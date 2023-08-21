LONDON — The world’s second-biggest fashion retailer H&M has decided to gradually stop sourcing from Myanmar, it told Reuters on Thursday, as reports of labor abuses in garment factories in the country increase.

H&M became the latest brand to cut ties with suppliers in the country after Zara owner Inditex, Primark, Marks & Spencer and others.

“After careful consideration we have now taken the decision to gradually phase out our operations in Myanmar,” H&M said in an e-mail to Reuters.

“We have been monitoring the latest developments in Myanmar very closely and we see increased challenges to conduct our operations according to our standards and requirements.” — Reuters