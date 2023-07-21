LINYA-LINYA Land (LLL) marks a comeback with a lineup featuring some of the most notable names in music, comedy, and art.

Filipino singer-songwriters and bands Ebe Dancel, Johnoy Danao, Nica Del Rosario, Cheats, Autotelic, and DJ Ayel lead the bill, alongside standup comedians Victor Anastacio, Nonong Ballinan, GB Labrador, James Caraan, and Jeleen Cubillas.

Completing the non-performing headliners are comic artists like Manix Abrera, Rob Cham, and Pol Medina Jr., whose work will be exhibited at the art market. Muralists/illustrators Panch Alvarez and AG Saño will also bring uniquely infused art experiences to life.

LLL 2023 also offers a dedicated space for arts and crafts, side activities, fair-themed games, and lifestyle/wellness booth.

It will be held on Aug. 26 at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City, from 3 p.m. onwards.

This event is presented by Linya-Linya and GNN Entertainment Productions. Tickets are available online at P900 bit.ly/linyalinyaland23 for Early Bird Regular (includes a raffle stub and general admission) and P1700 for Early Bird VIP (includes general admission, a raffle stub, a swag bag, and a limited-edition poster). Physical tickets will be sold in select Linya-Linya stores in Metro Manila. For more information about the event, check out the social media pages of Linya-Linya.