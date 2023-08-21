Style (08/21/23)

1 of 4

Artefino holds Upcycled Design Challenge

THE 2023 ARTEFINO Festival is bringing nearly 150 brands across categories such as men and women’s fashion, home, jewelry, and accessories, to The Fifth at Rockwell in Power Plant Mall, Makati from Aug. 24-27. This year’s artisanal fair will also be holding the ArteFino Maker’s Lab: Totally Upcycled Design Challenge 2023 to support the call for Filipino craftsmanship and sustainability, as embodied in this year’s theme of “Heritage meets Innovation.” The ArteFino denim upcycling challenge showcases Filipinos’ creativity, resourcefulness, and innovation through the upcycling of old and used materials. Entries will use 80% upcycled materials with 60% coming from denim, wood, scrap fabric, plastic, and paper and 20% coming from other materials of choice. The entries will be displayed in a special setting on the ground floor of Power Plant Mall from Aug. 18-27, with an awarding ceremony in August as a culmination of the ArteFino Festival. The contest is done in partnership with Security Bank. “We are one with ArteFino’s advocacy to promote responsible retail highlighting local products crafted with purpose, impact, and intention. All this is anchored on our commitment to sustainability and our mission to enrich lives, empower businesses, and build communities sustainably,” said Tanya Deakin, FVP and Head of Corporate Communications and Brand at Security Bank, in a statement. Security Bank credit card holders will enjoy exclusive benefits at ArteFino when they use their Security Bank Platinum or World Mastercard, including early preview VIP access to the fair, a free gift upon entry, and access to a limited edition tote bag and other souvenir goods. Furthermore, Security Bank credit card shoppers are entitled to 0% installment for three months.

Montblanc creates homage to Robert Louis Stevenson

MONTBLANC’s latest annual limited edition writing instrument celebrates the storytelling genius of the author of classic literary favorite Treasure Island. The Montblanc Writers Edition Homage to Robert Louis Stevenson pays tribute to Scottish novelist, poet and travel writer Robert Louis Stevenson (1850 – 1894), who, aside from Treasure Island, is also best known for his horror story “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” Every design detail of the four different editions — featuring fountain pens, rollerballs, ballpoint pens, and mechanical pencils — that make up the collection illustrates his work, Treasure Island in particular. The shape of the writing instrument is inspired by the spyglass used by sailors and pirates, with the lower geometry of the cone evoking the opening of the spyglass. Each edition features an original interpretation of the skull and crossbones, universally recognized symbol for pirates around the world. The compass rose that appears throughout the collection is a nod to Treasure Island’s legendary treasure. A reference to his final years on Samoa is his local nickname “TUSITALA” or “teller of stories,” adorns each nib in the collection. The four editions are the Limited Edition whose details focus on Treasure Island; the Limited Edition 1883, based on the year of publication of Treasure Island, has a barrel depicts the three-mast ship Hispaniola, which thanks to a special mechanism, the British Red Ensign flag flying from the ship turns into the Jolly Roger when the switch is turned, symbolizing its capture by the pirates; the Limited Edition 94 which draws inspiration from the bank note issued by the Royal Bank of Scotland to commemorate the author with the limitation number marking the year of the one pound bank note’s release in 1994, and the cap tube is embellished with hand engravings of pirate tale symbols like a treasure chest, revolver and pipe alongside an inlay of Long John Silver, while the engravings on the barrel of the map of Treasure Island are paired with an inlay of his parrot; and the Limited Edition 8, whose solid gold cap is 3-D hand-engraved with various decorative elements including a large skull that seems to break through the back of the cap and set with Black sapphires, amongst other unique symbols from the novel.

Uniqlo, Clare Waight Keller to unveil collaboration

GLOBAL apparel retailer Uniqlo announced the Sept. 15 launch of Uniqlo : C, a women’s collection created by acclaimed British fashion designer, Clare Waight Keller. The name Uniqlo : C was selected to reflect the many elements throughout the collection that are inspired by the letter C: curiosity, conversation, city, clarity, connection, and creativity, as well as the designer’s name, Clare. For the collection, the classic trench coat is redefined in a four-season gabardine twill. Pufftech blousons and coats are warm yet lightweight, and the light down is specially treated with anti-static technology. Soft luster satin is heat-pressed to create the perfect knife pleated maxi skirt. The trousers cut a casual attitude while fluid skirts and dresses come in delicate micro-floral and paisley prints which can be mixed and matched with a collection of relaxed sweaters, and shrunken cardigans. Uniqlo’s iconic round shoulder bag comes in a chic, oversized version, and a variety of shoes are also available to complete the style. More information about the collection is available at the special Uniqlo : C Website https://www.uniqlo.com/ph/en/contents/collaboration/uniqlo-c/23fw/

Rustan’s holds children’s promo

RUSTAN’s Department Store is holding the annual Style & Play Fair at the Kids Department until Sept. 3. The Style & Play Fair is an opportunity to explore the latest trends for children, with a wide array of shoes, bags, accessories, and apparel. Shoppers can enjoy up to 40% off on participating brands and products from the Kids department, with gifts with purchase on all participating kids’ apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories brands. As part of its campaign to empower kids, Rustan’s has partnered with non-profit organization CRIBS Foundation, Inc. where customers can donate old school bags and get 10% off from Glitter Love, Penny Scallan, Smiggle, Stephen Joseph, and Supercute. Rustan’s is also working with Precious Heritage Children’s Home where shoppers can donate their children’s used or unused clothes. In return, they can enjoy 10% off Yawning Yolk. The annual event is ongoing at Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La, Alabang, and Cebu.

Bayo Group opens multi-brand store in Glorietta

THE BAYO Group — whose portfolio includes such familiar Filipino brands as Bayo, Viseversa, and Tela — has opened a multi-brand concept store at Glorietta in Makati. More than just a shared space online, the most striking common thread is the shared focus of these brands towards sustainable design. From the commitment of the brands in their design philosophies and responsible productions, such as the Journey to Zero initiative, a pledge towards a circular business model of Bayo, the sustainable solutions through fabric usage of Tela, and the style made simple of Viseversa, to the repurposed décor in the flagship boutique, there exists an ecosystem of ethically sourcing raw materials and breathing new life into what would otherwise be discarded. Earth-friendly consumer practices are exercised every step of the way such as ensuring that its products are made with natural materials (prints from water-based ink, packaging derived from cornstarch, hangtags fashioned from recycled paper), locally produced (made in partnership with communities in Aklan, Argao, and Bulacan), and recycling textile cut-offs. The flagship store has repurposed the Holiday 2022 display as barricades, mannequins, and recycled hangers. Apart from its sustainable multi-brand offering, this store is the beginning of Bayo Group’s efforts to seamlessly combine in-person and online shopping experience. Its multi-brand online shopping destination becomes more visible in the physical space, all made possible by interactive fitting rooms and application of online-to-in-store pick-ups. Bayo Group’s multi-brand store featuring Bayo, Tela, and Viseversa is now open at the ground level of Glorietta. Shop online at www.styleshops.com.ph and www.telamnl.com.