Entertainment News (09/01/23)

Red rerun this weekend

THE TWO-MAN play Red, which tackles a period when the American painter Mark Rothko worked on a series of paintings for a major restaurant, will have its final shows on Sept. 1 to 3 at the PETA Theater Center. The play stars Bart Guingona, who also directed, and JC Santos. The play will have performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. There will also be a theater talkback with Gang Capati with Guingona and Santos who will talk about “Mental Health through Red” on Sept. 1, and another called “Artist at Work” with guest Leeroy New along with Mr. Guingona and Mr. Santos at the 3:30 p.m. performance on Sept. 3.

ABS-CBN top TikTok entertainment account in SE Asia

ABS-CBN was the most viewed TikTok entertainment account in Southeast Asia for the first half of 2023. According to data from TikToktainment, ABS-CBN’s official TikTok account @abscbn generated a total of 2,850,148,520 video views in the first half of the year or an average of 898,817 video views per video. Among the most watched videos of @abscbn on TikTok are clips from the revenge drama series Dirty Linen. The teleserye has amassed over 2.3 billion views on TikTok. In addition, highlights from other ABS-CBN shows like It’s Showtime and FPJ’s Batang Quiapo among others,also contributed significantly to the total video views of @abscbn on TikTok, which currently has 5.3 million followers and 274.7 million likes. Meanwhile, the ABS-CBN PR account @abscbnpr on TikTok was the overall top performer, amassing 81.9 million views, from April to June and the number one account during the month of May and first half of August in both the entertainment info category.

TAN set to do mall shows in the Philippines

K-POP group TAN is coming to Taguig, Quezon City, and Cagayan de Oro this September for a series of mall shows produced by Universal Records Philippines, SBTown, Think Entertainment, and Kumu. The male group, composed of Changsun, Jiseong, Sunghyuk, Taehoon, Hyunyeop, Jooan, and Jaejun, is known for hit singles like “DU DU DU,” “FIX YOU,” and their latest song “HEARTBEAT.” The mall shows will be held on Sept. 8 at the Market! Market! Activity Center, Sept. 9 at the TriNoma Activity Center, and Sept. 10 at SM City CDO Downtown. For more details, follow Universal Records PH on their social media pages.

Dog movie and adult comedy Strays opens Sept. 13

THE LIKES of Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Park Randall, Josh Gad, and Sofia Vergara return to the big screen as a powerhouse comedic voice cast for the R-16 live-action dog movie Strays, which opens on Sept. 13. It follows the misadventures of Reggie, an abandoned, naive Border Terrier voiced by Will Ferrell (fresh off his CEO stint in Barbie), who learns to survive on the streets with his newfound pals while trying to find his way back home. His friends include the fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (voiced by Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx), the smart Australian Shepherd named Maggie (Isla Fisher from Now You See Me), and the anxious Great Dane named Hunter (Randall Park from Always Be My Maybe). After production wrapped, director Josh Greenbaum adopted the main dog Reggie. “I decided to adopt one of them and asked my kids to name him. They immediately said we’ve got to name him Reggie because he played Reggie in the movie,” he said.

Ogie Alcasid showcases his greatest hits

FILIPINO singing icon Ogie Alcasid is gearing up for his one-night jam session Ogieoke The Concert, on Sept. 29, 8 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. His songs include “Nandito Ako,” “Kailangan Kita,” “Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang,” and “Ikaw Lamang,” which he will perform live with special guests like the star of Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical Gian Magdangal and world-class soprano Lara Maigue. Mr. Alcasid was last seen at the Newport stage last year with multi-hyphenated star Ian Veneracion in the KilaboTitos concert. To sing along to the best of his hits this September, book tickets at any TicketWorld or SM Tickets outlet. Tickets are priced from P1,000 to P7,800.

a1 releases new single to kick off Asian tour

BRITISH-Norwegian boy group a1 returns with a new single, “Call Me When You Land,” which celebrates their 25th anniversary as a band. It is about treasuring moments with loved ones, written by all the band members — Ben Adams, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read, and Paul Marazzi — during the pandemic. Musically, the track is a throwback to their earlier ballad hits from the 1990s like “Everytime,” “Like a Rose,” and “One More Try.” The song was also released at the start of their Asian tour ai TWENTY FIVE, which has a Philippine leg in October. The shows will be held on Oct. 12 at the SMX Convention Center in Davao, Oct. 13 at the Waterfront City Hotel and Casino in Cebu, and Oct. 14 and 15 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. Tickets, priced from P850 to P5,565, are available at all SM Ticket outlets nationwide or via www.smtickets.com.

Scorsese film to be released globally in October

APPLE Original Films has revealed that Killers of the Flower Moon, the newest feature film of award-winning director Martin Scorsese, will have a global theatrical release date of Oct. 18. The wide release, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, will be followed by a digital debut on the streaming platform Apple TV+. The film was directed by Mr. Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Mr. Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name set in 1920s Oklahoma. It depicts the serial murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Killers of the Flower Moon premiered earlier this year at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it was met with critical acclaim.

Netflix drops teaser for David Fincher’s next film

THE TEASER trailer for the new Netflix film The Killer starring Michael Fassbender has been released ahead of its Nov. 10 release date. The crime thriller is directed by David Fincher (Se7en, Fight Club, and Gone Girl). The film follows a solitary and cold assassin (played by Mr. Fassbender) who battles both his employers and his inner demons while on an international manhunt. The teaser trailer shows a glimpse of his methodical mind and way of life as he repeatedly narrates to himself to “stick to the plan,” all while the action seemingly escalates and threatens to push him off his axis. The Killer will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 10.