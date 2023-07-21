SINGER-songwriter Ice Seguerra will perform as the front act for Canadian-American singer Alanis Morissette’s concerts in the Philippines.

The celebration of the anniversary tour of Ms. Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, which was postponed twice due to the pandemic, will take place on Aug. 1 and 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Mr. Seguerra, a Filipino singer, songwriter, and actor, is known for his soulful voice and heartfelt performances. His single “Pagdating ng Panahon” became a major hit in 2001, which enabled him to start a music career.

Meanwhile, Ms. Morissette rose to fame in the 1990s with hit songs like “Ironic,” “You Oughta Know,” and “Hand in My Pocket.”

Tickets for the Aug. 2 concert are still available at smtickets.com. Prices are P14,750 (SVIP), P13,750 (VIP), P11,750 (Patron), P9,750 (Lower Box A), P8,750 (Lower Box B), P5,750 (Upper Box), and P2,750 (Gen Ad).