Arts&Culture (07/26/23)

WanderManila holds dark history tour of Intramuros

WANDERMANILA has organized “One Night in Intramuros,” a tour that explores the Walled City’s dark past and includes details of violent stories that have shaped its history. Though it will paint Intramuros in a more sinister light, it will focus on the bloody aspects of its past which does not include ghost stories. The tour will be held on July 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. The fee is P800 per head. Register via https://forms.gle/CnkBVP6ATUQpnL4c7 and visit https://www.facebook.com/WanderManila for more details.

Free workshop on learning PHL literature in Spanish

“OLD WINE, New Skin: Digital Humanities, Distance Learning, and Philippine Literature in Spanish,” a free, one-day multidisciplinary workshop open to the public, is slated for July 27. It will show the intersection of literature, language, and online learning. Philippine literature in Spanish, a field of literary study that has been in decline, is also facing the complexities of the digital age. “Old Wine, New Skin” presents the tools and resources available in the learning of literature, including a work-in-progress massive open online course (MOOC) tailored for digital humanities topics. It is hosted by the Ateneo de Manila University and will be led by professors Jorge Mojarro of the University of Santo Tomas and Emmanuelle Sinardet of Université Paris Nanterre. The workshop will be conducted at the ADMU Loyola Heights campus, in the JJ Atencio Lighthouse at Areté, on July 27, 9 a.m. Interested participants may register through bit.ly/digiphilitmooc.

Halili-Cruz School of Dance presents Diversifiera

THE HALILI-CRUZ School of Dance (HCSD) will be performing Diversifiera 2023: Pagdiriwang ng Sariling Atin on July 30, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. The show will celebrate Halili-Cruz School of Dance’s 38th anniversary and Quezon City Ballet’s 35th anniversary. The HCSD dancers will be accompanied by the 47-piece Manila Philharmonic Orchestra and the Philippine Madrigal Singers. The show is directed by Shirley Halili-Cruz. Tickets are available at the Halili-Cruz School of Dance Main Studio located on Quezon Avenue. For more information, send a message to https://www.facebook.com/halilicruzballet or e-mail halilicruzballet@gmail.com.

9 Works Theatrical restages tick, tick…BOOM!

JEF FLORES reprises his role as Jon, a struggling musical composer, in Jonathan Larson’s rock monologue called tick, tick…BOOM! The 9 Works Theatrical production, which is a restaging of the play’s successful run in 2016, revolves around Jon (a role that will alternate between Mr. Flores and TV actor Khalil Ramos), who is turning 30 and has yet to see his artistic ambitions come to fruition. It also follows his girlfriend, Susan, a ballet teacher who also longs for a more stable and secure future (to be played by Tanya Manalang and Kayla Rivera), and Michael, Jon’s best friend, who was once an aspiring actor but now has a stable job as a marketing executive (Vien King and Reb Atadero alternating). There will be performances at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on all Saturdays and Sundays of August, at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza in Makati. Tickets are available at ticket2me.net.

Chekhov adaptation Uncle Jane returns

UNCLE JANE, an English adaptation of the 1899 play Uncle Vanya by Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, will be brought back on the Philippine stage beginning Sept. 2 at The Mirror Studios. Produced by the Company of Actors in Streamlined Theatre (CAST) and adapted and directed by Nelsito Gomez, the production is a rerun of sold-out performances in February. Uncle Jane features Missy Maramara as Jane, Topper Fabregas as Michael, Justine Peña as Elaine, Justine Narciso as Sofia, Audie Gemora as Alexander, Jay Glorioso as Ms. Marie, and Jaime Del Mundo as Ian. There will be shows on Sept. 2, 3, 8, and 10. Tickets are available for P700 via https://forms.gle/X8Dp5qNpcwA4u4mq8?_imcp=1.

Art Lounge presents ‘Flux’

“FLUX” is Kankan Ramos’ latest exhibition at Art Lounge Manila in Molito, Alabang. The artworks represent a compilation of Ramos’ recent works, showcasing her profound exploration of the state of flux — the dynamic, ever-changing nature of thoughts, actions, and creativity Flux is on view until July 30. For more information visit the Art Lounge Manila website www.artloungemanila.com.

5 shows at West Gallery

SEVERAL shows are on view at West Gallery until Aug. 5. First is Gene Paul Martin’s “Psychotropic Ego Death Grip” in which the artist weaves representational elements with vestiges of modernist designs, to create a hybrid expression of indigenous fantasy. Then there are Kelli Maeshiro’s “oh my joy we’re leaving tonight”; Audrey Lukban’s “If These Walls Could See” in which she transforms ordinary articles of life (mattress, pillows, sheets) into personal expressions of the uncanny and the surreal; and Is Jumalon’s “many further worlds.” The gallery is at 48 West Ave., Quezon City.

Imahica presents IIonggo artists in group show

IMAHICA Art delves deep into the essence of Ilonggo culture, with a group show called “Matahom,” which will run from July 29 to Aug. 19. The participating artists are: Allain Hablo, Arel Zambarrano, Ed Defensor, Ed Uygongco, Frank Alexi Ymalay Nobleza, Jo Uygongco, Margaux Blas, Renwil Jake Portodo, and Sheila Molato. Imahica is at 2-A Lee Gardens, Shaw Blvd., Mandaluyong City.

Forced eviction focused in one-act play

LIMBO, a one-act play that sheds light on the plight of those forced into eviction, will be staged from July 27 to Aug. 2 at the DLS-CSB Design + Arts Campus. Written by Elrod Chris P. Cuesta, the senior writer and creative director of New Era University’s Dulaang Asilaw and directed by Kiefer Sison of The INK Project and inspired by the 2016 i-Witness documentary “Pobreng Mayaman,” Limbo follows the journey of residents of the humble village of Waka-Waka as they fight for their rights to keep their homes. Limbo will be staged by Odd One Out Productions, made up of students of the Theater Arts Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Arts, Culture, and Performance. There will be performances on July 27, 28, 29, and Aug 1 and 2, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the 6F Black Box Theater at the DLS-CSB Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate Manila. Tickets — available at https://tinyurl.com/LimboTix — are P250 for regular seats and P275 for VIP. Tickets to the Gala Show start at P350.

Lecture on curating, art writing, and Southeast Asian Art

RUSSEL STORER, Head Curator for International Art of the National Gallery of Australia, highlights the role of the community in fostering the growth of Southeast Asian art in a hybrid lecture that is free and open to the public. In his talk, Storer will share the rich history of contemporary Southeast Asian art and the role of society in developing and strengthening the scene. With professional experiences from Singapore and Australia, he will provide the attendees with a comprehensive overview and understanding of the discipline of curating and writing and its invaluable contribution to the industry. The expert will also provide glimpses of some of his ongoing and future projects. The talk will be held on July 29, 1:30 p.m. The public discussion is hosted by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). Interested participants may register through bit.ly/MCADplatform. For more information, email mcad@benilde.edu.ph or visit https://www.facebook.com/MCADManil