure of the CCP’s main building and the need for its work to be held in other locations. Led by Joanna Ampil, this gala performance features an all-star cast that includes Sheila Francisco, Aicelle Zambrano, Gerald Santos, Arman Ferrer, Gab Pangilinan, Reb Atadero, and Jean Marc Cordero. The stage direction will be by Floy Quintos and the music direction will be by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab. There will be two shows — on Sept. 9, 8 p.m., and on Sept. 10, 3 p.m. — at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater at Ayala Malls Circuit, Makati. Tickets can be booked at https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/.

Hamilton holds ticket lottery via TicketWorld

WITH the award-winning musical Hamilton beginning performances this month at the Theatre at Solaire, a lottery for tickets will open on Sept. 11, giving fans the chance to win two tickets to the musical for P1,600 through TicketWorld. Weekly lottery sign-ups will open each Monday at 10 a.m. and close for entries on Wednesday, 11:59 p.m., for the next week’s performances. For more information on how to sign up, read the FAQs of the official website.

Marie Claire Olondriz holds solo show in ARTablado

PAINTER Marie Claire Olondriz has spent years honing her painting style, coming up with canvases awash in color and light. She is an artist with a strong faith in a higher power, as seen in her paintings of Marian images like Our Lady of Aranzazu and Our Lady Star of the Sea. However, she also has floral paintings that include one of a beautiful magnolia flower in full bloom. Most notably, Ms. Olondriz’s canvases are all vertical, a style that began when she was once confined in a hospital and just scribbling on a sketch pad. In her ongoing exhibit titled “Obra ni Maria Clara” at ARTablado in Robinsons Galleria, she shows her passion for art. It is on view until Sept. 15 at the Level 3 of Robinsons Galleria.

EU Delegation holds logo-making contest

THE EUROPEAN Union (EU) Delegation to the Philippines is calling on all creative graphic artists in the country to join its logo contest in celebration of the 60th anniversary of EU-Philippine relations next year. The competition is open to Philippine residents (nationals or foreigners) between 16 and 29 years of age. The selected piece will be the official logo to be used in all EU Delegation communication materials in a string of activities during the anniversary year. The logo must be simple, easy to reproduce, and portray clearly the 60-year EU-Philippines partnership, with components from the EU and Philippine flags. Submission should be by the end of Sept. 15. For more information, visit the website https://european-union.europa.eu/.

Rock opera ballet Rama, Hari opens this month

THIS September, the hit Filipino rock opera ballet, Rama, Hari returns to the stage. It is the only collaboration between five National Artists: Alice Reyes for Direction and Choreography, Ryan Cayabyab for Music, Salvador Bernal for Production Design, and Bienvenido Lumbera for the lyrics and libretto with English Translations by Rolando Tinio. The cast includes musical theater star Arman Ferrer in the lead role of Rama, with Vien King alternating. They will perform alongside dancers Ronelson Yadao and Ejay Arisola. Karylle Tatlonghari, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, and Nica Tupas alternate in the role of Rama’s beloved wife, Sita, with dance counterparts, Monica Gana, and Katrene San Miguel. Rama, Hari is based on the ancient Sanskrit epic Ramayana. It is presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and features the artists of the Alice Reyes Dance Philippines and the CCP’s Professional Artist Support Program. There will be performances on Sept. 15 and 16 at the Metropolitan Theater of Manila, and on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati. For more information, check @ARDancePh on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.