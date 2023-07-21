RACHELLE ANN GO will be joining the cast of the Philippine production of the hit musical Hamilton.

The musical — which has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama — will have a limited run at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City starting Sept. 17.

In a post on its Instagram page, GMG Productions announced that Ms. Go will play the role of Alexander Hamilton’s wife Eliza Schuyler in the Philippine production.

Ms. Go previously played the same role in the West End production in London.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the book, music and lyrics of Hamilton, which blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway. The musical tells the story of one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2015 to wide acclaim.

Aside from Ms. Go, the cast will include Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, DeAundre’ Woods as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Darnell Abraham as George Washington, David Park as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Brent Hill as King George.

The Philippine production, presented by GMG Productions, is part of the international tour produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel.

Hamilton will run at Solaire until November 26. — Brontë H. Lacsamana